Winston-salem, NC

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car in Winston-Salem, police say

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Winston-Salem on Wednesday according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 6:18 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to Liberty Street at 17th Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Reidsville police searching for man wanted for ‘felony narcotics violations’

A pedestrian was in the southbound lanes of Liberty Street when they were hit by a Pontiac G6 that was being driven by a 56-year-old Winston-Salem woman, the release says.

The driver stayed on the scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the WSPD at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or En Espanol (336) 728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

