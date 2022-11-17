Taylor Swift is speaking out amid the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster's handling of her upcoming "Eras" tour. The singer commented on the issue on her Instagram story on Friday, saying that Ticketmaster had assured her team "multiple times" they "could handle this kind of demand." "It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," she said. "... It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse." On Thursday, Ticketmaster canceled its general sale of the tour tickets that was supposed to debut on...

