TAHOE — A life-saving mission is underway to save a Tahoe bear four days after he was found on the brink of death.The veterinary staff at the Oakland Zoo is treating Nixon, an 8-month-old cub, that was found wandering outside a store gravely ill.It's been a rough road for the little guy and we say little because black bear cubs usually tip the scales at 75-100 pounds at 8 months old. But Nixon was just 28 pounds when he was found.But as frail as he is, make no mistake, Nixon is as tough as they come."They are really tough, but...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO