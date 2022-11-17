The Green Bay Packers' record-breaking quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a challenging season, and that's putting it nicely. The Packers are sitting on a 4-6 record and struggling to turn it around. It's wild to watch the once great Rodgers flailing at this level, as a once beloved quarterback now finds himself both losing and widely hated. Fans love to hate Aaron Rodgers and in the past few years that hatred seems to be growing. When Rodgers decided to come back for his 18th season in Green Bay, he couldn't have imagined this.

