Taylor Swift fills in blank spaces on her calendar with 17 new Eras Tour dates
Taylor Swift knows no bounds when it comes to giving her fans what they want. This time that includes 17 more tour dates to her already jam-packed The Eras Tour schedule. The mega-pop superstar first delighted fans with the news of The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, marking her first tour since her Reputation album in 2018. On Nov. 4, she gave Swifties a mini heart attack by adding eight more dates to the schedule. Now, she’s added 17 more, according to her website, resulting in the Screams Heard ‘Round the World.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
Ticketmaster cancels Taylor Swift concert ticket sale citing high demand
Nov 17 (Reuters) - Online ticketing company Ticketmaster said in a tweet it has canceled Friday's sale of tickets for pop star Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour due to high demand and insufficient inventory.
Ticketmaster Blames Everyone Else for Taylor Swift Presale Snafu
Ticketmaster wants to be excluded from this narrative. The ticket sales company is now blaming bot attacks and fans without presale codes for creating the “unprecedented traffic” that saw Taylor Swift fans experience excessive wait times and technical issues while trying to secure tickets for the pop star’s Eras Tour. Ticketmaster claims its site saw 3.5 billion system requests Tuesday, four times its previous peak. Swifties were eligible to sign up for a presale code days before the sale, with Ticketmaster randomly selecting fans to give the elusive codes to Monday night. However, the company didn’t weed out fans without codes in the queue, furthering the long wait times and overwhelming site traffic. Tennessee’s attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti said Wednesday he would launch a consumer protection probe in the wake of possible antitrust violations by Ticketmaster.
Ticketmaster Has Officially Apologized to Taylor Swift
Ticketmaster has finally apologized to Taylor Swift fans for its disastrous presale this week for The Eras Tour. Earlier this week, Swifties found themselves in a gladiatorial race for presale tickets due to overwhelming demand. Things got worse Thursday, when Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale initially scheduled for Friday. The company wrote in a statement published Friday night that it wants “to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans—especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.” Apart from the apology line in Twitter’s statement, Variety notes the remainder is “nearly identical” to one Ticketmaster published Thursday (and later removed) defending itself and touting the records broken with the calamitous sale. Furious fans noted that the post bore no apology. But then Swift herself said in a statement that the situation “really pisses me off,” and now here we are. Evidently, that’s all it takes sometimes for a conglomerate to remember what a real apology looks like.Read it at Ticketmaster
Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown
Taylor Swift fans share frustration over Ticketmaster experience
Some Taylor Swift fans took to social media to share their frustration after waiting for hours in a presale queue on Ticketmaster’s site to buy tickets for her upcoming Eras Tour. Congressman David Cicilline also pointed out the "excessive wait times and fees" and renewed his call for the Justice Department to investigate Ticketmaster's parent company, Live Nation.
Live Nation’s Chairman Blames Taylor Swift’s Fame for Its Own Ticketmaster Mess
“Don’t Blame Me (Live Nation’s Version)” is on repeat for Live Nation Entertainment company chairman Greg Maffei in the aftermath of the Ticketmaster Verified Fan presale for Taylor Swift’s forthcoming Eras stadium tour. Hours-long wait times, platinum ticket pricing, and site glitches resulting from completely unprepared and overloaded website servers made for a hellish ticket-purchasing experience for fans. But Maffei claims that the fault isn’t on Live Nation or Ticketmaster, but on the incomprehensible demand. The singer, he suggests, is simply too famous – in fact, she’s apparently famous enough to fill 900 stadiums on presale alone.
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Ticketmaster Chaos: Read Full Statement
"We asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could," Taylor Swift said of Ticketmaster on Friday.
Tennessee’s AG Investigating Ticketmaster After Taylor Swift Presale Fiasco
Tennessee’s Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti is investigating both Ticketmaster and Live Nation after the Taylor Swift Era’s Tour presale turned into a fiasco. Tens of thousands of fans registered for presale codes on Ticketmaster. On Tues (Nov 15), those codes were emailed. When people attempted to use them, they spent hours in online waiting rooms or dealt with a site that wouldn’t load.
Lawmakers Demand Ticketmaster Be Broken Up After Taylor Swift Ticketing Crash
Tickets for Taylor Swift’s gargantuan Eras Tour (which has expanded significantly to encompass 51 stadium shows) went on sale Tuesday. The demand was so intense that Ticketmaster’s servers crashed, and the company temporarily suspended the sale of Swift tickets. Now, as Politico points out, several Democrats in Congress are calling for the breakup of Ticketmaster’s monopoly and an investigation into its merger with Live Nation.
Ticketmaster responds to 'unprecedented' ticket sales for Taylor Swift tour
Ticket sales company Ticketmaster responded Saturday to the outrage surrounding its handling of Taylor Swift's next tour.
Ticketmaster Is Under the Microscope Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Issues
You have to quite literally be living under a rock to not hear about the discourse surrounding Ticketmaster nowadays. Sparked by the outrage that thousands of fans felt when they went to purchase tickets to Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour and were met with website crashes, long lines, and inflated prices, droves of people are questioning if Ticketmaster's monopoly over the industry should even be legally allowed.
Taylor Swift Speaks Out About Ticketmaster Debacle
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that it would be canceling Friday’s general public sale of Taylor Swift’s s Eras tour. Ticketmaster argued that it had to cancel due to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.”. A day later, Swift...
