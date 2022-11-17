Read full article on original website
Upcoming US Congress Likely to Keep Its Share of Foreign-Born Lawmakers
The 117th U.S. Congress was considered the most racially and ethnically diverse ever, according to studies by the Pew Research Center. It showed that 18 congressional members were born outside the United States and became U.S. citizens through naturalization. The 118th Congress, which will be sworn in on January 2,...
House Speaker Pelosi to Stay in Congress But Not Seek Democratic Party Leadership Role
Washington — Nancy Pelosi, the only woman to ever be speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, announced Thursday that she would remain in Congress as Republicans take control of the chamber in January, but not seek a Democratic leadership position, ending her two-decade run as the party’s leader.
'Happy birthday, Mr. President': Biden turns 80 amid questions about a re-election bid
Joe Biden, already the nation's oldest president, is the first octogenarian to serve as commander in chief. Will he run for a second term?
Republicans will get a chance on Thanksgiving to better understand liberals. Here's how.
Thanksgiving is coming, and that’s a perfect time for a Republican to try and better understand liberal and independent-minded relatives.
Democrats' 4-Year Majority in US House Ends as Republicans Take Power
Republicans won the majority in the U.S. House of Representatives this week and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will not seek a leadership position in the new Democratic minority – two of the many changes coming to the new Congress in January. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more.
US Attorney General Appoints Special Counsel for Trump Investigations
Washington — U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday that he appointed veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel for two ongoing federal investigations involving former President Donald Trump, just days after Trump announced his reelection bid. "Based on recent developments, including the former president's announcement that he is...
Biden Administration Says Saudi Prince Has Immunity in Khashoggi Killing Lawsuit
The Biden administration ruled Thursday that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has immunity from a lawsuit over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, drawing immediate condemnation from the slain journalist's former fiancée. Khashoggi was killed and dismembered in October 2018 by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in...
China, Russia Seek 'Might Makes Right' World, Says US Official
Halifax, canada — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Saturday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where "might makes right." Austin made the remarks at the annual Halifax International...
Experts: Information Campaign Key to Pressuring North Korea
WASHINGTON — A massive information campaign directed against North Korea could be used as a pressure tactic to compel the regime to deescalate tensions with the West as its leader Kim Jong Un fears his people equipped with outside information more than the U.S. military, said experts. Experts said...
US Defends Grant of Immunity to Saudi Crown Prince
The Biden administration Friday defended its decision to declare Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, immune to U.S. lawsuits connected to the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The administration’s decision was disclosed in a letter, filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia...
FBI Investigating Chinese 'Police Station' In New York
WASHINGTON — The FBI is investigating an unauthorized “police station” that China is running out of New York as part of a global network of such outposts, FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Thursday, vowing to put a stop to Beijing’s law enforcement activity in the United States.
Iran Must Cooperate With Uranium Probe, IAEA Resolution Says
Vienna — The United Nations nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors passed a resolution ordering Iran to cooperate urgently with the agency's investigation into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at Thursday's closed-door vote said. The resolution drafted by the United States, Britain, France and Germany says...
Afghan Terror Groups Pose Limited Threat to US, Assessments Find
Washington — Some of the more dire predictions about the boost terror groups in Afghanistan would get from the sudden U.S. withdrawal have not come to pass, with recent assessments suggesting organizations such as al-Qaida and Islamic State have yet to regenerate formidable external attack capabilities. The new assessments,...
Nonimmigrant Visa Backlog Is Shrinking, State Department Official Says
The Biden administration has reduced wait times worldwide for nonimmigrant visa interviews, an official said Thursday. During a briefing with reporters, Julie Stufft, deputy assistant secretary for visa services at the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs, said that the agency had doubled its hiring of U.S. foreign service personnel who process visa applications, and that the processing was rebounding faster than projected.
Pentagon: Ukraine's Defense Matters Globally
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukraine's defense has global implications. At the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday, he warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations. "Putin's fellow autocrats are watching," Austin said. "And they could well...
Azzi: All are born free and equal in dignity and rights
In November of 2021, at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas, Michael Flynn, a former presidential national security advisor, said, “If we are going to have one nation under God, which [America] must, we have to have one religion. One nation under God, and one religion under God.” Earlier this week, November 2022, Trump announced he will again run for president. ...
As Ukraine War Hits Pocketbooks, European Discontent Grows
Paris — Strikes have been held in France and Spain for higher wages and better working conditions, while discontent in Belgium and Greece over soaring energy prices has drawn thousands into the streets. And that’s only over the past week. As fallout from the war in Ukraine hits...
VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, Nov. 6–19
Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. The Biden administration has reduced wait times worldwide for nonimmigrant visa interviews, an official said Thursday. But the progress is disputed by an immigration policy analyst who follows the issue closely. VOA’s immigration correspondent Aline Barros reports from Washington.
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 19
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:06 p.m.: Around 60 Russian soldiers were killed in a long-range Ukrainian artillery attack this week, Kyiv said on Saturday, the second time in four days that Ukraine claimed to have inflicted major casualties in a single incident, Reuters reported.
Russia Reportedly Raises $13 Billion for 2023 Defense Spending
In its intelligence update Saturday, Britain’s defense ministry said that on Wednesday, Russia held its “largest ever debt issuance in a single day.”. The issuance, the ministry said, “is a key mechanism to sustain defense spending, which has increased significantly since the invasion of Ukraine.”. The issuance...
