Atlantic City Council approves Contractor for Façade Improvement Project

(Atlantic) The Atlantic City Council approved Cornerstone Construction’s bid for the façade improvement project for 200-204 Chestnut Street.

The building owners applied for Community Development Block Grant Funds for improvements to their building façade this past April and were awarded a grant for $400,000. The CDBG program technically requires the City to be the recipient of the grant and the property owners to be the sub-recipients.

The grant will cover $300,000 for construction and $20,000 for administration. The property owners will cover the remaining costs.

Iowa Code requires the City of Atlantic to establish a blighted district before submitting the CDBG grant application.

In other business:

*The City Council set a public hearing to sell City-owned property. The City acquired a dilapidated house at 301 Maple Street as an ongoing operation to clear out blighted properties within City limits. Atlantic City Administrator John Lund says the Personnel and Finance Committee recommended the Council approve Jamie Joyce’s bid for $10,000. Joyce, the owner of JJ Design, LLC, intends to erect a warehouse for sign assembly, graphic application on vehicles, and business vehicle housing.

*The City Council approved the second reading changing the stormwater utility billing from semi-annual to annual. The change would save the City an extra $1,000 for postage and 450 dollars for paper costs. The new billing cycle would begin early next year.

*The City Council approved an amendment to zoning regulations to allow Richter and Son’s Towing to demolish a portion of his industrial building and replace it with a more extensive addition. The amendment relaxes the front yard setback not only for the Richter project but for the vast number of built properties currently in this zone.

*The City Council approved the Annual Urban Renewal Report dealing with everything from tax increment financing districts, and projects, so the County Auditor can collect property tax revenues from the Urban Renewal areas for the TIF obligations.