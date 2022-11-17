Health secretary Steve Barclay has said he does not recognise reports that Britain will seek a Swiss-style deal with the European Union.It follows reports that senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government were considering moving Britain towards such relationship with the bloc in pursuing frictionless trade amid the soaring cost-of-living crisis.The former Brexit minister told the Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme on Sky News: “We’ve got a prime minister who himself supported Brexit. I myself did and was Brexit secretary, and worked very hard to maximise our control of our laws, our borders and our money.“So, it’s absolutely important, particularly...

1 HOUR AGO