But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.

MIAMI, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO