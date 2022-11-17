Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yonkers man charged in assault demands apology from Westchester DA; says he’s not a gang member
The coalition says Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah lumped Peter Thompson in with gang members during her investigation of an assault, which is hurting his career prospects.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Pizza place shooter has bail revoked – judge orders mental evaluation
POUGHKEEPSIE – Gary Bonventre Jr. was in Dutchess County Court on Friday for a proceeding before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin. The 42-year-old Bonventre is facing a felony weapons charge along with a felony reckless endangerment charge after police say he fired a .22 caliber handgun into Antonella’s restaurant in Fishkill in October of this year. He was arrested just hours after he allegedly committed the crime.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ringleader in Dover hate crime gets 40 years-to-life in prison
POUGHKEEPSIE – Nicholas Gast, 35, considered to be the ringleader of a group that robbed men based on their nationality, was sentenced to prison on Friday, after being convicted by a jury in June of this year. After adding up the penalties for the 25 felony charges, Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin sentenced the habitual felon to 40 years to life in prison.
Police: 13-year-old suffers gunshot wounds in Yonkers
The preliminary investigation found that the injuries may have been the result of a self-inflicted, accidental discharge inside a home.
queenoftheclick.com
Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison
Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
Man Found Guilty In Fatal Shooting Of Woman That Caused School Lockdowns In Tarrytown
After a four-week trial, a man faces life in prison after being found guilty of fatally shooting a Westchester County woman in an incident that led to school lockdowns. Cynell Brown, age 32, was convicted of the 2018 murder of 34-year-old Jessica Wiltse of Tarrytown on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah.
Yonkers man convicted in deadly White Plains shooting
Darnell Kidd, 31, was found guilty of murder through the use of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Alleged Poughkeepsie gunman arrested in Menands
A man wanted out of Dutchess County in connection to a shooting that took place in the summer of 2021 was found in Menands on Tuesday.
Officials: 3 former NYPD officers plead guilty to bribery scheme
According to the U.S. attorney’s office, between May 2020 and 2021, two officers took in thousands of dollars of bribes from a former office.
Police: Dentist, town worker involved in opioid-selling scheme
They say Dr. Jason DiBlasi, of Farmingdale, is accused of selling opioid prescriptions to patients who didn't need them -- and in some cases -- patients he'd never met. Town of Oyster Bay employee Marco Cotto, 52, is also facing charges in the scheme.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ellenville felon sentenced to federal pen for drug trafficking, gun possession
ALBANY – A 42-year-old Ellenville man was sentenced on Friday to eight years and eight months in federal prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County. Antonio Naveo also pled guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm. As part...
Warrant: Home health aide, boyfriend stole $129K from 92-year-old Westport client
Lisbeth Aldiva and her boyfriend Hiram Mojica, both of Hartford, face a long list of charges in connection to the theft of $129,180.75 from the elderly victim's brokerage accounts.
Police: Bronx suspect arrested following carjacking, car crash
A 47-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a 29-year-old driver in Kingsbridge Heights Thursday afternoon.
Police: Bergen County family targeted in armed home invasion
A Bergen County family was victimized in an armed home invasion Thursday morning, police say.
IN COLD BLOOD: Killers Stalked Single Dad Gunned Down In Hackensack, Investigators Say
UPDATE: Two men stalked a dollar store clerk from Maywood before one of them is seen on video shooting the 28-year-old victim dead outside a Hackensack barber shop, authorities charged. Footage retrieved from several area surveillance cameras show Dior Alston and Malik Abel, both 21, following Vidal Nieves down Essex...
Caught on camera: 4 men wanted for robbing East New York smoke shop
Surveillance video shows four hooded men in the store on Ashford Street going through the register and taking things.
Man wrongfully convicted in 14-year-old girl’s Queens death exonerated
QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was exonerated inside a Queens courtroom Thursday after eight years in prison in connection with the 2013 murder of an honors student. Shamel Capers had been sentenced to 15 years in prison in connection with the death of 14-year-old D’aja Robinson. The teen was riding a Q6 bus home from a […]
Domestic dispute, alleged gun threat prompt police response in Fishkill
State police say workers tried to intervene, and that at some point the suspect made comments suggesting he may have had a gun in his possession.
Police: 2 suspects wanted for attacking woman, taking her purse in Ocean Hill
Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people responsible for a violent robbery in Ocean Hill.
Comments / 0