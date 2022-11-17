MONROE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 37-year-old man from Monroe after they say he stole a vehicle in Ohio and led officers on a chase back into Michigan.At about 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call about a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Police say the yellow 2014 GMC box van was taken from Perrysburg, Ohio. Toledo police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued across state lines, prompting officers to stop their pursuit. A deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office spotted the vehicle on I-75 near S. Otter Creek Road and attempted to stop it. The driver exited the freeway at the Michigan welcome center near Laplaisance Road and was taken into custody for possession of a stolen vehicle.The Toledo Police Department is looking into additional charges of fleeing and eluding.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7700.

