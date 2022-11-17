Call for Immediate Halt to Discharge of Non-Biodegradable Materials in Sewers. The CBJ wastewater treatment facility at Auke Bay has recently been inundated with a version of a disposable industrial mop head (see photos) that is clogging the facility and interfering with the wastewater treatment process. The CBJ Utilities Division asks that those responsible for discharging this and similar non-biodegradable materials to our sewer system halt this practice immediately and dispose of these materials properly as solid wastes.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 4 DAYS AGO