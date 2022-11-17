Read full article on original website
Fox 19
First Chinese spy ever extradited to U.S. sentenced in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Chinese intelligence agent guilty of attempting to steal cutting-edge proprietary technology from GE Aviation was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the FBI Cincinnati Field Office announced Wednesday. Yanjun Xu is the first-ever Chinese intelligence agent to be extradited to the US to face charges. His...
Cincinnati US Customs and Border Protection seize unapproved drugs
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized six shipments of unapproved Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drugs on November 5. The shipments originated in China, South Korea and Hong Kong where their destinations included Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas and Virginia, according to a Cincinnati CBP spokesperson.
cbp.gov
Cincinnati CBP Seizes $1.2 Million Worth of Cocaine and Meth in Outbound Shipments
CINCINNATI—Over the past three weeks U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized ten shipments of narcotics being moved from and through the United States to countries around the world. Combined, the shipments held nearly 100 pounds of dangerous and illegal narcotics: about 74 pounds of cocaine and 24 pounds of methamphetamine, which could have a cumulative U.S. street value of up to $1,214,640.
WLWT 5
Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square
CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
Cincinnati police seeing increase of 'glock switches' in firearm seizures
Glock switches, or auto sears, turn pistols into automatic weapons. The ATF said these devices are either sold online or 3D printed.
linknky.com
Bellevue is home to the last enamel manufacturer on this side of the world
Thompson Enamel is the last manufacturer of art enamel in the Western Hemisphere, and it happens to be in Bellevue. Next door to the manufacturer is the Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation, started by Woodrow Carpenter, a self-made businessman. He bought Thompson Enamel in Chicago and brought the company to Northern Kentucky in 1983. The enamel is produced in the Thompson Enamel plant and used in workshops in the enamel foundation.
iheart.com
New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer
New DNA technology has lead Ohio police to a serial killer in Cincinnati more than three decades after his own death, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Ralph Howell of Roselawn was posthumously indicted yesterday (November 17) on charges of aggravated murder and rape, according to the prosecutor's office. He was indicted in connection with the 44-year-old cold case of University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County crime lab audit determines incorrect drug analysis was isolated
A man spent time in jail and lost his job after he was arrested for having pills that tested positive for cocaine. The man was adamant the pills were Tums, and re-testing ultimately proved he was telling the truth. WLWT first broke the story in September. A warrant for his...
Fox 19
‘Please be kind this weekend:’ Cincinnati Kroger manager’s post goes viral
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Kroger store manager’s Reddit post asking customers to be kind to employees over the holiday weekend went viral on Saturday. In the post, the Cincinnati manager acknowledged issues some stores are experiencing across the U.S., such as rising prices, staff shortages, lack of products on the shelf and longer lines.
linknky.com
Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger
Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
Enough fentanyl to kill 200,000 people, guns seized in Hamilton bust
Multiple stolen guns and drugs, including fentanyl, were seized Tuesday in a drug bust along Symmes Avenue in Hamilton.
WLWT 5
DNA identifies suspect in 1978 murder of UC student; Prosecutor believes there are more victims
LOVELAND, Ohio — More than 40 years after a University of Cincinnati student was found raped and murdered in Loveland, DNA analysis has led to indictment of the suspect. On March 24, 1978, police said Cheryl Thompson left her home at 8312 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati to head to Gatsby's on Madison Road. Her brother reported her missing the next day after family and friends could not find her.
wtae.com
Bodycam video shows moments passengers, police take down man with boxcutter on flight
Body camera video has been released, giving new details on what happened on board a plane leaving Cincinnati headed for Tampa that was diverted after a passenger boarded with a box cutter. The body camera video from Atlanta police shows the moments police and passengers take down a suspect from...
Chief justice to consider prosecutor’s claim of bias in quadruple homicide case
Ohio Supreme Court accepts an affidavit filed by Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser accusing the judge of bias for the handling of a death penalty trial that ended in a hung jury.
WLWT 5
DNA links Cincinnati man to 1978 murder, rape of UC student; investigators suspect he killed others
CINCINNATI — In 1978, Cheryl Thompson was a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student. "Cheryl is a young woman at the time, had a whole life in front of her and never had an opportunity to live it," said Steve Moster, a retired detective with the Loveland Police Department. Thompson...
WKRC
Prosecutor warns of unintended effects, arrests under Beshear's medical marijuana order
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Governor Andy Beshear is pushing to make medical marijuana legal in Kentucky, but some say the way he is doing it could result in people getting arrested and even ending up with felony charges, even though they think they are following the law. The governor...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WCPO
Kroger slashes frozen turkey prices to 49 cents a pound
CINCINNATI — No doubt you have heard by now that turkey prices are up sharply this year, due to higher feed, labor, and shipping costs. Avian flu has also cut supplies by several million birds, also pushing prices higher. As a result, frozen and fresh turkeys are 30 percent...
DNA evidence matches an alleged serial killer with the 1978 murder of UC student
An alleged serial killer is found to be the man responsible for the murder of a 19-year-old college student in 1978, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton County Prosecutor, Joe Deters, held a press conference at 1 p.m. Thursday to discuss the new findings in this case, WCPO reported.
'It's just what we do': Cincinnati firefighter comes to aid of plane passenger
Christo was able to assess the passenger, get an IV started and monitor her until the plane landed and local EMTs took over.
