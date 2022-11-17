ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

USA Diario

United States: a stimulus check will be coming your way soon as a Christmas gift

This is just how the economic aid provided by the states to their residents is viewed in the face of the high levels of inflation that the United States is experiencing today. Prior to such significant days as Thanksgiving and Christmas you will receive a new stimulus check of up to $1 050.00 USD. Find out here which areas of the country will benefit from this new financial relief.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Wild Videos Are Coming in Showing the Insane Depth of the New York Snow

Regions of the Northeast and New England were treated to another early snowfall on Friday, however, areas across western New York were absolutely slammed. Heavy snow descended on multiple cities across upstate New York, but Buffalo received anywhere from four to six feet. A day later, videos have begun to emerge on social media capturing the absolutely insane amount of snow that fell across the state.
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

