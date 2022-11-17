Read full article on original website
Arizona Attorney General's Office requests comprehensive report from Maricopa County regarding Election Day issues
PHOENIX — The Election Integrity Unit of the Arizona Attorney General's Office is asking that Maricopa County provide a full, in-depth report regarding issues with ballot tabulators experienced on Election Day. In a letter to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the attorney general's office requested that the country answer...
Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake
A Phoenix homeowner didn't want to...
Kari Lake Campaign Calls for Redo of Maricopa County Election as Election Protesters Target Maricopa County Supervisors
With Democrat Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs looking likely to become Arizona’s next governor, Republican Kari Lake refuses to concede, alleging election improprieties. Almost half the vote centers in Maricopa County experienced machine tabulation problems on Election Day, resulting in long lines and fears that the ballots never ended up being counted or were commingled with ballots that had already been counted.
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
Northbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway at Northern closed after crash
PHOENIX — The Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway at Northern Avenue in the West Valley was closed Saturday afternoon due to a crash, authorities said. The multi-vehicle wreck happened around 11:30 a.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said. Northbound traffic was able to exit and reenter the freeway at...
Avondale high school student elected to school board
Health inspectors found boxes of raw meat thawing on the floor and food not kept at proper temperatures at several Valley restaurants.
Mayor Smith talks future road improvements without Prop 469
MARICOPA — In the wake of voters rejecting a new sales tax that would have gone toward major road projects, including one that Maricopa residents have desperately wanted, Mayor Nancy Smith said other methods of improving traffic conditions will have to be pursued. During Tuesday’s Maricopa City Council meeting,...
‘Alice Scooper’ among winning names in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After tabulating almost 7,000 votes, three names have been chosen as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest. Drumroll, please…. The winners are:. “Alice Scooper”. “Snowguaro”. “Frost Responder”. Those names will be added to the driver and passenger side doors of three snowplow...
Gilbert Town Council grants delay on Morrison Ranch vote during contentious meeting
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A follow up to our Arizona’s Family investigation, where an out-of-town developer trying to build a light industrial park next to Morrison Ranch in Gilbert and the families against it. “Kick me out! We are here to talk about the ranch,” yelled a woman who was later kicked out. “You ruined my neighborhood! Back me up, people!”
Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!
Loop 303 west will close this weekend for construction in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — There will only be one freeway closure this weekend in the Valley, but the Arizona Department of Transportation still recommends allowing for extra time and planning alternate routes if you live in that area. Loop 303 west will close between Interstate 17 and Lake Pleasant...
Maricopa County Board of Supervisors receives complaints about printer problems on Election Day
The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors took public comment for the first time since the election last week. Some showed up expressing concern about the amount of time it’s taken to count all the ballots noting that states like Florida counted faster. However, Florida, and most other states, have...
Mesa police find 700K fentanyl pills in largest bust in city's history
Nearly $14 million from an enrollment stabilization grant to...
No, bags of ballots are not a sign of fraud in Maricopa County
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - Instagram users took a still image from a live video recording of Maricopa County’s tabulation room and reached the false conclusion it is evidence of fraud. “This is a live feed of video from Maricopa County a few minutes ago. A bunch of bags just randomly...
Gilbert council meeting turns into a shouting match over a proposed development
The biggest change is for the majority of the 46 acres of the entertainment site. The Arizona Coyotes want to switch the zoning map from commercial zoning to mixed-use.
Hay truck rollover shuts down ramp from Loop 202 to I-10
The Arizona Cardinals legend presents the American Cancer Society Arizona Golf Classic.
Glendale Glitters returns: Business owners concerned over city's shift in focus
While the city shifts its focus of Glendale Glitters from downtown to Murphy Park, some businesses in downtown Glendale are saying "why can't we have both?"
Man accused of recording up the dress of Scottsdale Barnes & Noble employee
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A church worker used his cell phone to record up the dress of an employee at a Scottsdale Barnes and Noble over the summer and is now facing charges, police said. Court records said Thomas Brian Weaver was at the bookstore at 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on July 4 and asked an employee for help finding a book related to the show “Longmire.” The victim walked Weaver over to a bookshelf where the book would be. According to court records, surveillance video shows Weaver holding his cell phone with the camera on and placing it behind the victim while she was looking at books.
Voters Retain Controversial Maricopa County Judge Who Ruled Against Tempe’s Shady Park
Maricopa County voters have chosen to retain a controversial Superior Court judge who ruled against Tempe music venue Shady Park in its legal battle with a neighboring senior living apartment building. Judge Brad Astrowsky, who has served on the Maricopa County Superior Court bench for 10 years, won retention in...
