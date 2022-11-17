Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
UTSA crushes Rice 41-7, will host Conference USA title game for second straight season
HOUSTON – For the second straight season, the Alamodome will host the Conference USA Championship Game. Playing on a wet and windy day in Houston, UTSA cruised to a convincing 41-7 victory over Rice to clinch the regular season conference title. Quarterback Frank Harris starred in the win, accounting for five total touchdowns.
CBS Sports
Rice vs. UTSA: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The UTSA Roadrunners and the Rice Owls will face off in a Conference USA clash at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Rice Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense. The Louisiana Tech...
Seguin, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Seguin. The Sinton High School football team will have a game with Lago Vista High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00. The Sinton High School football team will have a game with Lago Vista High School on November 18, 2022, 17:30:00.
Westlake tops New Braunfels 45-14 for area playoff victory, 52nd consecutive win
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Westlake leaned on its defense yet again to keep the New Braunfels Unicorns at bay in a 45-14 win in the area round for the Class 6A-Division I football playoffs Friday at Rattler Stadium. It’s Westlake’s 52nd consecutive win and puts them in the regional round against San Benito from […]
foxsanantonio.com
Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
foxsanantonio.com
Harlan on to second round of the high school football playoffs
The Harlan Hawks continue their streak of teams making it to the post season, and this one already has a blowout win under its belt. Now it's on to Round 2 to see if they can continue to make a dent in the playoff bracket. Here's more.
MuySA: Chile pequins are part of San Antonio’s charm, South Texas culture
Does your abuela have some in her backyard?
KENS 5
KENS 5 High School Football Roundup | Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2022
SAN ANTONIO — Get the latest updates on high school football scores from around San Antonio and South-Central Texas here at KENS5.com as the playoffs begin. Attending a Friday Night Football game? Join the KENS 5 FNF Team! Share your photos, videos and score updates using #kens5 or post on our KENS 5 Facebook page.
foxsanantonio.com
University of Incarnate Word kicked off its Light the Way holiday festival
SAN ANTONIO – UIW celebrated its 36th Light the Way holiday festival. The event kicked off Saturday with vendors, food trucks, and activities for the whole family. It all ended with illumination and a million lights lit up the campus. If you missed Saturday’s celebration, don't worry the lights...
KSAT 12
Spirit Airlines lands in San Antonio, announces two new routes for travelers
SAN ANTONIO – Spirit Airlines is now taking off and landing at the San Antonio International Airport. The first flight from Orlando landed on Thursday and the first flight from Las Vegas touches down Friday. The low-cost flight service announced it will add two more routes to its offerings.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Nov. 17 Area Round Football Highlights
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito and Brownsville Veterans football teams are moving on the third round of the playoffs. San Benito beat San Antonio Taft 38-19 in the area round. The game was tied at 13 at the half. The Greyhounds will face the winner of the...
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
KSAT 12
San Antonio College cancels classes Wednesday night after building shakes during West Texas earthquake
SAN ANTONIO – An earthquake centered more than 350 miles away from San Antonio has prompted one college campus to cancel classes Wednesday night. The 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at 3:32 p.m. near Mentone in West Texas. Some people in San Antonio felt the tremor, including students and staff...
Texas is worst state for a girl’s night out, data shows
What's the BEST state for a girl's night out or a bachelorette party?
foxsanantonio.com
43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is underway at the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - If the shift in the weather wasn't a clear sign, the 43rd annual San Antonio Christmas Showcase is the prime indicator that the holidays have arrived. "This is the 43rd year of this event. And one of the things about this event is we say treasures, treats, and traditions. We have people who have been coming to this show literally since the first year that still come. Grandmothers, mothers, and daughters, all come together, and they make their own shirts. They wear their boas they come. They never miss it. We had people standing in line at 7 am," said Pam Rogers, Show Manager.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo announces final lineup for 2023
SAN ANTONIO — The final lineup for the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo is here and it's packed with an amazing group of talented musicians with something for everyone!. The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will be held February 9-26, 2023, at the AT&T Center/Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds.
10 of the best spots in San Antonio to get delicious pies this holiday season
These pies will be the talk of your holiday parties.
KENS 5
Next cold air mass pushes through San Antonio this weekend. Here's what you need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — Keep those sweaters and big jackets nearby as another shot of cold air moves through San Antonio keeping temperatures well below-average this weekend. A front will push through the city that will mix with moisture this weekend increasing chances of rain for San Antonio and possible sleet for the Hill Country.
Influential Mexican rock group Maná taking its latest tour to San Antonio in the spring
Tickets for the band's Mexico Lindo Y Querido tour are on sale now.
Downtown San Antonio set to be packed, crowded and congested again this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO — Three weeks after a flood of complaints about heavy traffic congestion and long lines on a day when several major events were unfolding simultaneously downtown, the area is preparing for another busy Saturday. And San Antonio officials have one message: Plan ahead. "Another great weekend of...
