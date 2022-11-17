Patient specific instrumentation associated with less operating time for total knee arthroplasties

Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
CNET
Two Batches of Blood Pressure Medicine Have Been Recalled
Two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets made by Aurobindo Pharma USA are being recalled because they contain too-high levels of nitrosamines. These compounds are commonly found in water and foods, including meats, dairy products and vegetables in low levels, but may increase the risk of cancer if people are exposed to them above acceptable levels over long periods of time, according to the voluntary recall from Aurobindo, which was posted by the US Food and Drug Administration last month.
labroots.com
Uterine Cancer Linked to Hair Straightening Products
While uterine cancer represents only 3% of all cancer diagnoses in the United States, it remains the most common female reproductive cancer. Also, experts have noted rising rates of uterine cancer mortality in recent years. These statistics promote the need to identify risk factors that could reduce the uterine cancer burden.
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
curetoday.com
FDA Approves Elahere for Platinum-Resistant Gynecologic Cancers
The FDA approved Elahere for patients with pretreated, folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an accelerated approval to Elahere (mirvetuximab soravtansine-gynx) for the treatment of patients with folate receptor alpha (FRα)-positive platinum-resistant gynecological cancers who have undergone one to three prior systemic treatment regimens, according to ImmunoGen, the manufacturer of the drug.
hcplive.com
Specific AMD Phenotypes Strongly Associated with High-Risk Cardiovascular Disease
Serious forms of cardiovascular diseases were observed to be connected to a specific form of AMD with subretinal drusenoid deposits. New findings identified a strong, specific association between the subretinal drusenoid deposit (SDD) phenotype of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and high-risk cardiovascular diseases. The research published in BMJ Open Ophthalmology...
reviewofoptometry.com
Dry AMD Linked to Dementia
Patients with macular degeneration are at increased risk for dementia and Alzheimer's, study finds. Photo: Brian Chou, OD. Click image to enlarge. With age-related macular degeneration (AMD) sharing several clinical and pathological features as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), one new study has sought to clarify epidemiological reports on the association between the two. Inconsistencies between AMD and subsequent dementia are present, thus warranting a new look.
New protein discovery could aid in lung cancer treatment
According to a recent study, the levels of a protein named "TLR2" in tumors can indicate whether a patient would survive after being diagnosed with lung cancer, according to a press release published by the University of Edinburgh. A collaboration of researchers from the University of Edinburgh, University College London,...
science.org
Diabetic hyperglycemia promotes primary tumor progression through glycation-induced tumor extracellular matrix stiffening
Diabetes mellitus is a complex metabolic disorder that is associated with an increased risk of breast cancer. Despite this correlation, the interplay between tumor progression and diabetes, particularly with regard to stiffening of the extracellular matrix, is still mechanistically unclear. Here, we established a murine model where hyperglycemia was induced before breast tumor development. Using the murine model, in vitro systems, and patient samples, we show that hyperglycemia increases tumor growth, extracellular matrix stiffness, glycation, and epithelial-mesenchymal transition of tumor cells. Upon inhibition of glycation or mechanotransduction in diabetic mice, these same metrics are reduced to levels comparable with nondiabetic tumors. Together, our study describes a novel biomechanical mechanism by which diabetic hyperglycemia promotes breast tumor progression via glycating the extracellular matrix. In addition, our work provides evidence that glycation inhibition is a potential adjuvant therapy for diabetic cancer patients due to the key role of matrix stiffening in both diseases.
MedicalXpress
Novel AI blood test detects liver cancer
A novel artificial intelligence blood testing technology developed and used by Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center researchers to successfully detect lung cancer in a 2021 study has now detected more than 80% of liver cancers in a new study of 724 people. The blood test, called DELFI (DNA evaluation of...
targetedonc.com
Potential for Early Intervention in Relapsed SCLC Based on Liquid Biopsy
Gene G. Finley, MD, discusses the potential use of molecular testing to improve outcomes for patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer. Gene G. Finley, MD, medical oncologist at Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), discusses the potential use of molecular testing to improve outcomes for patients with relapsed small cell lung cancer (SCLC).
reviewofoptometry.com
Polygenic Risk Score Helps Determine Glaucoma Progression
Genetic screening was found to help determine glaucoma progression in the early stage of the disease. Photo: Brian D. Fisher, OD. Click image to enlarge. Because primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG) can cause irreversible vision loss, it is crucial to provide timely diagnosis and treatment. Unfortunately, in the early stages of the disease, it can be difficult to provide patients with a definitive diagnosis. Since early-stage prognosis is hard to determine, regular monitoring of suspected patients does not always result in development of the disease. Some may never develop it, while others that are high-risk may receive delayed or inadequate treatment because of the uncertainty at this stage.
aao.org
Biopsies are key for accurately diagnosing bilateral lacrimal gland disease
Review of: Bilateral lacrimal gland disease: Clinical features and outcomes. Huang S, Juniat V, Satchi K, et al. Eye (London), November 2022. Australian investigators analyzed case data to determine the clinical features of lacrimal gland disease. Study design. This was a retrospective multicenter case study of 115 patients with bilateral...
The Daily
The intersection of machine learning and medicine: New study from UW Medicine uncovers top predictors of right-heart failure after LVAD implantation
If you’re a “Grey’s Anatomy” fan, chances are the word “LVAD wire” probably means something to you. Unlike the show, left ventricular assist devices (LVADs) possess capabilities far beyond the realm of hospital romance. An LVAD is a mechanical pump designed for patients with...
2minutemedicine.com
Development and validation of a prediction model to estimate ascending aorta diameter in asymptomatic individuals
1. A clinical score used to estimate the diameter of the ascending aorta was developed and validated using retrospective data from asymptomatic patients in the United Kingdom. 2. Validation of this initial model demonstrated low sensitivity but high specificity. Level of Evidence Rating: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Aneurysms of the...
contagionlive.com
Moderna Omicron-Targeting Booster Candidates Demonstrate Superiority Over its Spikevax Booster
Safety profile in this study showed the frequency of adverse reactions with these boosters were similar or lower than that of either a second or third dose of the original vaccine. Moderna announced today that its bivalent Omicron-targeting booster candidates (mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222) triggered a superior antibody response compared to...
MedicalXpress
Commercial smartwatch provides reliable blood oxygen saturation values as compared to a medical-grade pulse oximeter
Recently, consumer wearables have created the vision of new possibilities for personal care. Routine monitoring of biological signals such as heart rate or sleep pattern using wearable devices is an emerging trend in health monitoring outside the clinic with a multi-billion dollar potential. The COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath will...
Researchers grow ‘mini eyes’ in a laboratory to assess blindness in a breakthrough study
Researchers have grown ‘mini eyes’ in a lab so that they can study blindness in a rare genetic condition called Usher Syndrome. For the first time ever, researchers created the 3D ‘mini eyes’, also called retinal organoids. They were grown from stem cells generated from skin samples donated by patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH).
MedicalXpress
Real-world evidence study of regenerative medicine and shoulder surgery
Applying regenerative medicine to a common shoulder surgery could have an impact on the need for follow-up revision surgery in some patients, according to a Mayo Clinic study of real-world evidence. Mayo Clinic researchers analyzed the largest set of data available to determine if adding bone marrow aspirate concentrate to...
physiciansweekly.com
Deliveries Complicated by Cystic Fibrosis: Trends & Outcomes
For a study, researchers sought to describe the most recent patterns and outcomes in deliveries caused by cystic fibrosis (CF)-complicated pregnancies. In the repeated cross-sectional analysis, individuals with CF who gave birth in hospitals between 2000 and 2019 were identified using the U.S. National Inpatient Sample. Joinpoint regression was used to analyze trends in CF patient delivery hospitalizations and calculate the average annual percent change (AAPC). Patients with and without CF were compared for the risk of unfavorable maternal and obstetric outcomes using adjusted logistic regression models that took into account demographic, clinical, and hospital characteristics. Adjusted odds ratios (aORs) with 95% CI were used as measures of association. Over time, the percentage of individuals with CF and other chronic diseases, including pregestational diabetes, was examined.
