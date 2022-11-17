Read full article on original website
KATU.com
Amid RSV surge, Oregon hospitals asks patients to limit visits to emergency only
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon hospitals are seeing a surge in visits as respiratory viruses circulate particularly among children. Hospitals are also still dealing with a staffing crisis, and have asked Oregonians to only visit Emergency Departments, ERs, and urgent care centers if strictly necessary. "Because of the high volume...
There are amoxicillin shortages in Oregon. Here’s what you need to know
Amoxicillin, a common drug used to treat ear infections and strep throat in children, is in short supply amid increased demand as health officials warn about an increasing surge of respiratory illnesses this winter.
KDRV
Rise in RSV cases in Southern Oregon
JACKSON COUNTY - Southern Oregon is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults over 65. Today the Oregon Health Authority released the numbers of positive tests I Southern Oregon. There are now 29 positive cases from the weeks of November 6th, 2022 to November 12, 2022.
KTVZ
Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
ijpr.org
Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
OHSU welcomes first out-of-state OB-GYN resident to receive abortion care training
PORTLAND, Ore. — In the months since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion, health care providers have seen a vast change, even in states like Oregon. "We are seeing patients that are utterly desperate and overwhelmed. We are seeing people that...
RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
klcc.org
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
focushillsboro.com
Director Of The Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen Makes His Resignation Announcement
Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen: Direct from the Oregon Health Authority Patrick Allen, the current director of the Oregon Health Authority, has tendered his resignation, which will take effect on January 9th. He did not provide an explanation for why he was resigning. On the campaign trail, Governor-elect Tina Kotek...
kptv.com
Paycheck deductions for Oregon paid leave start in January
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Starting in January next year, Oregon paid leave contributions will begin being deducted from people’s paychecks. However, people won’t be able to reap the benefits until September 2023. According to the Oregon Employment Department, those who made at least $1,000 in the previous year...
KGW
Magnitude 4.5 earthquake off Oregon coast Friday morning; no damage
COOS BAY, Ore. — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck at about 7:42 a.m. Friday morning off the Oregon coast, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 120 miles west of Coos Bay, at a depth of about 7 miles. There was no tsunami threat from the quake, according to the National Weather Service, and no warnings, watches or advisories were issued.
Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season delayed
The opening date for Oregon’s commercial Dungeness crab season has been delayed until Dec. 16, and possibly longer, after pre-season testing revealed high levels of domoic acid and underweight crabs.
Oregon wildfires in November? ODF explains ‘pretty unusual’ fire activity
Despite rainy, cool weather, a recent dry spell and high winds are bringing fire danger back to parts of Oregon as cities along the coast see new fires break out.
KDRV
Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event
BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
KTVZ
Most commonly seen birds in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Oregon using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 146 count sites in Oregon. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
philomathnews.com
Free fishing available to Oregonians on Nov. 25-26
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will waive the need for a license on the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving for its “Free Fishing Days” event. On Nov. 25-26, licenses, tags or endorsements are not needed to fish anywhere in Oregon that’s open to the public. Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply.For tips and fishing spots to consider in the Willamette Zone, see ODFW’s website.
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NeighborImpact distributes 2,400 Thanksgiving meals for struggling Central Oregonians
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To help hungry families share a meal this Thanksgiving, NeighborImpact has distributed Thanksgiving meal staples to more than a dozen food pantries throughout Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The post NeighborImpact distributes 2,400 Thanksgiving meals for struggling Central Oregonians appeared first on KTVZ.
thatoregonlife.com
10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022
Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
KGW
Comments / 5