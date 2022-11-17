ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Enjoy Thanksgiving with these safe cooking tips

By Kristina D'Amours
 3 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is the number one day for home fires in Massachusetts. The State Fire Marshall’s Office has tips to keep families safe this holiday, especially while cooking for the big Thanksgiving meal.

Some suggestions from the State Fire Marshal’s office for holiday cooking include remembering to monitor cooking pans and never leave the house while the oven is running, putting a lid on any stove top fires and turning off the heat, and for an oven or broiler fire keeping the oven doors closed and turning off the heat. If there is an emergency or the fire is not easily snuffed out, call 9-1-1 once your family is safely outside the home.

