Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
actionnewsnow.com
3 dozen fire hydrants were painted in area of Las Plumas High on Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - Three dozen fire hydrants were painted in the area of Las Plumas High School and Sump Drive on Saturday. CAL FIRE says crews teamed up with members of the Key Clubs of Las Plumas and Oroville High School to paint these hydrants. CAL FIRE says that the...
actionnewsnow.com
Man in Thursday night head-on crash on Skyway in critical condition
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 20-year-old man is in critical condition Friday morning after a crash on Skyway Thursday night. Enloe Medical Center confirmed to Action News Now that Ethan Wells of Chico is in critical condition following a head-on crash at about 5 p.m. Thursday. Tyler Vincent, 18 of...
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
actionnewsnow.com
3 election races remain close in Butte County after Friday's update
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Election’s Office updated Nov. 8 election numbers Friday afternoon. There are several close races in the county, including Oroville Mayor, Chico City Council District 3 and Chico Unified School Board Member TA 5. Oroville City Councilmember David Pittman has a lead over...
krcrtv.com
Northstate boutiques invite customers to 'Pink Friday' shopping event
COTTONWOOD, Calif. — Three Northstate boutiques are participating in the nationwide Pink Friday event, a spin-off from the traditional Black Friday Shopping that supports small local businesses. Created by The Boutique Hub, Pink Friday reminds people to shop small before hitting the Black Friday sales ahead of Thanksgiving. “Small...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico police sweep neighborhood looking for burglary suspect
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police officers were searching along Little Chico Creek early Friday morning looking for a burglary suspect. Chico dispatch said the burglary was reported around 2 a.m. from Christopher Alan Lane in the Heritage Oak Subdivision off Springfield Drive. An officer was out marking and recovering evidence...
actionnewsnow.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle sustaining significant injuries, Redding PD confirmed. Redding PD said that the pedestrian was struck around 6:30 p.m. near Parkview Market. Officials said the victim was transported to the hospital. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you...
Breakdown of Northern Section football playoff semifinals: Defending champ Chico faces No. 1 Foothill
The Northern Section semifinals features some intriguing matchups as 16 teams face off Friday night under the lights. Beginning in Division 2 the defending champions Chico travels to Foothill-Palo Cedro to take on the No. 1 seed Cougars, who have been dominant, finishing 5-0 in league. For a ...
actionnewsnow.com
Speed limit on Highway 99 south of Los Molinos reduced
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The speed limit on Highway 99E is being reduced south of Los Molinos, according to Caltrans District 2. Caltrans said people will notice signs near the South Avenue intersections as the speed limit is reduced from 65 mph to 55 mph. There will be signs saying...
Redding, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Pleasant Valley High School football team will have a game with Enterprise High School on November 18, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
kymkemp.com
A Fatal Overdose in a Fort Bragg Parking Lot Evokes the Dark Reality of the Emerald Triangle’s Opioid Crisis
At approximately 10:20 a.m., first responders in Fort Bragg were deployed to the Safeway parking lot on the 600 block of South Main Street where a subject was reportedly in a vehicle in the midst of a drug overdose. Moments after the initial callout, Fort Bragg Police officers on the...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver crashes into poles and tree, abandons car on Churn Creek Road
REDDING, Calif. - Police say someone slammed into two light poles early Thursday morning and then took off, leaving their car in the middle of a busy road in Redding. The driver apparently hit one light pole after another on Churn Creek Road sometime after 3 a.m. Thursday, eventually hitting a tree. The car was abandoned right across from Save Mart in the southbound lanes towards the Arco gas station.
actionnewsnow.com
Hundreds in Orland confront Glenn County Fairgrounds Board on Orland Raceway closure
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Community members and the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors went back and forth in Tuesday night's meeting about the future of the Orland Raceway. Over 100 people packed in the fairgrounds Arts and Crafts building for the meeting. Some of the audience brought signs saying...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman hit and killed by car in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Redding. The collision happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on Parkview Avenue near Akard Avenue in Redding. Redding police officers found the 28-year-old woman in the road with serious injuries. She was taken...
actionnewsnow.com
Caltrans celebrates road safety milestone with Highway 70 widening project
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans leaders celebrated a major milestone in road safety on Wednesday. They celebrated the Highway 70 Safety Improvement Project in South Butte County. The two-lane road was expanded to five lanes to improve safety and allow for room to pass. Caltrans said the area has a...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested for DUI after crash on Cohasset Road
CHICO, Calif. - One man was arrested for DUI after crashing his car north of the Chico Regional Airport Thursday morning. This happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Cohasset Road, near Keefer Ridge Road. A California Highway Patrol officer on scene told Action News Now that the driver was arrested...
actionnewsnow.com
Crews extinguish fire at Teichert Ponds Friday morning
CHICO, Calif. - Fire crews put out a fire at Teichert Ponds in Chico Friday morning. Crews responded to the Chico Bike Path off Humboldt Road and found a fire at a small encampment. Firefighters told Action News Now it was a cooking fire and confirmed propane explosions. No one...
kymkemp.com
Missing Trinity County Man Found Alive and Well in Santa Cruz Area
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. On Tuesday, November 16, 2022, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was advised that Frederick Montes, a previously reported missing person, from Trinity County since May of 2022, had been located alive and well in the Santa Cruz area. Agencies involved:
actionnewsnow.com
Chico man arrested after chase in stolen vehicle
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested after a high-speed chase in Lassen County on Monday, according to the CHP. At about 1:50 p.m. on Monday, an officer driving east on Highway 36 near Devils Corral saw a gray Chevrolet Tahoe facing east in the westbound lane. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Man hospitalized, another arrested in stabbing at Redding party
REDDING, Calif. - A man is in the hospital and another is behind bars following a stabbing at a party in Redding early Friday morning, according to police. Officers responded to an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Orange Avenue just before 2 a.m. A 22-year-old man was found...
Comments / 0