musictimes.com

Taylor Swift's 'Eras' Tour Ticket Sales Canceled Due to THIS Shocking Reason

Taylor Swift showed her power once again after her fans crashed Ticketmaster's website on the day of the ticket sale for the "Eras" tour. Amid Swift's unstoppable releases in the past months, she confirmed her touring return after five years with her "Eras" tour, which would start on Mar. 17, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS LA

Taylor Swift addresses Ticketmaster "Eras" tour controversy

Taylor Swift is speaking out amid the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster's handling of her upcoming "Eras" tour. The singer commented on the issue on her Instagram story on Friday, saying that Ticketmaster had assured her team "multiple times" they "could handle this kind of demand." "It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," she said. "... It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse." On Thursday, Ticketmaster canceled its general sale of the tour tickets that was supposed to debut on...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned general public sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The ticketing company said in a statement Thursday two million tickets to The Eras tour next year were sold during presales on Tuesday, the most tickets ever sold on the platform in a single day.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Pittsburgh

Taylor Swift says Ticketmaster's handling of Era tour tickets 'really pisses me off'

Taylor Swift is speaking out amid the controversy surrounding Ticketmaster's handling of her upcoming "Eras" tour. The singer commented on the issue on her Instagram story on Friday, saying that Ticketmaster had assured her team "multiple times" they "could handle this kind of demand." "It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," she said. "... It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse." On Thursday, Ticketmaster canceled its general sale of the tour tickets that was supposed to debut on...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Taylor Swift fiasco sends Live Nation shares tumbling as analysts call Ticketmaster 'part of the solution'

Ticketmaster's got bad blood with Taylor Swift fans — and now the Department of Justice and Wall Street, too. Shares of Live Nation (LYV) closed down nearly 8% on Friday, hitting their lowest levels since February 2021, as the nightmare week for Ticketmaster's parent company continued after a report from The New York Times said the Justice Department has opened an antitrust investigation into the company.
NBC Los Angeles

MICHIGAN STATE

