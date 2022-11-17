ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Class of 2023 Guard Sebastian Mack Commits to UCLA Men's Basketball

By Sam Connon
AllBruins
AllBruins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qk9RB_0jDeFC5E00

The Bruins have added a third commit to their incoming recruiting class, finally reeling in a guard to build out their future backcourt.

With many of their longstanding targets starting to fly off the board, the Bruins sealed the deal with one of their new favorites out on the recruiting trail.

Class of 2023 guard Sebastian Mack has committed to UCLA men's basketball, the 6-foot-4 recruit announced Wednesday night on 247Sports’ YouTube live stream. The Coronado (NV) product had previously included the Bruins in his top five back on Oct. 26 alongside Florida State, Oklahoma, UNLV and Sacramento State.

Mack was also sitting on offers from California, DePaul, Loyola Marymount, Nebraska, New Mexico, Texas A&M and Washington State.

When he made UCLA a finalist, though, the staff had not yet offered Mack a scholarship. Mack made the trip out to Westwood for an official visit the weekend of Nov. 11 and finally locked down that offer, and he wound up committing just a few days later.

UCLA also announced that Mack had signed his national letter of intent, locking him into their incoming recruiting class.

Mack took his official visit to Oklahoma in July, then he took one to Florida State in September. Getting in on Mack early ultimately didn't help them enough to overcome the Bruins' late push, however.

Mack was one of the standouts at the Border League in Las Vegas in October, and then he showed out again at the Top Flight Invite the following weekend by averaging 30.7 points per game.

UCLA commit Devin Williams was also at Top Flight, as were a few of the program's 2024 and 2025 offerrees such as Dedan Thomas, Isaiah Elohim, Vyctorius Miller, Cooper Flagg and Chris Nwuli. With the staff in town to see them, their interest in Mack started to pique, and it only grew from there.

Mack is a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Rivals, ESPN and On3. While Mack is the No. 100 recruit in his class in the 247Sports Composite, he is No. 65 on On3, No. 64 on 247Sports and No. 36 on Rivals.

In the 247Sports Composite, Mack is the No. 14 shooting guard in the country and the No. 7 player in Nevada.

UCLA already had two class of 2023 commits before Mack made his decision – forwards Devin Williams and Brandon Williams. With the two of them in-house, the Bruins' small class was ranked No. 33 in the nation and No. 4 in the Pac-12.

From there, many of the Bruins' top-ranked targets started to commit elsewhere. Five-star power forward Ron Holland committed to Texas, five-star small forward Andrej Stojakovic committed to Stanford and five-star small forward Cody Williams committed to Colorado all in a span of a week to kick off November, and five-star guard Isaiah Collier committed to USC earlier on Wednesday.

Coach Mick Cronin and his staff have found their preferred option in Mack, though, and the Bruins have another building block for their backcourt of the future.

Redshirt senior point guard Tyger Campbell is likely playing his final season in Westwood, and five-star freshman Amari Bailey is a clear one-and-done candidate, leaving ample room in the backcourt rotation heading into next season. Four-star freshman Dylan Andrews is one of the only ball-handlers projected to remain on the roster, and former four-star shooting guard Will McClendon is the only other true guard left after him.

Between Mack and whatever Cronin gets out of the transfer portal or the international recruiting pool, there is now a base for the guard position moving forward.

UCLA's class moved up to No. 13 in the country and No. 3 in the Pac-12 with Mack's commitment.

Follow Connon on Twitter at @SamConnon
Follow All Bruins on Twitter at @FN_AllBruins
Like All Bruins on Facebook at @FN.AllBruins
Subscribe to All Bruins on YouTube

Read more UCLA stories : UCLA Bruins on Sports Illustrated
Read more UCLA men's basketball stories : UCLA Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

PHOTO COURTESY OF SEBASTIAN MACK/INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA

Early in Saturday’s game against No. 16 UCLA, it looked like USC’s College Football Playoff hopes would vanish, much as Tennessee’s did. The No. 7 Trojans trailed their crosstown rivals by two touchdowns after a quarter. But quarterback Caleb Williams led USC to a 48-45 come-from-behind win. UCLA scored a touchdown with 6:38 remaining. The Read more... The post College Football world reacts to USC’s epic win over UCLA appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
advantagenews.com

Illinois upsets UCLA in Vegas

The 19th-ranked Illinois Fighting Illini were down as much as 15 points to the 8th-ranked UCLA Bruins on Friday night in Las Vegas, but roared back for a 79-70 win. Illinois will play #16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship of the Las Vegas tournament. Terrance Shannon Jr. made 8 of...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

USC vs. UCLA football: Lincoln Riley says intensity will be 'a little different' in Pac-12 clash at Rose Bowl

USC and UCLA clash under the lights Saturday at the Rose Bowl for one of the most anticipated matchups in recent history of the rivalry series. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley is no stranger to playing in major rivalry games after his stint at Oklahoma, but Saturday marks his first time experiencing college football's most storied West Coast feud. And Riley expects it to be an emotional one as the two cross-town foes fight to keep their Pac-12 Championship hopes afloat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite Beef Pho in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month dives into a cold-weather (for LA) appropriate food: pho. A credit to Vietnamese immigrants and chefs who prepare a long-simmered broth with beef bones, pho has become one of America’s favorite foods. The all-day comfort dish has recently become specialized with different beef varieties and higher quality meat.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllBruins

AllBruins

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of UCLA athletics from AllBruins.com

 https://www.si.com/college/ucla

Comments / 0

Community Policy