Ben Wheeler, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Longview business donates turkeys to Hiway 80 Rescue Mission

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

High Speed Chase

Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff held in Tyler. The Salvation Army held its annual Red Kettle and Angel Tree kickoff this morning at the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy loaded trucks full of...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Retired detective sworn in as Smith County Precinct 2 Constable

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Retired Tyler Police detective Wayne Allen has been sworn in as the Smith County Precinct 2 Constable on Nov. 18 after being elected. “We look forward to getting started and getting to work for the residents of Precinct 2, who put their faith and confidence in us to lead this office,” Allen said.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Alba veteran raises $10,000 for children’s hospital

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - A recent arrival to East Texas remains on a mission to help a children’s research hospital and clean up Texas roadways. Montana native Bob Sistok now resides in Alba and is raising money to donate to St. Jude Chrildren’s Research Hospital by getting donations for every bag of trash he picks up along East Texas roadways.
ALBA, TX
CBS19

TRAFFIC ALERT: 18-wheeler overturned on U.S. 271

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department is working on an accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler in the 8800 block of U.S. Highway 271. All lanes of traffic are currently closed and drivers are advised to use an alternate route. CBS19 will give more updates as information becomes available.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Wayne Allen sworn in as Smith County Pct. 2 constable

SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Carmela's Santa Land

TYLER, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview schools hold Thanksgiving food drive

Trying to make Thanksgiving a little happier for the needy, schools made their best effort to collect food for an annual Thanksgiving food drive. Two Longview schools, Trinity School of Texas and UT Tyler University Academy, loaded trucks full of food to be given out in the annual Maude Cobb Thanksgiving Food Drive. Both schools had their students help in gathering foodstuffs that will be packaged and given to the needy on Nov. 22. Jamie Hicks of UT Tyler University Academy and Tuva Robertson of Trinity School of Texas talked about the important life lesson this teaches the kids about getting involved.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Medical School Construction

WOOD COUNTY, TX
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Hunt County, TX

Hunt County is a county in the southern region of Texas. The state legislature established Hunt County through an act in 1846. The county is named after Memucan Hunt, Jr., the first Minister of the Republic of Texas to the United States from 1837 to 1838. The 2020 census estimated...
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KLTV

January court date set for Wood County firefighter accused of arson

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - A Hainesville volunteer firefighter accused of setting eight suspicious fires has a Jan. 13 court date in Wood County. Courtney Dwaine Keel, 44, of Mineola, is charged with eight counts of arson. He was arrested in Sept. 28, 2021 and released the following day after posting a $200,000 collective bond.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

City of Greenville approves zoning for 300-unit apartment complex

The City of Greenville has approved a zoning change for a new apartment complex planned for southwest of Monty Stratton Parkway and Traders Road. The Greenville Herald Banner reports developers plan a 20-acre, 300-unit apartment complex. The move was approved by an 8-1 margin in a vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission this week. The apartments would be built by Wildcatters Realty Partners of Dallas. Those are the same developers planning a 325-acre mixed-use development near the intersections of Interstate 30, Monty Stratton Parkway, Wesley Street and FM 1570.
GREENVILLE, TX

