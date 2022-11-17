ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

First Chinese spy ever extradited to U.S. sentenced in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Chinese intelligence agent guilty of attempting to steal cutting-edge proprietary technology from GE Aviation was sentenced to 20 years in prison, the FBI Cincinnati Field Office announced Wednesday. Yanjun Xu is the first-ever Chinese intelligence agent to be extradited to the US to face charges. His...
WHIO Dayton

Cincinnati US Customs and Border Protection seize unapproved drugs

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized six shipments of unapproved Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drugs on November 5. The shipments originated in China, South Korea and Hong Kong where their destinations included Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas and Virginia, according to a Cincinnati CBP spokesperson.
cbp.gov

Cincinnati CBP Seizes $1.2 Million Worth of Cocaine and Meth in Outbound Shipments

CINCINNATI—Over the past three weeks U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati seized ten shipments of narcotics being moved from and through the United States to countries around the world. Combined, the shipments held nearly 100 pounds of dangerous and illegal narcotics: about 74 pounds of cocaine and 24 pounds of methamphetamine, which could have a cumulative U.S. street value of up to $1,214,640.
WLWT 5

Report of juveniles fighting downtown near Government Square

CINCINNATI — Report of 15-20 juveniles fighting on Walnut Street downtown, near Government Square, no weapons, no injuries reported. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name...
linknky.com

Bellevue is home to the last enamel manufacturer on this side of the world

Thompson Enamel is the last manufacturer of art enamel in the Western Hemisphere, and it happens to be in Bellevue. Next door to the manufacturer is the Carpenter Art Enamel Foundation, started by Woodrow Carpenter, a self-made businessman. He bought Thompson Enamel in Chicago and brought the company to Northern Kentucky in 1983. The enamel is produced in the Thompson Enamel plant and used in workshops in the enamel foundation.
iheart.com

New DNA Technology Leads Police To Ohio Serial Killer

New DNA technology has lead Ohio police to a serial killer in Cincinnati more than three decades after his own death, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Ralph Howell of Roselawn was posthumously indicted yesterday (November 17) on charges of aggravated murder and rape, according to the prosecutor's office. He was indicted in connection with the 44-year-old cold case of University of Cincinnati student Cheryl Thompson.
linknky.com

Answers in Genesis purchases former Toyota engineering HQ in Erlanger

Answers in Genesis, the Christian organization behind the Ark Encounter and Creation Museum, has just made their next real estate purchase in Northern Kentucky. For a price tag of $31.3 million, Answers in Genesis bought the former Toyota North American engineering & manufacturing headquarters from Corporex, located in Erlanger around Mineola Pike.
WLWT 5

DNA identifies suspect in 1978 murder of UC student; Prosecutor believes there are more victims

LOVELAND, Ohio — More than 40 years after a University of Cincinnati student was found raped and murdered in Loveland, DNA analysis has led to indictment of the suspect. On March 24, 1978, police said Cheryl Thompson left her home at 8312 Wooster Pike in Cincinnati to head to Gatsby's on Madison Road. Her brother reported her missing the next day after family and friends could not find her.
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of an assault with injuries on Main Street in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WCPO

Kroger slashes frozen turkey prices to 49 cents a pound

CINCINNATI — No doubt you have heard by now that turkey prices are up sharply this year, due to higher feed, labor, and shipping costs. Avian flu has also cut supplies by several million birds, also pushing prices higher. As a result, frozen and fresh turkeys are 30 percent...
