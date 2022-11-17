POUGHKEEPSIE – Nicholas Gast, 35, considered to be the ringleader of a group that robbed men based on their nationality, was sentenced to prison on Friday, after being convicted by a jury in June of this year. After adding up the penalties for the 25 felony charges, Dutchess County Court Judge Edward McLoughlin sentenced the habitual felon to 40 years to life in prison.

