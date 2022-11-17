ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxsanantonio.com

Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2022

SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
Nov. 17 Area Round Football Highlights

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Brownsville Veterans football teams are moving on the third round of the playoffs. San Benito beat San Antonio Taft 38-19 in the area round. The game was tied at 13 at the half. The Greyhounds will face the winner of the...
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
foxsanantonio.com

43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
