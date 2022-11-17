ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Pizza place shooter has bail revoked – judge orders mental evaluation

POUGHKEEPSIE – Gary Bonventre Jr. was in Dutchess County Court on Friday for a proceeding before Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin. The 42-year-old Bonventre is facing a felony weapons charge along with a felony reckless endangerment charge after police say he fired a .22 caliber handgun into Antonella’s restaurant in Fishkill in October of this year. He was arrested just hours after he allegedly committed the crime.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Ringleader in Dover hate crime gets 40 years-to-life in prison

POUGHKEEPSIE – Nicholas Gast, 35, considered to be the ringleader of a group that robbed men based on their nationality, was sentenced to prison on Friday, after being convicted by a jury in June of this year. After adding up the penalties for the 25 felony charges, Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin sentenced the habitual felon to 40 years to life in prison.
DOVER, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Bay Ridge Woman Disbarred & Sentenced to Fifteen Months in Prison

Today, Urooj Rahman was sentenced to 15 months in prison for throwing a Molotov cocktail during George Floyd’s protest in NYC in 2020. (Story) The Biden Justice department intervened on her behalf and Rahman plea bargained to avoid a longer jail sentence. Rahman was also ordered to pay $30,137...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

