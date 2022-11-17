Read full article on original website
3d ago
Ok but where’s the details; what was he last seen wearing, last known whereabouts etc? This article gave nothing to go off of… 🤔
This Ohio city is paying off $1.6 million in medical debt with pandemic moneyJake WellsLucas County, OH
5 Coffee Shops and Bakeries in Toledo, OROregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
UPDATE: Missing Ottawa County teen girl located Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Layla Garcia was located Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services. Ottawa County Department of Job and Family Services is looking for a missing teen. Layla Garcia, a foster child in the agency’s custody, left...
Police chase ends in violent crash at Northwood storage facility
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A police chase ended violently at a Northwood storage facility early on Saturday morning. An employee at Storage Rentals of America on East Andrus Rd. said the car slammed through a chained gate and crashed into one of the storage units just before 3 a.m. Surveillance...
Lucas County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the whereabouts of Michael Windle, according to a Facebook post. Windle is wanted for grand theft, theft from a protected class and larceny. If you have any information related to Windle, call or text Crime Stoppers at...
Monroe man arrested after stealing vehicle in Ohio, authorities say
MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Monroe after they say he stole a vehicle in Ohio and led officers on a chase back into Michigan.At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call about a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Police say the yellow 2014 GMC box van was taken from Perrysburg, Ohio. Toledo police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued across state lines, prompting officers to stop their pursuit. A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle on I-75 near S. Otter Creek Road and attempted to stop it. The driver exited the freeway at the Michigan welcome center near Laplaisance Road and was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.The Toledo Police Department is looking into additional charges of fleeing and eluding.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.
UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
TPD: Person shot on Avondale in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was taken to the hospital in a shooting in Toledo Thursday night. It happened in the 900 block of Avondale around 6:30 p.m. Police say a teen male was shot in the chest. According to TPD, the victim is currently in critical but stable...
Coroner’s office identifies victims in crash along US 24
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed in a crash along US 24 in New Haven on Thursday. Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a crash on US 24, east of I-469. They say an SUV slowed as it approached road construction when it was struck from behind by a semi-trailer. Two people inside the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene.
Trooper struck, injured while responding to crash on U.S. 24
WATERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: This story has been updated to include additional information made available by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was injured Friday morning while responding to a crash on eastbound U.S. 24 near state milepost 64 in Waterville. A spokesperson...
Pemberville to receive $1.5 million construction grant; bridge to close until 2025
PEMBERVILLE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated construction story that aired on Nov. 18, 2022. Pemberville mayor Carol Bailey announced in a Facebook post Friday that the Village of Pemberville received a grant to replace the Bridge Street bridge. Mayor Bailey said the village...
BG post of Ohio State Patrols names Jeffery Huffman as Trooper of the Year & Jamie Mariano as Dispatcher of the Year
Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeffery J. Huffman has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Bowling Green post. The selection of Trooper Huffman, 32, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Bowling Green post. Fellow officers stationed at the Bowling Green post chose Trooper Huffman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.
Friends and family remember BGSU student killed in a car crash: Parents pushing for harsher drunk driving punishment
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Friends and family remember 20-year-old Ryan Walker Saturday, during a memorial presented at Bowling Green State University. Walker was a BGSU student who was killed in a tragic car crash caused by a suspected drunk driver September 4, 2022. “Every parent thinks the world of...
Teen shot Thursday in critical, but stable, condition
The victim was shot in the 900 block of Avondale Avenue in central Toledo. There are currently no suspects, TPD said.
Woman accused of running through addiction recovery facility while trying to elude police
SANDUSKY – A 33-year-old woman was arrested on November 12 after she allegedly trespassed in a long-term recovery facility while trying to elude police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when the Erie County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a vehicle. Near Venice Road, according to the report, the vehicle rolled over and landed on its roof. At the crash scene, a passenger was found trapped in the vehicle, while the driver left the scene running, the report states.
Catch the Bowling Green Holiday Parade on WTOL 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — The 67th annual Bowling Green Holiday Parade steps off at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. Tune in to WTOL 11 to watch this year's parade live!. Watch for WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman and reporters Caylee Kirby and Chase Bachman, along with WTOL 11's Defender, at the the event.
Sylvania Youth Theater brings sounds of Elf Jr. the Musical to Franklin Park Mall
TOLEDO, Ohio — The sounds of the season were ringing through the Franklin Park Mall on Saturday. Cast members with the Sylvania Youth Theater were there giving shoppers a sneak peak of their production of Elf the Musical Jr. The theater, which is affiliated with Sylvania Arts, is made...
Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant to host job fair
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Campbell’s Napoleon, Ohio plant is hosting a job fair at the Defiance VFW at 201 Clinton St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The first hour of the job fair will be reserved for Veterans only, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The company...
‘She was always so happy’ Family honors memory of woman killed in Toledo double homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family members are mourning the loss of Malinda Moore, a 28-year-old woman who was shot in killed in Toledo last week. According to Toledo Police, 24-year-old Prince Jones shot and killed Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe in the 2700 block of Albion in Toledo late Thursday night. Just hours later, police shot and killed Jones.
I-475 roadwork rescheduled for Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The major roadwork on I-475 set to begin tonight has been rescheduled for Monday due to the cold weather. The Ohio Department of Transportation was planning on making the traffic pattern on I-475 this weekend so it didn't impact peoples work day commute next week, however the expected low temperatures for the weekend forced the change.
The City of Toledo welcomes a new rental resource
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With around 50 percent of the properties in Toledo used as rental units, a recent study showed more needed to be done to educate both tenants and landlords about their rights. Soon there will be some new oversight to rental issues in the city. During the...
Woman dead after shots fired into south Toledo residence Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by the Lucas County Coroner's Office. Police are investigating after gunfire struck and killed a woman in a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police press release, officers were dispatched...
Comments / 5