WITN
Rocky Mount police search for shooting suspects after their vehicle crashes
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are searching for two suspects involved in a shooting that happened on Wednesday. The Rocky Mount Police Department says on Friday at about 1 p.m., officers got arrest warrants for 29-year-old Michael Fields for Wednesday’s shooting with injury that happened in the 100 block of Boyd Court.
cbs17
Man steals cigarettes then flips vehicle in Goldsboro chase, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Wilmington man is facing arrest after police said he stole from a convenience store before wrecking his vehicle after a chase. Around 9 p.m. on Thursday, a clerk at the Speedway store at 1501 U.S. 70 West reported that someone stole cigarettes, according to police.
WITN
WHO AM I? Kinston police say man broke into church
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city hope you can help them identify a man they say broke into a church. Kinston police released surveillance photos of the man this morning. The break-in happened around 1:00 p.m. Monday at the Neuse Baptist Church on West Vernon Avenue.
cbs17
Raleigh officer injured after suspect crashes car into police SUV, smashes into 2 other cars on Capital Blvd, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was injured after a police cruiser was hit by a suspect’s car during an incident Friday night, police said. The incident happened just before 10:25 p.m. near the intersection of Millbrook Road/New Hope Road at Capital Boulevard. A suspect’s car...
cbs17
Videos wanted following deadly shooting at party near Enfield
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for video footage from a bonfire party on Sunday that left one person dead. It was around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when deputies responded to a shooting at the Double D Ranch in the 1600 block of Green Acres Road near Enfield.
cbs17
Girl dies after being hit by float during Raleigh Christmas Parade, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say they’re investigating a deadly incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade. Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that at 10:14 a.m., the driver of a vehicle in the parade lost control near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue. The vehicle then traveled at a low rate of speed striking a girl.
cbs17
Witnesses describe chaos, panic at Raleigh Christmas Parade as girl dancer dies after she’s run over by pickup truck
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What should have been a celebration to bring in the holiday season turned into a tragedy in Raleigh Saturday. A young girl, dancing in this year’s Christmas parade, was hit by a float. The girl later died, police said. The marching bands, floats, and...
cbs17
Raleigh Police Dept. holds graduation and promotion ceremony
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh Police Department hosted a promotional and lateral ceremony Friday to honor three new recruits and promote current officers. According to Raleigh police spokesman Lt. Jason Borneo, the department has more than 100 vacancies. They’re hoping these new recruits help shorten that number. Family...
cbs17
Car stolen while defrosting in Wake Forest part of string of related crimes, police say
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — With each season, it seems there are always new crimes of opportunity to be aware of. The latest warning comes from the Wake Forest Police Department after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway Friday morning. The car had been left unattended while the windshield was defrosting with the keys inside, police said.
cbs17
Cell phone location wanted by defense for man charged in murder of Wake County Deputy
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – One of two men facing murder charges for the death of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd sat before a judge Thursday afternoon while his attorneys argued for the release of phone data. Arturo Marin-Sotelo and his brother Alder, are charged in the August murder of...
Cash stolen from CVS, Circle K in early morning robbery
RALEIGH, N.C. — Someone robbed two businesses Friday morning on Lake Boone Trail. Before 4:30 a.m., police officers responded to the CVS on Lake Boone Trail at Landmark Drive, where someone stole a small amount of cash. Afterwards, police said the same person went to a Circle K down...
jocoreport.com
Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In
KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
Man accused of killing Wake deputy seeks bail, evidence. Here’s what happened.
Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s attorney argued that his client wasn’t involved in the killing of Deputy Byrd and has cooperated with law enforcement.
Girl dies after being hit by out-of-control truck at Raleigh Christmas Parade; driver charged
"We are devastated. Our dance family is a close-knit group and today our hearts are broken."
Girl dies after being hit by pickup truck as Raleigh Christmas Parade ends tragically
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Christmas Parade was canceled on Saturday morning after a tragic turn of events led to a girl's death. Around 10:25, the parade was paused as police and medical personnel responded to the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Boylan Avenue. An out-of-control pickup truck hit...
WITN
KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
cbs17
Teen gets DWI charge after Raleigh police officer hit in head-on collision
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh police officer was hit head-on and a juvenile has been charged following a collision on Wednesday night. At approximately 9:51 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department responded to a three-vehicle wreck involving a Raleigh police officer on Poole Road near Donald Ross Drive in east Raleigh.
cbs17
SC man gets 20 years in prison for trafficking fentanyl, heroin in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A South Carolina man convicted of trafficking fentanyl and heroin in Nash County will spend 20 years in prison. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that 40-year-old Anthony Cyquan Herring received his 240-month sentence from U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle in Raleigh. A...
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
