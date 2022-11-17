ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

CBS Sacramento

Tahoe bear found gravely ill transferred to Oakland Zoo for life-saving mission

TAHOE — A life-saving mission is underway to save a Tahoe bear four days after he was found on the brink of death.The veterinary staff at the Oakland Zoo is treating Nixon, an 8-month-old cub, that was found wandering outside a store gravely ill.It's been a rough road for the little guy and we say little because black bear cubs usually tip the scales at 75-100 pounds at 8 months old. But Nixon was just 28 pounds when he was found.But as frail as he is, make no mistake, Nixon is as tough as they come."They are really tough, but...
OAKLAND, CA
archpaper.com

Surfacedesign introduces a lush garden with native vegetation to an underused backyard in San Francisco

In California, the ideal of indoor-outdoor living has never loosened its hold. Even with ever-pressing environmental issues and ballooning population growth, the dream of a seamless integration between inside and out continues to captivate designers and clients alike. Three recent landscape projects in the Bay Area demonstrate this fact, while also illustrating the particularities of today’s California lifestyle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
county17.com

Foot found in Yellowstone thermal pool belonged to California man

GILLETTE, Wyo. – Federal investigators have determined that a human foot found in a Yellowstone hot spring earlier this year belonged to a California man, and have announced that the investigation is now closed. According to the National Park Service, the human foot found in Abyss Pool, located in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
santacruzlocal.org

Santa Cruz food-waste bins get mixed participation

A sanitation worker collects a food-waste pail near California Avenue and Walk Circle in Santa Cruz in November. (Allison Gasparini — Santa Cruz Local) SANTA CRUZ >> More than three months since Santa Cruz residents received small brown bins to collect food waste for weekly pickup, participation has varied widely in neighborhoods and city leaders have tried to correct some problems with the program.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRCB 104.9

Respiratory illnesses at 'extraordinary' levels in Sonoma County, especially for children

photo credit:  Health experts in Sonoma County gave an update this week about the surge of respiratory illnesses plaguing the county and filling hospital beds. Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are clogging hospitals across the state, especially children's hospitals, according to the California Department of Public Health. In Sonoma County the problem is growing, experts said at the community briefing. Add in COVID numbers that are staying about the same and residents face a trifecta of viral pathogens-- some of which can infect a person at the same time. Dr. Gary Green, infectious disease specialist for Sutter Health, provided...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Folsom woman wins thousands from losing Scratchers ticket

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman from Folsom won thousands from a non-winning Scratchers ticket, the California Lottery said on Friday.  She and a man from Camarillo in Ventura County both won $25,000 from the 2nd Chance drawing.  According to the California Lottery, other recent winners include people from West Sacramento, Stockton, Elk Grove and […]
FOLSOM, CA
ksro.com

“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard

The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Why the State Capitol Christmas Tree isn't from Shasta County this year

REDDING, Calif. - California's State Capitol Christmas Tree normally comes from Shasta County, but this year the tree is from El Dorado County. The Department of General Services told Action News Now, inclement weather prevented them from getting the tree from Shasta County's Latour Demonstration Forest this year. Shasta County...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

People are leaving California, but is the state’s population actually shrinking?

Californians are known for grumbling about traffic, housing costs, and overall quality of life. But in recent years, celebrities, businesses, and regular people have gone from complaining about the state to leaving it entirely. So is California’s population shrinking? It’s complicated. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the Golden State has a population of 39.5 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mountain Democrat

Apartment burns in Cameron Park

Firefighters made quick access to the fully involved structure fire in one unit at the Highland Apartments in Cameron Park. In total three units were damaged in the fire. All tenants are accounted for and there are no reports of injuries. Firefighters will be committed for several hours. The cause...
CAMERON PARK, CA

