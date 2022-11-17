ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

KDRV

Rise in RSV cases in Southern Oregon

JACKSON COUNTY - Southern Oregon is seeing a rise in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in infants and adults over 65. Today the Oregon Health Authority released the numbers of positive tests I Southern Oregon. There are now 29 positive cases from the weeks of November 6th, 2022 to November 12, 2022.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVZ

Oregon doctors, nurses urge Oregonians to be vigilant against RSV, other illnesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Across the state, hospitals are seeing a serious surge in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV. RSV is a common airborne respiratory virus. Young children are especially vulnerable to RSV, with children under the age of 2 at increased risk for severe symptoms. Combined with increased risk for cases of influenza and COVID-19, hospitals are on the verge of being overwhelmed, if they aren’t already.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon governor issues order to help hospitals address rising pediatric cases of RSV

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an executive order to help hospitals combat rising cases of pediatric respiratory viruses, including respiratory syncytial virus — commonly known as RSV. The executive order will give hospitals the flexibility to staff beds for children, and allow them to draw on a pool of medical volunteer nurses and doctors, among other steps.
OREGON STATE
KGW

RSV, influenza circulating at high levels in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gloria Sayler's eight-year-old daughter, Aburee, is battling an illness. "Very fatigued and tired," Sayler said. "Fever and congestion, horrid cough, it's really deep in the lungs." According to Sayler, the symptoms first appeared two weeks ago. Aburee's been in and out of doctor's offices and even...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon

An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
kptv.com

Paycheck deductions for Oregon paid leave start in January

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Starting in January next year, Oregon paid leave contributions will begin being deducted from people’s paychecks. However, people won’t be able to reap the benefits until September 2023. According to the Oregon Employment Department, those who made at least $1,000 in the previous year...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake off Oregon coast Friday morning; no damage

COOS BAY, Ore. — A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck at about 7:42 a.m. Friday morning off the Oregon coast, according to data from the United States Geological Survey. The epicenter was about 120 miles west of Coos Bay, at a depth of about 7 miles. There was no tsunami threat from the quake, according to the National Weather Service, and no warnings, watches or advisories were issued.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Tundra swan survived Oregon mass waterfowl casualty event

BEND, Ore. -- An Oregon wildlife rehabilitation hospital is helping a tundra swan recover today. It's responding to outreach by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Think Wild (TW) says the tundra swan rescue came after a mass waterfowl casualty event, saying it "was lucky to survive a casualty event that killed many other migrating waterfowl near Burns last week. Biologists think a lunar eclipse and snow storm may have affected the birds’ ability to navigate successfully."
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Most commonly seen birds in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Oregon using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 146 count sites in Oregon. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Free fishing available to Oregonians on Nov. 25-26

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will waive the need for a license on the Friday and Saturday following Thanksgiving for its “Free Fishing Days” event. On Nov. 25-26, licenses, tags or endorsements are not needed to fish anywhere in Oregon that’s open to the public. Area closures, bag limits and all other regulations still apply.For tips and fishing spots to consider in the Willamette Zone, see ODFW’s website.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

NeighborImpact distributes 2,400 Thanksgiving meals for struggling Central Oregonians

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To help hungry families share a meal this Thanksgiving, NeighborImpact has distributed Thanksgiving meal staples to more than a dozen food pantries throughout Crook, Deschutes, and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. The post NeighborImpact distributes 2,400 Thanksgiving meals for struggling Central Oregonians appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
thatoregonlife.com

10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022

Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
KGW

