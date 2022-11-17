CONCERT PREVIEW: The Orchestra Now to give free concert at Simon’s Rock November 20 with Shostakovich, Ives, more, Andrés Rivas conducting

Read full article on original website
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Faculty Forum; Plant Healthcare class; Girls on the Run of WMA; Rocks with Wings; Jazz Brunch; Catwalk Boutique New Location; Experimental Music Concert
Dr. David Franco, Assistant Professor of French and Spanish, Discusses his work. Great Barrington— The Faculty Forum series at Bard College at Simon’s Rock continues on November 28 at 4:15 p.m. with David Franco. The Faculty Forum provides an opportunity to hear from Simon’s Rock faculty about the scholarly and creative work they do outside the classroom.
theberkshireedge.com
Holiday Festivities Planned for December First Friday in North Adams
North Adams— The last First Friday of 2022 will happen on December 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a full lineup of holiday festivities in downtown North Adams. A few highlights of the events include a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by Mayor Jennifer Macksey at the Bear & Bee Bookstore at 5 p.m., a bell ringer concert at Terra Nova Church at 7 p.m., make your own s’mores at the firepit at the First Congregational Church starting at 5 p.m., a free carriage ride by McKay Farm, and holiday tunes by the Drury High School Band at 5 p.m. at Terra Nova Church.
theberkshireedge.com
A Christmas Journey: Yuletide readings with Kevin O’Hara
Pittsfield— On December 14, The Berkshire County Historical Society will host local author Kevin O’Hara for two readings from his collection of Christmas tales A Christmas Journey. This will be a special evening of joyous and heartfelt tales from Kevin’s Pittsfield childhood. Reservations are required for the readings which will take place at 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., Tickets are $10 BCHS members and $15 non-members, and can be purchased at berkshirehistory.org. This event is sponsored by Greylock Federal Credit Union.
Popular Berkshire County Musician Has a Net Worth of $88 Million (VIDEO)
Over the past couple of years, we have taken a look at some of the most popular and successful celebrities that either live or were born in Massachusetts including Berkshire County. You can check out our latest edition of the Massachusetts/Berkshire County-born celebrities post by going here. One thing I...
theberkshireedge.com
Special SculptureNow tour for vision impaired students
Lenox — Last month, a small group of students, their teacher, and their parents, gathered with Ann Jon, Executive Director of SculptureNow, at the sculpture exhibition The Mount, Edith Wharton’s Home in Lenox. This free, educational event has long been a tradition and collaboration between SculptureNow and Lynn...
theberkshireedge.com
Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. to host the Downtown Festive Frolic
Pittsfield— Downtown Pittsfield, Inc. (DPI) will host the Downtown Festive Frolic on Friday and Saturday, December 2 and 3. Activities will include the Park Square Tree Lighting, Holiday First Fridays Artswalk, Elf Invasion Pub Crawl, Pictures with Santa, Free Kids’ Paint & Sip, and other free arts & craft opportunities.
theberkshireedge.com
Own a piece of history!
Welcome to the Donnelly House, circa 1760. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this charming period home is situated among 24 lush acres and a stunning vista of The Berkshires.Wideboard floors, beamed ceilings and fireplace mantles illustrate details of an earlier age. The home is placed side by side to a running creek. Woodburning fireplaces and charm make this cozy home a very special place to live your life. The first floor features a dining room, kitchen, full bath/laundry, living room and study. Upstairs includes 2 full bedrooms, full bath and a sitting room which can easily be converted to a third bedroom.
One of the Great Lighting Displays in the Berkshires is Now Open
The Berkshires has plenty of great spots to go to enjoy this festive time of the year during the holiday season. But perhaps one of the more underrated spots that you will find throughout the region has recently opened up and look no further for a great spot to take the family or a date, for that matter, than this historic spot.
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
This Wonderful Berkshire Restaurant Makes Top 10 “Best” List (Photos)
Some more great news for those of us who love the wide and varied dining options that we have right here in Berkshire County. A local establishment makes another Top 10 list of great places to eat in Western Massachusetts!. Open Table, the online restaurant reservation service company, recently put...
theberkshireedge.com
Joan Agnes Bailey, 89, of Lenox
Joan Agnes Bailey, 89, of Lenox, died Tuesday afternoon at Kimball Farms Nursing Care Center. Born in Pittsfield on January 11, 1933, the daughter of Arthur and Agnes McCabe Roberts, she attended local schools and was a 1950 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Joan was employed for 28 years at...
theberkshireedge.com
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Lisa Bouchard Hoe of TKG Real Estate offers you the opportunity to enjoy an historic house on a beautiful property with gorgeous views. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon...
iBerkshires.com
'Be a Santa to a Senior' Returns for Holiday Season
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The "Be a Santa to a Senior" program has returned to Berkshire County, giving residents a chance to provide a customized gift to an older adult who could use some holiday cheer. Last week, trees went up in five retail locations with ornaments that have a...
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
Albany bishop accused of abuse has asked the pope to remove him from the priesthood
The retired bishop of Albany, New York, who has admitted to covering up for predator priests and has himself been accused of sexual abuse, has asked Pope Francis to remove him from the priesthood.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
Odor Prompts Early Dismissal Of Both Pittsfield High Schools
Superintendent Joe Curtis made a decision to release students early on Friday from both Pittsfield High School and Taconic due to fumes that came from work being done on the gymnasium floors. Apparently, there was some miscommunication on when work on the floors was supposed to start. Curtis apologized and...
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Amtrak adds roundtrip trains between Albany and NYC
The Empire State Passengers Association (ESPA) announced starting December 5, two additional roundtrip Amtrak trains will be added between Albany and NYC. This will increase the number of Hudson Valley trains and reduce sellouts on northbound trains.
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
