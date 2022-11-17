Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Americans donate 8600 pounds of foodJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
Related
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Oak Hill Tree Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Matt Stine, with Oak Hill Tree Farm. Oak Hill Tree Farm was established in 2018 located in Crawfordsville, Indiana. Visit their website here. Opening day...
WISH-TV
Paramount Schools receives $3M to open new facilities
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Paramount Schools has received a $3 million gift that will allow them to open new school facilities in South Bend and Lafayette. They have four schools in Indianapolis. Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott provided the gift. According to a news release, opening more facilities will allow them to...
WISH-TV
Franklin Community High School named first 2-time winner of Zone Banner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The WISH-TV 2022 Zone Banner Champion is Franklin Community High School. All season, schools in central Indiana have battled for the 2022 WISH-TV Zone Banner presented by Crew Car Wash. The schools competed for the best student section. After weeks of watching school spirit on display...
WISH-TV
Christkindlmarkt opens for another year in Carmel
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The annual Christkindlmarkt is now open in Carmel through Dec. 30th. Maria Murphy, the CEO of the German inspired Christmas festival, said this is the first year the celebration will be held past Christmas. This open-air holiday market was founded as a nonprofit organization in...
WISH-TV
Magic of Lights returns to Ruoff Music Center
The holiday season is going to be bolder and brighter at this year’s “Magic of Lights” experience. It’s celebrating its second year bringing this winter wonderland to Noblesville. WISH-TV’s Randall Newsome went to get a preview of what’s in store this time around. Some...
WISH-TV
‘Second’ exhibit debuts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scott Goodyear will always remember the first time he finished second in the Indianapolis 500. “It was emotional,” Goodyear said. “Then the roar of the crowd, and Al (Unser Jr.) raising his hand because he had won the event. It was emotional.”. Goodyear reflected...
WISH-TV
Behind the Bricks: Exploring the Creek, part 2
Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles is going where few people have ever gone before – underneath the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!. This week on Behind the Bricks, the IMS president goes exploring in the creek that runs underneath the Racing Capital of the World to see what mysteries lie beneath the 113-year-old racetrack and to give race fans exclusive behind the scenes access they can never get in person.
WISH-TV
28 children to be adopted in Marion County on Friday
MARION COUNTY (WISH) — November is National Adoption Month. On Friday, 28 children will go home once their adoptions are finalized in Marion County. Local leaders hope the event will get more families to help kids in foster care. Caridad Ventura will adopt 15-year-old Angel. “We started the adoption...
WISH-TV
‘White Christmas: The Musical’ comes to Myers Dinner Theatre beginning Friday
Irving Berlin’s classic “White Christmas” comes to the Central Indiana stage with a brand new production premiering tomorrow night at the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro. “White Christmas: The Musical” opens on November 18 and runs through December 18 at the Myers Dinner Theatre in Hillsboro.
WISH-TV
The Zone Extra: November 17, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – WISH-TV is your home to the best high school sports coverage in central Indiana, and we bring you even more each week with “The Zone Extra.”. In the coaches corner, as Center Grove football looks for a fourth-straight trip to the state finals, Anthony Calhoun is joined by longtime Trojans coach Eric Moore for a conversation.
WISH-TV
Thanksgiving week travel ramping up
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday travel season is almost here, and experts are predicting this Thanksgiving will be one of the busiest on record. 55 million people are expected to travel in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, even though gas prices are 60 cents higher per-gallon in Indiana, than this time a year ago.
WISH-TV
All Indiana Bets: November 19, 2022 (CFB Week 12)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The regular season of college football is starting to wrap up, but All Indiana Bets is still going strong!. This week, Danielle McConnell, Jason Hammer and Scott Long break down the biggest games of the week. The guys also discuss which football future they would rather...
WISH-TV
Richmond Police add Seara Burton’s name to police and fire memorial
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A small ceremony for Officer Seara Burton took place Friday in honor of adding her name to the Richmond Fire and Police Monument. According to the Richmond Police Department, Officer Burton’s family and Richmond Police officers attended the ceremony to unveil her name being permanently added to the monument.
WISH-TV
Talking with strangers has its health benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – From a very young age our parents warned us about stranger danger. However, a new study suggests engaging with people we don’t know as adults has its benefits. Researchers at Harvard Business School looked at approximately 50,000 participants from multiple databases. The goal was to...
WISH-TV
Judge orders Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen to court
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The judge has ordered Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders of two teen girls, to appear in person in the courtroom on Tuesday. I-Team 8 expects to get at least a partial glimpse into the Delphi murders investigation if the judge releases the probable cause to the public after a Tuesday court hearing.
WISH-TV
Beverly Hillis 90210 star Brian Austin Green teams up with ‘Stand Strong for Men’s Health’ Program, urges men to get annual health screenings
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Beverly Hills 90210 star, Brian Austin Green, partnered with the ‘Stand Strong for Men’s Health’ program, a program designed to educate men about preventative medicine, the importance of getting annual health screenings, and how men can become advocates for their own health. WISH-TV’s...
WISH-TV
1925 PubHouse prepares Fried Fish Tacos, Chicken Adobo Nachos
Industry peers thought the creators of 1925 PubHouse were nuts to open a restaurant during the pandemic, but their strategy was to make great food and invest in technology that enables them to easily capture carryout/delivery business, and it worked! This made up nearly 50% of their business in the first 6 months.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis-Based Behavioral Pediatrician’s Advice for Parents of Children with ADHD
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 6 million children between the ages of 13 and 17 have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, may have trouble paying attention, controlling their behavior or be overly active. In this week's episode, I spoke with Indianapolis-based behavioral pediatrician and founder of TEACH ME ADHD, Dr. Nerissa Bauer about how parents can help their children with ADHD live up to their full potential.
WISH-TV
Rebuilding Stronger: A break down of the proposal and what’s next for the plan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday night’s action session saw a unanimous vote with the IPS board of commissioners to pass the Rebuilding Stronger proposal. After over 40 public comments, a presentation of the final plan and commissioner comments, the district is now looking ahead to what’s next when it comes to the next phase of implementation.
WISH-TV
Very cold start to Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front is crossing Indiana this evening. Behind it, very cold air will be in store later on tonight. TONIGHT: Spotty snow showers or flurries early on. Winds will gust over 25 mph to start the night as well. Clouds should decrease back to mostly clear. Low temperatures in the low to mid-teens.
Comments / 0