FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fourstateshomepage.com
Granby students study Native heritage while learn speech sounds
GRANBY, Mo. — Granby Elementary students study Native American heritage while learning speech sounds. The students start by learning about the story of the first Thanksgiving, and its origin. Mrs. Enlow states it is important to teach Native history while giving the students a fun environment to learn in.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
It’s a morning absolutely full of winners on this finally Friday! From Moe’s, Silver Dollar City, and our weekly birthday giveaway from B&B Theatres in Neosho, we’re just in the giving mood! Be sure to go to fourstateshomepage.com and watch Good Morning Four States every weekday, for information throughout the community and your chances to win!
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We review your answers to our Facebook Question of the day. Some celebrity birthdays you might share the day with. And if you go to fourstateshomepage.com and enter your birthday, we draw a winner every Friday to receive 4 free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
Missouri company enters patriotic trucks in Flashiest Fleets contest
JOPLIN, Mo. — Contract Freighters Inc., also known as CFI, has entered some of their truck wraps into a national contest. Commercial Carrier Journal (CCJ) is once again hosting their “Five Flashiest Fleets” contest. The Journal reaches nearly 100,000 subscribers within the freight transport business. Joplin based...
fourstateshomepage.com
Wheaton R-3 celebrates groundbreaking of tornado shelter
WHEATON, Mo. — Students and teachers are celebrating as a long-term project to build a tornado-safe room officially kicks off. “I’m really excited for the kids,” said Jackie Banks, Wheaton Parent. Banks says this project is a big deal for the community, and especially her children. “I...
fourstateshomepage.com
“5th Annual Holiday Market” at Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year. Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street. 10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday...
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage school celebrates 25 years with a time capsule
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday marked 25 years for one local school. Steadley Elementary in Carthage celebrated the milestone by burying a time capsule. The capsule contains memories of this year: a t-shirt, the most recent yearbook, pictures, and signatures from every class, and information about the school and the City of Carthage.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin’s notable fixture on Route 66 to be removed
JOPLIN, Mo. — The days are numbered when it comes to one of Joplin’s most notable and unusual cars. The half Corvette attached to a wall near the intersection of 7th and Main will soon be going away — but not for good. It’s part of the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Cecil Floyd hosts annual craft show
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Cecil Floyd Elementary” school continued its annual craft show this afternoon. This year marks 31 years for the highly anticipated craft show. Hundreds of community members enjoyed over 100 local holiday vendors. The entry fee was $3 and came with a raffle ticket...
fourstateshomepage.com
Miami’s Angel of Hope Ceremony set
MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand Army of the Republic (G.A.R.) Cemetery is holding its annual Angel of Hope Candlelight Remembrance Ceremony in December. The candlelight ceremony is set for 7 p.m. on December 6 at the Angel of Hope statue on the cemetery grounds. “Enduring the tragedy of losing...
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two area organizations partner to support CJ, Joplin, Webb City residents with rent, utilities
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Regional Health & Welfare Association has announced a new partnership with the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to support local residents with assistance for rent, mortgage payments, and utilities. Originally incorporated as the Joplin Provident Association, Regional Health & Welfare Association is Joplin’s...
fourstateshomepage.com
Helping feed families at James River Church
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Southwest Missouri families are all set for the perfect Thanksgiving feast. It’s all thanks to the “James River Church” and the hundreds of volunteers putting together over 66,000 pounds of food this weekend. All four regional churches are giving away baskets of...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Gingerbread House Contest
With a very special guest joining Howie and Bubba this morning, we get details on the Joplin Historical Society & Joplin History & Mineral Museum Gingerbread House Contest! With a bit of Christmas cheer, we invite you to find our more right here!
fourstateshomepage.com
Great Southern Bank backs community efforts toward well-being
NEVADA, Mo. — A local bank is helping its community reach a milestone in fundraising efforts. Great Southern Bank in Nevada gave a helping hand to the Nevada Vernon County Community Foundation. $5,000 will go to its goal of raising $1,000,000 for the promotion of the community’s general well-being.
kosu.org
'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses
But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
fourstateshomepage.com
Vintage WWII planes fly over funeral of 106-year-old Kans. WWII vet
COLUMBUS, Kans. — Something special happened in Columbus in honor of a special man. Longtime Columbus resident — and World War II veteran Murl Robison was laid to rest. He passed away on November 8th at the age of 106. During his funeral Friday (11/18), 4 World War...
fourstateshomepage.com
CFI continuing to partner with Wreaths Across America
JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, the transportation company plans...
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
