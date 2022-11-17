WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Liberty Street at 24th Street are closed on Wednesday night due to a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. It is unknown when the road will reopen. The cause of the crash is also unknown. Drivers are asked to use […]

