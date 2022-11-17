Read full article on original website
Laszlo F.
2d ago
The courts have given her way to much leeway, allowing her to go to Renaissance Fair multiple times. Lock her up! Give her at least 4 years behind bars! Maybe that will wake her up quickly.
2
iheart.com
Deliberations Underway For Pennsylvania Woman Accused In Capitol Unrest
>Deliberations Underway For Pennsylvania Woman Accused In Capitol Unrest. (Washington, DC) - Prosecutors say a Pennsylvania woman directed others and participated in the theft of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's laptop during unrest at the U.S. Capitol Building. Riley Williams is on trial this week on eight charges related to her role at the Capitol on January 6th of 2021. In a video from January 6th, the Mechanicsburg woman can be heard shouting at police that they're traitors to the country and later bragged on an instant messaging app that she stole from Pelosi. Deliberations are underway.
Mercury
Berks says Facebook post incorrect that votes were switched [Updated]
Editor’s note: The county called to update information for this story after it was published online. Berks County election officials say all of its voting machines were working correctly when voters cast their ballots on Election Day and they have received no formal petition to perform a manual recount of the results.
As goes Cumberland County, so goes Pennsylvania? Maybe | Mark O’Keefe
What’s going on in Cumberland County? Located in Central Pennsylvania just west of Harrisburg, Cumberland County has been dominated by Republicans for most of its existence. The GOP rules the roost now with 48.7 percent of residents registered as Republicans and 34.9 percent registered as Democrats. Another 12.28 percent are registered as independents with 4.45 […] The post As goes Cumberland County, so goes Pennsylvania? Maybe | Mark O’Keefe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
lebtown.com
GOP candidate selected by voters as Frank Ryan’s successor in state House
The GOP has held onto Frank Ryan’s seat in the state House of Representatives. Ryan, a Republican, represented the 101st legislative district for three terms, but announced early this year that he would not seek a fourth. Two candidates – Republican John Schlegel and Democrat Catherine “Cavi” Miller – both hoped to win his seat in the midterm election on Nov. 8.
Maryland father, stepson duo charged with assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
BALTIMORE -- A Harford County man and his stepson have been charged with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C. announced Tuesday. Douglass Wyatt, 49, and 25-year-old Jacob Therres of Fallston were arrested Monday. They are charged with two felonies: assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. The duo also faces five related misdemeanor charges. Both are accused of using a "chemical spray" multiple times against officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. Wyatt allegedly handed Therres a "long, heavy plank,"...
Phillymag.com
Absolutely Hold Larry Krasner Accountable, But Not by Impeaching Him
Legislators in Harrisburg are wasting time they should be spending finding real solutions to the city's gun-violence crisis. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Albert Einstein is often quoted as saying that if he were given...
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
local21news.com
Gov. Tom Wolf, Governor-elect Josh Shapiro highlight transition of power
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Changes in Harrisburg are on the horizon. On Wednesday, the transition of power began at all levels of the State Government, including at the top, with the Governor. Governor Tom Wolf began the process of handing over the reigns to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro, saying...
Woman Strangled In Pennsylvania Sheetz Handicapped Restroom, Maryland Attacker At-Large: Police
A woman was beaten in the handicapped stall at a central Pennsylvania Sheetz and police are searching for the man supposedly heading for Maryland, authorities say. 25-year-old Elijah Richard Jennings, originally from Harrisburg, currently living in Maryland is being sought in connection with this assault, the police stated in a release on Thursday, Nov. 17.
theburgnews.com
The Week that Was: News and features around Harrisburg
This weekend is the perfect time to celebrate the approaching holidays at Harrisburg’s annual Holiday Parade. Before you head out to watch the floats and performers go by, catch up on this week’s local news, below. Bob’s Art Blog features his favorite exhibits from the West Shore this...
Two Central Pa. nursing homes must pay workers back wages
Spring Creek Rehab and Nursing Center in Harrisburg and Laurel Lakes Rehab and Wellness Center in Chambersburg owe a total of $513,368 in back wages and damages to 231 employees. The U.S middle district court in Harrisburg approved a consent judgment agreed to by the nursing homes and the federal...
Democrat takes lead in 151st Pa. House seat; a win there gives them a nominal claim to House majority
Democrat Melissa Cerrato has taken the lead in the pivotal 151st Pa. House seat, leaving House Democrats in Harrisburg on the cusp of claiming a majority for the first time since 2010. With all ballots counted except for 59 provisional ballots that will be considered by the Montgomery County Board...
local21news.com
Police seek identity of alleged coffee throwing criminal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say they are seeking the identity of a woman who allegedly threw coffee on another person at a Columbia grocery store. According to police, it happened on November 18 between 9 and 9:20 AM at AJ's Surplus Grocery on the...
abc27.com
Fireman injured in Lebanon scrapyard fire
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A fireman was hurt while teams responded to a fire at a scrapyard in Lebanon County. The fire started overnight in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 17, at Consolidated Scrap Resources on Church Street in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Fire Department said a...
abc27.com
Terroristic threats causes Lancaster County school to cancel classes: Police
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A school in Lancaster County had to cancel classes on Friday, Nov. 18. due to a threat of violence against students. According to the East Lampeter Police Department, they received a report regarding a threat of violence targeting students at the Conestoga Valley Middle School. According to police, the threat was received electronically.
Sheetz in Dauphin County reopens with drive-thru
Sheetz at Tecport Business Center near Harrisburg Mall is back in action. The store at 3695 Paxton St. in Swatara Township reopened this week after the Altoona-based chain temporarily closed it in June to accommodate a major rebuilding project. In recent years, the chain has been reformatting some of its...
Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road
The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
Get a sky-high look at the new, massive UPS complex in Dauphin County
Earlier this year, UPS opened up its fourth largest hub facility in the country, located at 2100 N. Union Street in Middletown. The 775,000-square-foot facility, which includes the largest fuel station throughout the entire UPS network, opened its doors in June. In February, UPS spokesperson Kim Krebs told PennLive that...
abc27.com
Man died in Perry County crash
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Chick-fil-A Continues at Former Golden Corral Location in Pennsylvania
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Lebtown and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
