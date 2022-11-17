>Deliberations Underway For Pennsylvania Woman Accused In Capitol Unrest. (Washington, DC) - Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania woman directed others and participated in the theft of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during unrest at the U.S. Capitol Building. Riley Williams is on trial this week on eight charges related to her role at the Capitol on January 6th of 2021. In a video from January 6th, the Mechanicsburg woman can be heard shouting at police that they're traitors to the country and later bragged on an instant messaging app that she stole from Pelosi. Deliberations are underway.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO