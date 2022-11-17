Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Granby students study Native heritage while learn speech sounds
GRANBY, Mo. — Granby Elementary students study Native American heritage while learning speech sounds. The students start by learning about the story of the first Thanksgiving, and its origin. Mrs. Enlow states it is important to teach Native history while giving the students a fun environment to learn in.
fourstateshomepage.com
Cecil Floyd hosts annual craft show
JOPLIN, Mo. — The “Cecil Floyd Elementary” school continued its annual craft show this afternoon. This year marks 31 years for the highly anticipated craft show. Hundreds of community members enjoyed over 100 local holiday vendors. The entry fee was $3 and came with a raffle ticket...
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs considers 4-day school week
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A growing national trend for school districts could soon make it’s way to southeast Kansas. The Baxter Springs School District is considering moving to a four-day school week. Right now, they’re just gathering information and asking parents for their thoughts on the matter.
fourstateshomepage.com
“5th Annual Holiday Market” at Empire Market
JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin’s “Empire Market” might look a little different this time of year. Saturday morning kicked off the “5th Annual Holiday Market” at the Empire Market on 4th Street. 10 additional holiday vendors will offer a variety of gift options every Saturday...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!
It’s a morning absolutely full of winners on this finally Friday! From Moe’s, Silver Dollar City, and our weekly birthday giveaway from B&B Theatres in Neosho, we’re just in the giving mood! Be sure to go to fourstateshomepage.com and watch Good Morning Four States every weekday, for information throughout the community and your chances to win!
fourstateshomepage.com
Senior SNAP benefits available to those on a fixed income
JOPLIN, Mo. — When you’re living on a fixed income, it can be a challenge to put enough food on the table, especially when food prices keep increasing. However, financial help is available for many Missouri seniors, but many may not know about it. There’s a good chance...
fourstateshomepage.com
Christmas Parades in the Joplin-Southwest Missouri area
KSN/KODE — Hold on for deer life — there’s a lot going on in the Four States this season. Yule be sorry if you miss any of the festivities— it’s going to be lit. Not even the resting Grinch faces will be able to resist the most wonderful time of the year!
fourstateshomepage.com
Carthage school celebrates 25 years with a time capsule
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday marked 25 years for one local school. Steadley Elementary in Carthage celebrated the milestone by burying a time capsule. The capsule contains memories of this year: a t-shirt, the most recent yearbook, pictures, and signatures from every class, and information about the school and the City of Carthage.
fourstateshomepage.com
CFI continuing to partner with Wreaths Across America
JOPLIN, Mo. — As part of their True to the Troops program, Contract Freighters Inc. or CFI plans to participate in Wreaths Across America this December, as they gear up to deliver live balsam veterans’ wreaths to cemeteries throughout the United States. This year, the transportation company plans...
fourstateshomepage.com
Wheaton R-3 celebrates groundbreaking of tornado shelter
WHEATON, Mo. — Students and teachers are celebrating as a long-term project to build a tornado-safe room officially kicks off. “I’m really excited for the kids,” said Jackie Banks, Wheaton Parent. Banks says this project is a big deal for the community, and especially her children. “I...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Carthage VFW Post 2590 Turkey Shoot
We welcome Michael A. Juris with the Carthage VFW Post 2590! Today he stops by to give us details on the Carthage VFW Turkey Shoot! An event for the community to come together and support our Veterans. Find out how you can take part right here!
fourstateshomepage.com
Two area organizations partner to support CJ, Joplin, Webb City residents with rent, utilities
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The Regional Health & Welfare Association has announced a new partnership with the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri to support local residents with assistance for rent, mortgage payments, and utilities. Originally incorporated as the Joplin Provident Association, Regional Health & Welfare Association is Joplin’s...
fourstateshomepage.com
Helping feed families at James River Church
JOPLIN, Mo. — Some Southwest Missouri families are all set for the perfect Thanksgiving feast. It’s all thanks to the “James River Church” and the hundreds of volunteers putting together over 66,000 pounds of food this weekend. All four regional churches are giving away baskets of...
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
We review your answers to our Facebook Question of the day. Some celebrity birthdays you might share the day with. And if you go to fourstateshomepage.com and enter your birthday, we draw a winner every Friday to receive 4 free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
kosu.org
'Not just a flood, but a toxic flood': Lead mining waste sits in the same floodwaters as Northeast Oklahoma homes and businesses
But a threat looms ever present. It comes from the creek. “The people do not just get a flood,” Jim told her audience. “They get a toxic flood.”. Miami is the largest city in Ottawa County in Oklahoma’s northeastern corner. The area is dotted with closed lead and zinc mines. Before they closed in the 1960s, those mines generated massive piles of chat—leftover gravel from metal processing that wasn’t useful to sell but still contains high levels of heavy metals.
fourstateshomepage.com
Vintage WWII planes fly over funeral of 106-year-old Kans. WWII vet
COLUMBUS, Kans. — Something special happened in Columbus in honor of a special man. Longtime Columbus resident — and World War II veteran Murl Robison was laid to rest. He passed away on November 8th at the age of 106. During his funeral Friday (11/18), 4 World War...
Christmas Parade List 2022 from Joplin News First
JOPLIN, Mo. — Help us finish out our Christmas Parade List for 2022! We are aware that we are missing many towns. Send us an email who is missing or you can comment in the social media post. Email a corrections or additions: click 👉🏼 sbecker@koamnewsnow.com Working Christmas Parade List COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS...
fourstateshomepage.com
“Thanksgrilling” celebration at Henkle’s
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Thanksgiving came a little early in Webb City. “Henkle’s Ace Hardware Store” held its annual “Thanksgrilling” celebration this afternoon. The family-owned store offered free grilled turkey, smoked corn pudding, and mini pumpkin pies, all cooked on a “Traeger” smoker and grill.
fourstateshomepage.com
CO2 gun at Oklahoma High School prompts PD search
GROVE, Okla. — Grove Superintendent, Pat Dodson sent a message to the district Thursday following an air gun scare at the high school. Dodson said that the “presence of a CO2 weapon” at Grove High School was the cause for an investigation with law enforcement this afternoon.
fourstateshomepage.com
Southeast KS man still missing after nearly three years
Cold case files website highlights several missing people in Kansas. INDEPENDENCE, Kan. — A cold case file from Southeast Kansas is highlighted by a website that tells the story of those who are still reported as missing or were murdered. The website, “The Vivid Faces of the Vanished,” tells the stories of missing and murdered minorities and real stories about everyday life situations. Their readers are invited to submit tips on cases, suggest new and cold cases, and submit their real-life stories to share. One recent post, called “What Happened To These Missing Adults And Children In Kansas” shares the story of Detreck Julian Foster, an Independence, Kansas man who went missing in April of 2020 at the age of 37.
Comments / 0