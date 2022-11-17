Read full article on original website
Related
Westchester hospitals employ Michelin star chef to serve quality dishes to patients and staff
The hospitals have found the balance between delicious and healthy with the help of Michelin star chef Andrew Cain.
News 12
Last day for Mt. Vernon residents to pre-register for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
Friday was the last day for people to sign up for Mount Vernon's Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. The offer applied only to city residents, and people needed to pre-register by calling 914-665-2420 by the end of the day. The giveaway will take place on Monday, Nov. 21 from 2-6 p.m. at...
Lawmakers promise action over dramatic power bill increases, but options are limited
State and federal lawmakers are promising changes after Connecticut’s two major power companies announced dramatic price increases. But their options may be limited.
Eversource, United Illuminating announce unprecedented supply charge increase
Both Eversource and United Illuminating filed for an unprecedented supply charge increase of nearly 50%.
Sunny and chilly Friday for the Hudson Valley
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says temperatures will remain chilly for Friday under a mix of sun and clouds.
State orders school districts to retire Native American team names, mascots or risk loss of funding
At least two school districts in the Hudson Valley are out of compliance.
Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township
A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday.
Comments / 0