ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Austin Peay adds another father-son connection to Nick Saban's career | Goodbread

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtWA1_0jDeHaiS00

Keyboard keynotes …

Nick Saban has coached long enough to see sons of his former players grow up to have football careers of their own, the most notable being Mark Ingram Sr., who Saban coached at Michigan State, and Mark Jr., who won a Heisman Trophy at Alabama. Just two weeks ago, Mason Taylor, the son of former Miami Dolphins All-Pro Jason Taylor who Saban coached in the NFL, was on the opposite sideline when Alabama faced LSU.

The father in these father-son combinations has always come from one of the Alabama football coach's previous career stops.

Until now.

SABAN'S 15:The Tuscaloosa News' special book chronicling Nick Saban's first 15 years as coach makes a great holiday gift!

PANCAKED:See the Emil Ekiyor block that Alabama football OL J.C. Latham called a lineman's dream

Tra Stover, whose father Nikita played wide receiver for Saban at Alabama in 2007 and 2008, is redshirting as a freshman for the Austin Peay team that will take on the Crimson Tide (8-2, 5-2 SEC) this Saturday (11 a.m., SEC Network+).

"(It) makes me aware of how long I've been doing this," Saban said with a laugh, "but in a good way."

It's only a matter of time before more sons of Saban-era Alabama players make their way into the college game. Gadsden City's Dre Kirkpatrick Jr., for one, the son of the former Alabama cornerback by the same name, is a recruit for the class of 2024. Tra Stover, however, has already arrived, and he's expecting his dad to root for the Governors to beat his heavily-favored former team Saturday.

"I hope so," said the younger Stover, a defensive back. "I'm assuming that."

Next up

While Alabama's wide receivers have struggled this season with a rotation featuring a mix of veterans and youngsters, Saban said he's encouraged by what he's seen from the freshmen at that position. That group includes Aaron Anderson, a highly touted recruit who has yet to play and is now healthy after battling a knee injury earlier this season, Kobe Prentice, Isaiah Bond, Kendrick Law and Shazz Preston.

"The biggest thing with young players is that consistency in performance. They're not used to the grind of this kind of competition over this long a period of time," Saban said. "That comes with experience, that comes with maturity. But I'm very encouraged by that entire class."

Among the group, Prentice and Bond have seen the most action this year, with Prentice ranking third on the team in catches with 30.

Around the SEC

If the SEC eventually goes to a nine-game schedule, there's every possibility that the Game 11 tuneup against a cupcake opponent that a number of SEC teams play will be the nonconference week that disappears. This week, along with Alabama's game with Austin Peay, Mississippi State hosts East Tennessee State, Texas A&M hosts UMass, Missouri hosts New Mexico State, and LSU hosts UAB. … To some, Tennessee's path to the College Football Playoff looks secure if they win out against South Carolina and Vanderbilt, and Georgia handles LSU in the SEC title game. But Southern Cal can't be discounted, either. The Trojans can make a lot more noise with their remaining schedule (UCLA, Notre Dame), plus potentially a Pac-12 title game, and the selection committee values conference titles. … SEC Spread Pick of the Week: LSU -14.5 vs. UAB. Season: 9-2.

Reach Chase Goodbread at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment After Alabama Win Is Going Viral

On Saturday afternoon, the Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business against Austin Peay. Nick Saban's squad shut down the opposing offense, completing the shutout while allowing the Governors to rack up just over 200 yards of offense. Alabama, meanwhile, totaled over 500 yards of offense en route to the 34-0 win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Henry To'o To'o reveals favorite gourmet meal from the Alabama football complex

Alabama football generally does everything first class, especially when it comes to the resources they provide players. There are videos of Alabama’s amazing facilities all over the interwebs. Crimson Tide players enjoy the top of line locker rooms, player lounges and training equipment. The program also spares no expense...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
pelhamplus.com

Blunt Advice For Current Players From Former Alabama Star!

There is some concern that Alabama supporters and athletes will have a tough time connecting with one another in 2022. In spite of sky-high expectations, this season’s installment of the show has largely disappointed. There are still two games left in the season, but the Crimson Tide have already...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Titans offensive coordinator arrested for DUI

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing is free on bond after he was arrested on charges of speeding and driving under the influence early Friday morning. Downing was released from the Williamson County Jail just before 7 a.m. CST on $2,500 bond after being booked into the jail at 4:39 a.m. […]
FRANKLIN, TN
Sidelines

MTSU suffocates Belmont in home opener

Murfreesboro- Air-tight defense and a dominant paint presence helped lead MTSU women’s basketball (2-1) past the Belmont Bruins (1-2) 80-62 Wednesday night at the Murphy Center. The Lady Raiders were like a boa constrictor all night on defense, forcing Belmont into 17 first half turnovers to help it gain...
MURFREESBORO, TN
CBS 42

Triple header brings triple the traffic to Hoover Friday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are driving in or through Hoover Friday night, you can expect your trip to be much longer than usual. Market Noel, the Christmas tree lighting at the Riverchase Galleria and Hoover Bucs versus Thompson Warriors playoff football game all fall on the same night this year. Mayor Frank Brocato […]
HOOVER, AL
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous

Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
tennesseelookout.com

Tennessee faith leaders denounce white supremacy conference at Montgomery Bell State Park

An organization of Tennessee faith leaders from multiple denominations, is denouncing an annual conference of white supremacists at Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns, Tenn. Every year since 2017, the New Century Foundation holds its annual American Renaissance conference at the park. The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the New Century Foundation as “a self-styled think tank that promotes pseudo-scientific studies and research that purport to show the inferiority of blacks to whites — although in hifalutin language that avoids open racial slurs and attempts to portray itself as serious scholarship.”
BURNS, TN
iheart.com

This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America

Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy