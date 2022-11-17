ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSPA 7News

Millions impacted by Adderall shortage: Here’s what we know

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tom Palmer
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eD277_0jDeLA6W00

( NewsNation ) — Adderall, a drug commonly prescribed to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), is in short supply and people are struggling to fill their prescriptions.

The shortage was confirmed last month by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which said in a statement “there is not sufficient supply to continue to meet U.S. market demand.”

Teva, the most prolific generic producer of the drug, said it has experienced ongoing intermittent manufacturing delays. The company expects the supply problems to last through March, according to an October Bloomberg report .

A rise in demand for the drug is also to blame for the shortage, according to a report from Axios citing pharmaceutical research firm IQVIA figures showing skyrocketing total Adderall prescriptions in the U.S.

Michigan family sues Navy Pier after boy, 8, injured in fall

In 2021, Adderall, both generic and branded, was prescribed 41.4 million times in the U.S. This is up more than 10% from 2020, according to IQVIA.

Reports from The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal suggest an ADHD diagnosis, and therefore an Adderall prescription, became easier to obtain and more popular during the pandemic.

ADHD services are becoming readily available online in response to a growing awareness of mental health and an increasing demand for telehealth.

Some online services diagnosed people with ADHD remotely, after a 30-minute video call, according to The Wall Street Journal . The report states this is much faster than a typical diagnosis from an in-person psychiatrist.

Online tools have made obtaining an ADHD diagnosis a lot easier and perhaps too easy, according to a CNET report, which asks, “Does TikTok have you convinced that you have ADHD?”

Fentanyl vaccine may have been discovered: Researchers

As more people than ever are filling prescriptions for Adderall, the shortage is impacting millions of longtime ADHD patients. Those without access to the medication are now wondering what comes next.

Until the shortage is relieved, an extended-release version of Adderall is available, according to the FDA , and is an alternative for patients, pending approval by a doctor.

If you’re having a hard time filling your prescription, ask your pharmacist or doctor about a suitable substitute.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for trafficking almost 7 pounds of meth

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after he was found with more than 6.5 pounds of methaphetamine in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop was conducted when deputies noticed a Dodge Charger speeding along Highway 24. Deputies found the drugs in the trunk of the car during their […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg Co. man found passed out in car with child inside

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

Man faces drug charge after chase in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine after a chase Wednesday in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Clifford Jacob Ricketts with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and trafficking in methaphetamine. According to investigators, […]
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man charged with arranging rapper Young Dolph’s killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged with arranging the killing of Young Dolph has pleaded has not guilty, one year after the rapper and record label owner was ambushed and shot to death while buying cookies at a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Hernandez Govan made a brief appearance in a Memphis courtroom on Thursday. He was arrested last week after he was indicted on charges including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Govan is the third man charged in the Nov. 17, 2021 slaying of the 36-year-old Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. Prosecutors have said they can't discuss a suspected motive. Young Dolph had three albums reach the top 10 on the Billboard 200
MEMPHIS, TN
WSPA 7News

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Holmes gets more than 11 years in prison for Theranos scam

Holmes, who was CEO throughout the company’s turbulent 15-year history, was convicted in January in the scheme, which revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
SAN JOSE, CA
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy