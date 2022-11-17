ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
KRMG
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023.

FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma.

All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period of time where a mother can drop off their newborn at a police or fire station and face no legal consequences for giving over their child. Right now in Oklahoma, mothers have 30 days after the birth of their child to surrender the child if they don’t want it.

But a device set up in other states meant to make the process easier on mom is coming to Oklahoma.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are installed in the side of fire stations across the country, and they are meant to give a desperate mom seeking that ultimate last resort privacy while they make their decision. Security cameras are not pointed at the box, but a silent alarm activates when mom opens the door. First responders are notified a baby is inside and will get the child shortly after the alarm is triggered.

“This is the most profound thing I’ve ever heard a mother say. She said the reason why I didn’t place my baby in the arms of a firefighter and I chose to use the baby box was because I didn’t want him to talk me out of a decision that took me so long to make,” said Monica Kelsey, the founder of the nonprofit Safe Haven Baby Boxes out of Indiana.

Kelsey said a contract has been signed for a location in Oklahoma to install the first Baby Box next year.

In a story you’ll see only on FOX23 News at 9 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 16, FOX23 travelled to Arkansas where there are 11 Safe Haven Baby Boxes to see how the boxes work and what it takes to set them up. We will also examine why the boxes have only recently been legalized in Oklahoma.

TULSA, OK

