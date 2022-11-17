Read full article on original website
Tahoe bear found gravely ill transferred to Oakland Zoo for life-saving mission
TAHOE — A life-saving mission is underway to save a Tahoe bear four days after he was found on the brink of death.The veterinary staff at the Oakland Zoo is treating Nixon, an 8-month-old cub, that was found wandering outside a store gravely ill.It's been a rough road for the little guy and we say little because black bear cubs usually tip the scales at 75-100 pounds at 8 months old. But Nixon was just 28 pounds when he was found.But as frail as he is, make no mistake, Nixon is as tough as they come."They are really tough, but...
mynews4.com
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking teenage girl walking dog in Reno neighborhood
A mountain lion was euthanized after attacking a teenage girl who was walking her dog, according to the Nevada Department of Wildlife. NDOW said the incident happened off Terry Way in the Virginia Foothills during the early morning hours on Nov. 10. Both the girl and her Great Pyrenees are...
The oldest wineries in California that are still in operation
The tradition of winemaking practically dates back to California's founding.
California's oldest walnut tree is a massive Modesto landmark | Bartell's Backroads
MODESTO, Calif. — Farmers are notorious for giving directions involving local landmarks. For example: “It’s at the end of the road near the bent fence post,” or “head yonder towards the old Johnson homestead.”. Farmer Paul Wenger gives the same kind of landmark-based directions... except...
archpaper.com
Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco
In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
county17.com
Foot found in Yellowstone thermal pool belonged to California man
GILLETTE, Wyo. – Federal investigators have determined that a human foot found in a Yellowstone hot spring earlier this year belonged to a California man, and have announced that the investigation is now closed. According to the National Park Service, the human foot found in Abyss Pool, located in...
2 dead after being hit by a train in Northern California
Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said.
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
70-year-old Bay Area steakhouse Val’s to close by the end of the year
The exact closing date is still up in the air.
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
santacruzlocal.org
Santa Cruz food-waste bins get mixed participation
A sanitation worker collects a food-waste pail near California Avenue and Walk Circle in Santa Cruz in November. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> More than three months since Santa Cruz residents received small brown bins to collect food waste for weekly pickup, participation has varied widely in neighborhoods and city leaders have tried to correct some problems with the program.
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
Respiratory illnesses at 'extraordinary' levels in Sonoma County, especially for children
photo credit: Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update this week about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children's hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma County the problem is growing, experts said at the community briefing. Add in COVID numbers that are staying about the same and residents face a trifecta of viral pathogens-- some of which can infect a person at the same time. Dr. Gary Green, infectious disease specialist for Sutter Health, provided...
Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday. She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing. According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in California that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
NBC Los Angeles
California Fast Food Worker Loses Eye Protecting Special Needs Boy From Bully
A Bay Area fast food worker said she is going to lose an eye after she was attacked. The incident, which was caught on video, happened Saturday at a Habit Burger Grill in Antioch. Bianca Palomera, 19, told NBC Bay Area Wednesday that she was trying to stop a man...
actionnewsnow.com
Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year
REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?
Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
Mountain Democrat
Apartment burns in Cameron Park
Firefighters made quick access to the fully involved structure fire in one unit at the Highland Apartments in Cameron Park. In total three units were damaged in the fire. All tenants are accounted for and there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters will be committed for several hours. The cause...
