Read full article on original website
Related
nativenewsonline.net
BIA Announces “Historic” Land Acquisition in Alaska
The Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs announced yesterday it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s application to place a land parcel in Juneau, AK into federal trust status. The action, announced yesterday, marks just the second fee-to-trust...
alaskasnewssource.com
Bird flu found in Southeast Alaska bear cub
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - A sick bear discovered last month at Bartlett Cove in Glacier Bay National Park was found to be infected with highly pathogenic avian influenza, the Division of Wildlife Conservation said. The bear was noticed in October when a biologist and others observed three bear cubs with...
kinyradio.com
Juneau activists rally during COP27 to support protecting mature forests
Climate groups join forces to acknowledge COP27 and how it reaches the community of Juneau. (Photo courtesy of Connor Meyer) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau-based climate-orientated groups participated in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) global climate event through a local rally Thursday. COP27 is happening now in Sharm...
kinyradio.com
UAS Professor X’unei Lance Twitchell nominated for Emmy Award
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - UAS announces that Professor X’unei Lance Twitchell has been nominated for an Emmy award for his work on Molly of Denali. X’unei Lance Twitchell is a writer and advisor for the animated PBS Kids Program and was nominated by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) for the first annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards®.
ktoo.org
Need for Juneau food banks is greater than ever
Ken Garrison looked through a shopping cart piled high with all kinds of bread — long baguettes, herbed loaves, sliced. He was at the start of a buffet of food-laden carts in front of the Southeast Alaska Food Bank warehouse, where he picks up food twice a week for some elderly friends who don’t have cars.
kinyradio.com
City-wide power outage caused by maintenance work
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Debbie Driscoll, AELP's Vice President and Director of Consumer Affairs, explained what caused a city-wide power outage in Juneau earlier today. Driscoll explained the cause of the outage. "So just a little after 11 am, our crew was working doing some maintenance out at Snettisham, our...
ktoo.org
Empire reporter breaks down how Juneau voted in statewide election
Alaskans are still waiting for the final outcome of races after the recent general election. But there’s no doubt about who Juneau voters picked as their winners. KTOO’s Chloe Pleznac spoke to Juneau Empire reporter Mark Sabbatini about his recent article breaking down how capital city voters differed from the rest of the state.
kinyradio.com
T&H holds food drive for community Thanksgiving meals
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Woosh ji.een Drive helps tribal citizens as well as the entire community of Juneau. Jeni Brown, the Family & Community Engagement Specialist for the Healing Center in the Community and Behavioral Services Department at Tlingit & Haida, organized a food drive for the month of November.
juneau.org
Call for Immediate Halt to Discharge of Non-Biodegradable Materials in Sewers
Call for Immediate Halt to Discharge of Non-Biodegradable Materials in Sewers. The CBJ wastewater treatment facility at Auke Bay has recently been inundated with a version of a disposable industrial mop head (see photos) that is clogging the facility and interfering with the wastewater treatment process. The CBJ Utilities Division asks that those responsible for discharging this and similar non-biodegradable materials to our sewer system halt this practice immediately and dispose of these materials properly as solid wastes.
ktoo.org
Juneau police advise caution after alleged rental scam
Juneau’s rental market is competitive, and some people have taken advantage of the situation to scam people who are desperate for housing. Last week, the Juneau Police Department arrested Rebecca Jo Burke for allegedly advertising a property she was not authorized to rent. Police say Burke sent photos of the fake rental to an individual and accepted an $850 deposit after they signed a meaningless lease.
Comments / 0