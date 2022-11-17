Democrat Adam Frisch announced Friday that he had called GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert and conceded the race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Although there will be an automatic recount done by the Colorado secretary of state's office, Frisch said in a live Facebook speech that he did not ask for a recount, does not expect the results to change and does not want there to be fundraising done for an essentially fruitless cause.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO