In November of 2021, at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, Michael Flynn, a former presidential national security advisor, said, “If we are going to have one nation under God, which [America] must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” Earlier this week, November 2022, Trump announced he will again run for president. ...

TEXAS STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO