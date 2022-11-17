ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Thousands of trees to be planted around Delaware Valley with help from Phillies

By Beccah Hendrickson
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Thousands of trees will be planted across the Delaware Valley this weekend.

It's all in an effort to have an impact on the environment while also paying tribute to an impactful Philadelphia team.

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society has teamed up with PGW and the Phillies to plant 2,000 trees in communities throughout the region. On Wednesday, volunteers unloaded and organized the trees at a warehouse in the Navy Yard.

"Sometimes people think of trees as just nice things to have around them, but we know thanks to a lot of scientific research that they're essential infrastructure for healthy neighborhoods," said Tim Ifill, the director of trees for PHS.

"It definitely makes it a better living environment with trees around instead of just all the concrete sidewalks," said Phuong Ly, a volunteer.

Others will find their way to the suburbs in communities like New Britain, Hatboro, and Upper Darby Township.

"So we can reduce the temperatures in the summertime, to reduce the effects of the heat island that's happening right there in Upper Darby Township," said Michelle Schofield, a tree tender from Upper Darby.

While the trees will make a difference to the environment, a few hundred of them also pay tribute to the Phillies, a team that's surely made a difference in the city.

"We have Bryson Stott here, what a great postseason he had," said Mary Ann Moyer, the director of community initiatives for the Phillies, as she pointed to a tag on one of the trees showing the shortstop.

For each home run the Phillies hit during the season and postseason, the team has donated a tree.

"This year we have 229 home runs, our most ever, that's including 24 in the postseason. We really have Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins, Bryce Harper, so many people to thank for these trees going out in the Delaware Valley," said Moyer.

Over the next couple of days, different communities will pick up their trees and then they'll be planted over the weekend.

