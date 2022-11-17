Read full article on original website
3 men dead after shooting on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are dead following a shooting Saturday on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem. Police were found three people with multiple gunshot wounds after 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. Ronnie Covington, 34, Charles Burns of Rural Hall, 38, and Jamarus Crews of Rural Hall,...
WXII 12
Homicide investigation: three people shot and killed, police said
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Saturday's headlines. Police are on the scene investigating the death of three people after a shooting Saturday morning in Winston-Salem. Officers said they received a call at 5:21 a.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Attucks Street. When they arrived, they found three...
WXII 12
Two fatalities after plane crashes in Winston-Salem neighborhood
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Saturday morning headlines. Winston-Salem Police confirm there have been two fatalities after a plane crashed. Agents are investigating a plane crash in Winston-Salem, which happened around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. This happened on New Walkertown Road and Tracy Street.
Two on board | Plane crashes on New Walkertown Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A plane crashed on New Walkertown Road and Kem Drive in Winston-Salem Saturday. The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Piper PA-30 crashed around 11:15 a.m. Two people were on board at the time. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. New...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Randolph County near Randleman, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Randolph County on Friday night, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The pedestrian was hit along Interstate 73 near Randleman around 10 p.m. at the Pineview Road exit. Deputies are on the scene of the crash. The road was closed at mile […]
18-year-old missing in Greensboro found
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said the Silver Alert issued for an 18-year-old Friday is canceled. A silver alert was issued for Bradley Dyles-Waters, who was last seen on North Elm Street in Greensboro Thursday. Officers said he is suffering from cognitive impairment. Dyles-Waters was last seen wearing jean...
WXII 12
Greensboro Police: Duke Energy workers restore power lines after car crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Updates: Police said roads are now open. Greensboro police say all lanes of south Elm-Eugene Street — between Sussman and Elm — are closed. Officers said a crash damaged property and downed utility lines. Roads will be closed for several hours, according to police....
1 killed in NC shooting, 18-year-old charged with murder, police say
An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting that left one person dead, according to the Greensboro Police Department.
4 arrested in Smith Avenue shooting in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Four people, including two juveniles were arrested for a shooting in Lexington. Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts,18, and Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, and two juveniles were arrested in connection to the shooting. Lexington police responded to a call on Smith Avenue stating suspects in a car were...
3 kids, 1 adult arrested after multiple cars, guns stolen from businesses in North Carolina
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Three juveniles and an 18-year-old have been arrested and are accused of stealing four cars from a Statesville auto sales business and guns from a Yadkinville pawnshop, police said. The suspects allegedly drove a stolen Cadillac SUV out of Winston-Salem to Flow Toyota in Statesville. They...
Deadly crash on I-73 S in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night, according to N.C. Highway State Patrol. It happened around 9:47 p.m. on I-73 South. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, exit 79 at Pineview Road was closed for...
WXII 12
Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
Car catches on fire on I-85 highway in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — State Highway Patrol responded to a car on fire on I-85 southbound near exit 119 in Guilford County around 4:38 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the fire and the scene was cleared around 5:00 p.m. According to State Highway Patrol the fire was not a result...
abc45.com
Lexington Police Arrest Four Shooting Suspects
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Wednesday evening at roughly 5:00 p.m., Lexington Police responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Smith Avenue. Police say that multiple occupants of the suspected vehicle were reportedly shooting from inside their car towards another unknown vehicle. However there are no reported injuries at this time.
Interstate 40 crash shuts down lane near West Wendover Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A lane of Interstate 40 was closed following a crash in Greensboro, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 214, near Exit 214 for West Wendover Avenue. The closure began at 2:50 p.m. and lasted until 3:38 p.m. Maps showed nearly three miles of […]
Winston-Salem crash closes Northbound, southbound lanes of Liberty Street at 24th Street, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The northbound and southbound lanes of Liberty Street at 24th Street are closed on Wednesday night due to a crash in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. It is unknown when the road will reopen. The cause of the crash is also unknown. Drivers are asked to use […]
WSLS
Man wanted on attempted 2nd degree murder in connection with Martinsville stabbing
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 33-year-old man is wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing of a man and a woman, according to the Martinsville Police Department. Authorities say it happened Thursday (Nov. 17) at about 5:00 p.m. on Progress Drive in Martinsville after...
WXII 12
18-year-old charged in Greensboro man's murder
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An 18-year-old is charged with the murder in the death of a Greensboro man. The Greensboro Police Department said Kelvin Jaquan Leonard Lerek Harper Jr., 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Lamont Martin, 44 of Greensboro. Police said Martin was shot...
Road closed after crash with injuries in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A street in Greensboro is closed following a crash with injuries Tuesday night, according to police. Officer said the 2900 block of Patterson Street is closed until further notice. Traffic has been diverted to South Holden Road. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route of...
Missing North Carolina man found dead in SC, deputies say
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area of Colleton County earlier this week. The man was previously reported missing out of North Carolina on October 14 – law enforcement there were advised the man battled drug addiction and had known mental health […]
