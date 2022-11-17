ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic City Council approves Contractor for Façade Improvement Project

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GjJQ8_0jDeF6s700

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved Cornerstone Construction’s bid for the façade improvement project for 200-204 Chestnut Street.

The building owners applied for Community Development Block Grant Funds for improvements to their building façade this past April and were awarded a grant for $400,000. The CDBG program technically requires the City to be the recipient of the grant and the property owners to be the sub-recipients.

The grant will cover $300,000 for construction and $20,000 for administration. The property owners will cover the remaining costs.

Iowa Code requires the City of Atlantic to establish a blighted district before submitting the CDBG grant application.

In other business:

*The City Council set a public hearing to sell City-owned property. The City acquired a dilapidated house at 301 Maple Street as an ongoing operation to clear out blighted properties within City limits. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says the Personnel and Finance Committee recommended the Council approve Jamie Joyce’s bid for $10,000. Joyce, the owner of JJ Design, LLC, intends to erect a warehouse for sign assembly, graphic application on vehicles, and business vehicle housing.

*The City Council approved the second reading changing the stormwater utility billing from semi-annual to annual. The change would save the City an extra $1,000 for postage and 450 dollars for paper costs. The new billing cycle would begin early next year.

*The City Council approved an amendment to zoning regulations to allow Richter and Son’s Towing to demolish a portion of his industrial building and replace it with a more extensive addition. The amendment relaxes the front yard setback not only for the Richter project but for the vast number of built properties currently in this zone.

*The City Council approved the Annual Urban Renewal Report dealing with everything from tax increment financing districts, and projects, so the County Auditor can collect property tax revenues from the Urban Renewal areas for the TIF obligations.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Shelby County Board of Supervisors approve resolution to develop a County Based Ambulance Service

(Shelby Co) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution to develop a County Based Ambulance Service. According to the meeting minutes, the resolution states that ambulance service is an Essential Service and citizens of the County have a reasonable expectation that ambulance services be available in times of need. The Ambulance Commission of Shelby County through a 28E agreement between the City of Harlan and the Hospital has contracted with Medivac Corp to provide ambulance services. The owners of Medivac Corp have informed the Commission that they intend to retire in the next two to four years and cease operations as an ambulance provider. There is a severe shortage of both paid and volunteer EMTs and paramedics nationally, causing the cost of operating an ambulance service to increase significantly.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Library Director’s Reports Recent Activity to City Council

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Public Library updated its mission statement this past year and set a new strategic plan. Library Director Michelle Andersen appearing at the Atlantic City Council meeting on Wednesday evening, says the new mission statement is used as the framework of services the Library offered this past year. “The first part of that mission statement is we connect the community with information,” said Andersen. “We have public WIFI, computers, tablets, and informational databases.”
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak City Council discusses next steps to fill City Clerk and City Administrator vacancies

(Red Oak) The Red Oak City Council met is special session Tuesday afternoon to discuss the process of filling the vacancies of City Clerk and City Administrator. Red Oak City Administrator Brad Wright and City Clerk Mary Bolton both recently announced their retirement. The City Council acknowledged their retirement Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Shawnna Silvius…
RED OAK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon County Board of Supervisors determine how to fund new E-911 tower

(Audubon) A public hearing has been set for the Audubon County Board of Supervisors to take on the debt of paying for a new emergency communication tower. The public hearing will November 29th. Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen says the $2.9 Million project will be financed through Motorola at a rate of 4.61%. “That at least sets us a cap at 4.61% we can go ahead and bond for that later if the opportunity arises and payoff Motorola. We can pay off anytime early. We won’t actually need to pay them anything for one full year after we sign the contract with them.”
AUDUBON COUNTY, IA
westerniowatoday.com

Atlantic City Administrator Warns City Council of What Could be Coming Down the Road with the Changes in the State Legislatures Property Tax System

(Atlantic) Atlantic City Administrator John Lund is concerned about what may come down with all the changes in Iowa’s Property Tax system. Lund says Iowa’s property tax system up until 2013 was stable. He says in 2013, the State Legislature passed major legislation changing numerous classifications applying a partial rollback of commercial property that was not their revenue, backfilled it, and then phased it out over time with fewer properties becoming taxable.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Audubon City Councilman Nick Weihs resigns

(Audubon) There is a vacancy to fill on the Audubon City Council. Councilman Nick Weihs will be moving out of city limits and announced his resignation at Monday’s meeting. City Clerk Joe Foran indicates the council will likely fill the vacancy by appointment. “It was suggested by the Mayor that the council start thinking about people and talking to people. What they most likely will do is go through the appointment idea where you appoint somebody to fill the vacancy until the next election comes up.”
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

CAM School Board Approves Bid for Natural Gas Risk Pool

(Anita) The CAM School Board approved the bid from Wood River Natural Gas Iowa’s local Government Risk Pool at Monday’s meeting. Schools Superintendent Paul Croghan says the standard renewal is in February, but the board acted early this year because of the rising energy costs. The Iowa Local...
ANITA, IA
Daily Voice

Tolls Going Up On Atlantic City Expressway

Tolls on the Atlantic City Expressway are going up next year, officials said on Thursday, Nov. 17. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, cash tolls on the 44-mile Expressway’s Egg Harbor and Route 50 toll plazas will increase from $4.40 to $4.55 for a passenger vehicle. Expressway tolls are going up...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Western Iowa Today

City of Fontanelle Special Election to be held December 13

(Fontanelle) The City of Fontanelle Special Election will be Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Voter pre-registration deadline is 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 28, 2022. Pre-registered voters are required to provide an approved form of identification at the polling place before receiving and casting a regular ballot. Voters who are not pre-registered – such as voters registering to vote on election day – and voters changing precincts must also provide proof of residence.
FONTANELLE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Police Department to Partner with Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division for Tobacco, Alternative Nicotine and Vapor Product Education and Enforcement

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department has taken a pledge to keep tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor products out of the hands of Atlantic underage persons. Known as I-PLEDGE, the program is a partnership with the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws. Since the program’s inception in 2022, the statewide tobacco compliance rate has grown to 91 percent. By participating in the program, the Atlantic Police Department has committed to do its part to increase the compliance rate even more this year.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Elk’s Lodge seeking deer hide donations

(Area) Donations of deer hides are being accepted through the Elk’s Lodge. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR says Cass County locations include Wiota, Atlantic, and Griswold. deer hides “The Elk’s collect deer hides which are then used to make leather goods for veterans in wheelchairs.”. Hayes...
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy