Rocky Mount, NC

WITN

WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Videos wanted following deadly shooting at party near Enfield

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from a bonfire party on Sunday that left one person dead. It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting at the Double D Ranch in the 1600 block of Green Acres Road near Enfield.
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Girl dies after being hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a deadly incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that at 10:14 a.m., the driver of a vehicle in the parade lost control near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue. The vehicle then traveled at a low rate of speed striking a girl.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Raleigh Police Dept. holds graduation and promotion ceremony

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police Department hosted a promotional and lateral ceremony Friday to honor three new recruits and promote current officers. According to Raleigh police spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo, the department has more than 100 vacancies. They’re hoping these new recruits help shorten that number. Family...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Cash stolen from CVS, Circle K in early morning robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Before 4:30 a.m., police officers responded to the CVS on Lake Boone Trail at Landmark Drive, where someone stole a small amount of cash. Afterwards, police said the same person went to a Circle K down...
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
WITN

KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Teen gets DWI charge after Raleigh police officer hit in head-on collision

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was hit head-on and a juvenile has been charged following a collision on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:51 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a three-vehicle wreck involving a Raleigh police officer on Poole Road near Donald Ross Drive in east Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC

