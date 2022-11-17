ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ClutchPoints

Matt LaFleur gets brutally honest about Packers’ shaky status after getting torched by Derrick Henry, Titans

The danger of missing the 2022 NFL playoffs is very real for the Green Bay Packers. It just got even more serious after they lost to the Tennesee Titans at home Thursday night to the tune of a 27-17 score. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur sounded despondent following the Packers’ loss, seemingly struggling to put into words the pain of absorbing another loss in a challenging and growingly underwhelming campaign for Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanBuzz

The Fall of Aaron Rodgers: How the 4-Time MVP Became the Most Hated Person in the NFL

The Green Bay Packers' record-breaking quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a challenging season, and that's putting it nicely. The Packers are sitting on a 4-6 record and struggling to turn it around. It's wild to watch the once great Rodgers flailing at this level, as a once beloved quarterback now finds himself both losing and widely hated. Fans love to hate Aaron Rodgers and in the past few years that hatred seems to be growing. When Rodgers decided to come back for his 18th season in Green Bay, he couldn't have imagined this.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Packers Can Make NFL History On Thursday Evening

The Green Bay Packers have a chance to take a rival's record on Thursday. Entering their Thursday Night Football game against the Tennessee Titans, the Packers are tied with the Chicago Bears with 786 all-time franchise wins. Green Bay can take sole possession of first place with a victory. Per...
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

There’s new evidence that Mike Vrabel never forgets anything

Tennessee Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel is one of the best leaders in the entire NFL. He has been the model of consistency since his arrival in Nashville. Year after year, the Titans continue to be contenders among the AFC. Vrabel is also known as one of the most...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL Analysis Network

Aaron Rodgers Takes Blame For Packers’ Loss Against Titans

Momentum in professional sports can shift dramatically in a short period of time and the Green Bay Packers experienced that firsthand this week. After a dramatic, come-from-behind victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon breathed life back into their season, the wind was removed from their sails on Thursday Night Football by the Tennessee Titans.
GREEN BAY, WI

