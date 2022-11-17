ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

Two women found shot in car in Moreno Valley

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Two women were killed after being found shot in a car in. Riverside County Deputies responded to the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and Old Highway 215 around 7:45 p.m. Friday night after reports of a shooting. When deputies got to the scene they found two women...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Man suing LA County for wrongfully detaining him after dangerous pursuit

Adrian Cruz says he still can't believe it. "They pretty much beat the crap out of me," he said. Cruz is suing Los Angeles County, claiming that deputies beat him up and wrongfully detained him during last week's dangerous high-speed pursuit. It spanned two counties and came to an end in Hacienda Heights, where Cruz was with his family in their white sedan at a stoplight at Gale Avenue and South Hacienda Boulevard."The cop slammed into [the suspect's] car, slammed into mine and they immediately start shooting," he said. "Not one warning to get out of the way."Panicked, Cruz said he got...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Corona arsonist caught on camera setting car on fire

A Corona family remains on edge after an arsonist set their car on fire in the middle of the night earlier this month. Authorities say the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Nov. 7, at a home on Ontario Avenue near Dove Court. Video captured by the homeowner’s doorbell camera shows an explosion after the […]
CORONA, CA
CBS LA

Authorities arrest shooting suspect in Temple City

Authorities on Friday arrested a shooting suspect in Temple City. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the 6600 block of Rosemead Boulevard in San Gabriel at around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned that a suspect fired upon the home and fled from the scene. Nobody was struck by the gunfire. Deputies were able to track the suspect to his home in Temple City, located in the 6000 block of E. Encinita Avenue. They took him into custody without further incident, according to deputies with LASD's Temple City Station.There was no known motive for the shooting.
TEMPLE CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Robbery suspects at large after shooting at Ladera Heights 7-Eleven

WESTCHESTER, Calif. – Four robbery suspects are at large Friday after a shooting at a 7-Eleven in Westchester. Officers from the Pacific Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded at 3 a.m. to the 5400 block of West Centinela Avenue and Alvern where four suspects entered the store and began allegedly stealing merchandise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Deputy, police shootings kill suspects in Santa Clarita, Santa Ana

An armed man was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in Santa Clarita, authorities said Thursday. The shooting occurred at 10:25 p.m. Wednesday during a “possible burglary in progress” near the intersection of Island Road and Bridgeport Lane, Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
SANTA ANA, CA
countynews.tv

Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian

11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
HeySoCal

Man dead, woman critically wounded after shooting in Commerce

A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMMERCE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

3 fires, winds, kept OCFA busy

Three fires in the same area kept fighters busy Saturday morning and early afternoon in Garden Grove. According to the Orange County Fire Authority, 80 firefighters responded to the blazes, one a fire in a recreational vehicle in the 7500 block of Chapman Avenue, near Western Avenue. Propane tanks were reported exploding, and RVs on fire.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy