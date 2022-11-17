ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 7

Carolyn Martindale Bannister
2d ago

We need this. Mothers who want to give up their babies can turn them to safe hands. There are so many people who want to adopt & love babies. Give these babies a chance.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLAW 101

The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma

With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa EMSA misses standard response time 8 out of 12 months

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 researched into some Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) numbers after they declined an interview about their 21 minute response time when a man died in police custody. It is EMSA’s policy to respond to “Priority 1″ calls within 10 minutes and 59 seconds at least...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild nearly 30 years after infant’s death

MCALESTER, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma has executed Richard Fairchild. Fairchild was sentenced to death for the 1993 murder of 3-year-old Adam Broomhall. Court documents say that Fairchild held his girlfriend’s son against a furnace after he wet the bed. Fairchild’s attorneys filed a last-minute appeal Wednesday...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma set to carry out fifth execution of 2022

MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is set to carry out the fifth execution of 2022 on Thursday. Richard Fairchild has been on death row since 1993 for the killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son Adam Broomhall. Just a month ago, supporters claimed Fairchild wasn’t fit for the penalty. His...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Driver dies after car leaves turnpike, sparks house fire in northeast Oklahoma

JENKS, Okla. — A 29-year-old woman died after authorities say she drove off a turnpike Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma and crashed into a house, sparking a fire. Tulsa-area television station KTUL reports that the woman was traveling west on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks when she crashed through a fence and struck a home. Authorities said the collision caused the house to catch fire.
JENKS, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma tops Oklahoma State, becomes bowl eligible

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma wasn’t in its usual position of contending for the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. But the Sooners still won Bedlam. Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma knocked off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night.
NORMAN, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key

A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
TULSA, OK
FOX2Now

Oklahoma woman’s cookies featured in Christmas movie

FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland woman’s talent for creating artistic detailing on her cakes and cookies was recently showcased in a Christmas movie featuring her homemade cookies. Devin Culver’s homemade Christmas-themed cookies are featured in “The Christmas…Presents” a movie on the Great American Family Channel airing November 27...
FAIRLAND, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
SAND SPRINGS, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy