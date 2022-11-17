Kings rookie Keegan Murray questionable vs. Spurs after injuring back in win over Nets

Kings rookie Keegan Murray ’s status for Thursday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs is uncertain due to a back injury suffered in Tuesday’s win over the Brooklyn Nets.

A league source told The Sacramento Bee Murray will be listed as questionable against the Spurs. The injury is being described as lower back soreness and is not believed to be serious.

Murray was said to be in good spirits Wednesday while getting rest and treatment from the team’s medical staff. The team will continue to treat and evaluate Murray leading up to Thursday’s game at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings (7-6) have won four in a row and seven of nine after going 0-4 to start the season. The Spurs (6-9) have lost seven of eight after going 5-2 to begin the season.

Murray, a 6-foot-8 forward who came out of Iowa as the No. 4 pick in June’s NBA draft, is averaging 12.0 points and 3.7 rebounds. He is shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range.

Murray was injured when he lunged for the ball while going for a steal in the second quarter of Sacramento’s 153-121 victory over the Nets in a nationally televised game on TNT. Murray left the game with 9:26 remaining in the first half and did not return.