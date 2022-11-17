Read full article on original website
Leaked call shows clash between Kari Lake campaign and Maricopa County
Hours before Kari Lake was projected to lose her race for Arizona governor, attorneys for her campaign and for the Republican National Committee spoke by phone Monday to a lawyer for Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and more than half the state's voters. The Lake representatives posed a series of...
Virginia transfer Taulapapa leads No. 15 Huskies over Buffs
SEATTLE (AP) — Wayne Taulapapa’s voice was still laden with emotion after he rushed for two touchdowns and 107 yards in No. 15 Washington’s 54-7 victory over Colorado, his best performance of the season. The Washington senior transfer running back wore a leigh made of flowers and...
Shoveling out in Buffalo: Parts of western N.Y. buried by 77 inches of snow
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. While Western New Yorkers know how to handle snowstorms as well as anyone in the Lower 48, even some of the hardened veterans of massive lake-effect events were left in awe by the rapid accumulation seen in the first 24 hours south of Buffalo - one meteorologists say will be for the record books.
No. 11 Penn State beats Rutgers for the 16th straight time
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — James Franklin picked up his 100th career coaching victory by seeing No. 11 Penn State make big plays in every phase of the game. Sean Clifford ran for a touchdown and threw for another and the Nittany Lions scored twice on fumble returns and once on a kickoff return in beating Rutgers 55-10 Saturday.
Dayton bounces back from UNLV loss with 60-51 win over RMU
DAYTON (AP) — DaRon Holmes II scored 18 points and No. 21 Dayton shook off a loss at unranked UNLV with a 60-51 victory over cold-shooting Robert Morris on Saturday. Mustapha Amzil came off the bench to add 12 points for the Flyers (3-1), who shot 42.1% from the field, compared with 34.5% for the Colonials.
