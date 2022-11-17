Read full article on original website
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Montana Pup Could Bring Boundless Energy to Your Barn This Winter
If you've been getting lonely on the ranch, or even your "spread" in town, we may have found the perfect companion. Meet Esme, who stopped by the studios for a visit for "Take Me Home Tuesday", where we feature some of the pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Western Montana shelter in Missoula.
From Car Crashes to Animal Attacks, How Dangerous is Montana?
If there is one way to deter folks from moving to a particular place, it's by convincing them of the imminent danger they'll encounter. Over the past several years, people have been flooding into Montana. They're moving to Big Sky Country to escape the big city, have a simpler life, and enjoy the beauty of the state.
5 Great Pizza Places in Montana
If you live in Montana and you also happen to love pizza, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. That's because below I have put together a list of five amazing pizza spots that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
NBCMontana
Firefighters rescue doe, fawn from icy Montana river
MISSOULA, Mont. — Firefighters in western Montana pulled a doe and her fawn from the icy Clark Fork River in sub-zero temperatures Friday morning, officials said. “They darted up the bank and ran east,” City of Missoula senior firefighter Brett Cunniff said. “They took off on their own. We’re assuming they’re fine.”
Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana
As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
The Best Stores to Pamper Your Pooch in Missoula
I've lived with doggie glitter all over the house. It weaves itself into every fiber of carpet, couch and car backseat. It gets on the bathroom floor, the living room floor, the top of the ceiling fan (?) and all over every square inch of every piece of clothing you own. My Lord, it's glorious. Here's a picture of the all-time heavyweight champion of shedding at my ex-girlfriend's house: Sarge (as shown 2 months old.)
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Fairfield Sun Times
Most commonly seen birds in Montana
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Montana from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
This Holiday Event in Montana is a Unique and Magical Experience
If your family loves Christmas, this Montana event should absolutely be on your radar. The holiday season is upon us, and everyone is gearing up for the festivities. People are putting up their Christmas trees and lights and scheduling the holiday events they will attend in the weeks to come. While Montana has all kinds of jolly holiday celebrations, we boast one particularly magical event that will bring out your inner Christmas spirit and make you feel like a kid again.
Donations Critical as Montana’s Guerrilla Turkey Drive hits “crunch time”
If there's ever a time for Montanans to open their hearts it's today, as we enter crunch time for the 28th annual Guerrilla Drive. The drive, originally launched by the legendary morning radio team of "Craig & Al", aims to help the hungry "one turkey at a time", using a guerrilla warfare approach to make sure everyone has a Thanksgiving meal, and leftovers to last several days. All of the proceeds go to area food banks, the Darby Bread Box, Haven House in Hamilton, Pantry Partners in Stevensville, the Missoula Food Bank, the Mineral County Food Bank in Superior, and Head Start in Missoula.
Investigation: Illegal Deer Kill in a Popular Montana State Park
We are on the downhill side of Montana's general big game hunting season, a time where incidents like this can occur more often. Whatever the motives were, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is not taking this one lightly, conducting an investigation into an illegal deer kill in a Montana state park, a state park that actually does allow for some hunting. Just not in the area where this deer was taken.
Montana Beverages to Pair with Your Thanksgiving Dinner
The foods we associate with Thanksgiving are obvious, turkey and stuffing and gravy and I could go on and on. When it comes to liquids, however, the options are more vague. For the most important meal of the year, I make all of my consumption choices with purpose. That's why every Thanksgiving I make a point to drink a Montanan beverage as a way of celebrating my gratitude for this state. That sounds corny, but it's true. Here are some Montanan beverages I'd recommend to wash down your holiday deliciousness.
Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana
The Bureau of Land Management has published a Public Land Order to ensure the continued preservation of the Lemhi Pass National Historic Landmark in Idaho and Montana. The post Withdrawal extended to ensure continued preservation of national historic landmark in Idaho and Montana appeared first on Local News 8.
Montana Towns as Thanksgiving Foods: Laugh Your Feathers Off
Every Montana town has a unique charm to it, just as every Thanksgiving food is delicious in its own way. You've read about Montana towns as Halloween candy but now I'll set the table for the ultimate list of Montana towns and what Thanksgiving foods they would be, dig in:
Comedy Show Fundraiser for Local Food banks Coming to Missoula
In 2017 local stand-up comedians started a tradition of having a show at The Roxy Theater each year to raise money and collect non-perishable food items for local food banks. I guess because the only thing better than laughter is laughter for a good cause. This Wednesday, November 23rd at 8pm in The Roxy Theater, the stand-up comedy show "Thanksgoofing" returns. Tickets are on sale now for $9, and on the day of the event tickets are $9 or $5 with a non-perishable food item.
What’s Happening In Missoula After The “Brawl Of The Wild”
This weekend all anyone can talk about is the "Brawl of the Wild". The Griz vs. Cats! ESPN College Game Day in Montana! We all know that this is going to be an epic weekend regardless of who wins or loses with 121 years of tradition continuing. This year the "Brawl of the Wild" is in Bozeman. So after the game what are you going to do? There will be a lot happening this weekend in Downtown Missoula, so much to choose from, live music, DJs, scotch tasting, plays and more. So here is a quick list of some of what's happening in Missoula this weekend after the game for you to enjoy.
Missoula vs Bozeman Weather: Brawl Of The Wild History
With the biggest yearly football game in Montana due for kickoff on Saturday at noon (listen live HERE) the Missoula/Bozeman rivalry continues to be egged on. There's trash-talking, whataboutism, Twitter and Reddit spats galore. For Griz fans, they have a legitimate reason to be upset that ESPN Gameday is covering Brawl Of The Wild this year, especially after all the lobbying and ruckus we raised last year trying to get them to cover the game in Missoula.
Missoula Grocery Store Needs Your Help Finding Their Carts
Orange Street Food Farm needs your help, Missoula. It seems to be missing some shopping carts and they need them back. With the Thanksgiving shopping rush getting ready to happen, they are going to need all of their carts. This is where you come in Missoula: keep your eyes peeled for the bright orange carts. If you can help them get some back you will get a chance at a reward.
My Connection to Montana’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
In late 1995, when I worked for KDXT-FM in Missoula, our company moved to a new location. We were very excited to have more space and it was a great location. Not long after moving in, I was told that Wayne Nance used to work in that building too. For those that don't know, Wayne Nance is considered the most prolific serial killer in Montana. I have heard many stories told about him over the years. There was a book written about him by John Coston titled "To Kill and Kill Again: The True Story of Montana's Baby Faced Serial Sex Murderer". Wayne Nance was killed on September 4th 1986. After his death, he was linked by physical evidence to several other crimes in Missoula. He is considered by many to be the most infamous serial killer in Montana.
