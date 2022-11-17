Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
Trial Set Against Companies in Death of Man Crossing Freeway
A consolidated negligence lawsuit brought against Caltrans on behalf of the son and daughter of an Azusa man who was struck and killed on a freeway in Pomona in 2016 will move to trial against two companies, but not Caltrans.
Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights
Ladera Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A shooting occurred around 2:08 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the 7-Eleven located on the 5500 block of West Centinela Avenue… Read more "Suspect Fires Shot at 7-Eleven in Ladera Heights"
newsantaana.com
Carjacking suspect who led police on a crazy pursuit in LA and OC facing up to 54 years in prison
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 33-year-old parolee who led multiple law enforcement agencies in a multi-county high speed pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Whittier has been charged with multiple felonies, including felony assaults on eight law enforcement officers. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley, has been...
One Killed in Crash on Pomona Freeway
One person was killed Saturday in a two-vehicle collision in Hacienda Heights.
Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit
Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
NBC San Diego
Remember That Crazy LA Pursuit? Here's the List of Charges the Suspect Faces
In a wild pursuit during which a 33-year-old parolee switched cars three times, carjacked a work truck on live TV, and smashed into multiple patrol cars, the suspect accused of being behind the wheel will face at least 25 charges. The Orange County District Attorney's Office was leveling the charges...
Corona arsonist caught on camera setting car on fire
A Corona family remains on edge after an arsonist set their car on fire in the middle of the night earlier this month. Authorities say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 7, at a home on Ontario Avenue near Dove Court. Video captured by the homeowner’s doorbell camera shows an explosion after the […]
1 Killed, Vehicle Mangled in Collision Involving Semi Truck on 60 Freeway
Hacienda Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A freeway traffic collision involving a semi truck and vehicle left one person deceased at the scene early Saturday morning in the Hacienda Heights area of Los Angeles County. California Highway Patrol officers from the Santa Fe Springs Station along with Los Angeles County...
Whittier crash that injured law-enforcement recruits believed to be intentional; driver arrested
Authorities arrested a 22-year-old driver who they believe intentionally slammed into a group of law-enforcement recruits out for a training run in Whittier.
Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City
Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
2urbangirls.com
Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven
WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
Suspected catalytic converter thieves need rescuing after crashing in South Los Angeles
Three people suspected of stealing catalytic converters in South Los Angeles had to be rescued with the Jaws of Life early Saturday morning after they crashed their vehicle while fleeing police. Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were in the area of Main Street and West Imperial Highway when […]
Deputy, police shootings kill suspects in Santa Clarita, Santa Ana
An armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday. The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a “possible burglary in progress” near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
countynews.tv
Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian
11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
Man dead, woman critically wounded after shooting in Commerce
A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles
A man was fatally shot in the unincorporated area of East Los Angeles near the City of Commerce, authorities said Saturday.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff's cadet who survived Whittier crash could face foot amputation, family friend says
A family friend of one of the 25 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department cadets injured in the Whittier crash from Wednesday is now raising money for his medical expenses. Carole Lynch said she is close friends with the wife of one of the victims who is being identified only as Jose at this time. Jose is a husband and father of two.
Multiple felony charges filed against driver in wild chase through Orange County, LA
A driver accused in a wild televised chase through Los Angeles and Orange counties last week has now been charged with more than two dozen felonies.
orangecountytribune.com
3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy
Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
