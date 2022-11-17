Read full article on original website
West Texas, Panhandle area lakes to be stocked with trout
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Need a new fishing spot? Anglers in Levelland and the surrounding communities have the opportunity to find one closer to home. The Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Inland Fisheries Division will stock more than 335,000 rainbow trout in about 180 locations across the state. The deliveries will start in November and last until March.
TxDMV announces redesign of temporary tags
AUSTIN, Texas (News Release) - Texas temporary tags are getting a major design overhaul. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) is introducing a new look for tags that are issued by licensed Texas motor vehicle dealers. This is the next step in ongoing efforts that have made a significant difference in curtailing and preventing the fraudulent production of, access to, and use of temporary tags.
Palo Duro Canyon offering Thanksgiving van tours
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Parks and Wildlife is hosting Holiday in the Parks with events across the state, including in Palo Duro Canyon State Park. The park’s rangers will be taking 28 people in a van for a tour through the canyon, according to the website. The theme for this month’s tour is thankfulness, discussing how both past people of the canyon and modern day visitors can be thankful for the natural wonder.
Representatives discuss concerns for rural Texas ahead of 88th legislative session
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - West Texas lawmakers met at Texas Tech for the Texas Tribune Future of Rural Texas event to talk about their priorities for the upcoming legislative session. Topics included education, healthcare, drought and Private University Funds (PUF). The panel included Lubbock representative Dustin Burrows (R), Midland representative...
Beginner’s luck: Woman wins $1M Powerball prize first time playing lottery
LANSING, Mich. (Gray News) - Beginner’s luck proved true for a Michigan woman who cashed a $1 million Powerball prize while playing the lottery for the first time. According to the Michigan Lottery, Joni Thompson matched the five white balls in the Nov. 8 Powerball drawing that returned the million-dollar payout.
