Ticketmaster has finally apologized to Taylor Swift fans for its disastrous presale this week for The Eras Tour. Earlier this week, Swifties found themselves in a gladiatorial race for presale tickets due to overwhelming demand. Things got worse Thursday, when Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale initially scheduled for Friday. The company wrote in a statement published Friday night that it wants “to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans—especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets.” Apart from the apology line in Twitter’s statement, Variety notes the remainder is “nearly identical” to one Ticketmaster published Thursday (and later removed) defending itself and touting the records broken with the calamitous sale. Furious fans noted that the post bore no apology. But then Swift herself said in a statement that the situation “really pisses me off,” and now here we are. Evidently, that’s all it takes sometimes for a conglomerate to remember what a real apology looks like.Read it at Ticketmaster

18 HOURS AGO