Carolyn Martindale Bannister
2d ago
We need this. Mothers who want to give up their babies can turn them to safe hands. There are so many people who want to adopt & love babies. Give these babies a chance.
The Top 10 Most Popular Carry Guns in Oklahoma
With Oklahoma being a Constitutional carry state there are more than a few citizens who are either carrying a firearm concealed or in the open. So what are the most popular EDC (Everyday Carry) guns in the Sooner State? Notice that says popular, not best. Although many of the guns listed below are considered the best.
Tiny Oklahoma Towns With Populations Less Than 15
I think it's a universal thought that the majority of everyone believes they come from a small town. That's only natural considering most move to larger cities. I know it's weird to say Lawton is a larger city, but compared to my hometown of 30k, it's a metropolis. The biggest...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
Oklahoma lawyers team up to give away thousands of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday
Oklahomans are thankful for the giving spirit of some local attorneys.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa EMSA misses standard response time 8 out of 12 months
TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 researched into some Emergency Medical Services Authority (EMSA) numbers after they declined an interview about their 21 minute response time when a man died in police custody. It is EMSA’s policy to respond to “Priority 1″ calls within 10 minutes and 59 seconds at least...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
KOCO
Oklahoma Christmas ornament features three of state's most recognizable symbols
OKLAHOMA CITY — You can now put this year's official Friends of the Mansion Oklahoma Christmas ornament. The 2022 ornament features three of Oklahoma's most recognizable state symbols – mistletoe, Indiangrass and the Oklahoma redbud tree. The ornament costs $16.29 plus tax. Mistletoe was originally chosen as the...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma executes Richard Fairchild nearly 30 years after infant’s death
MCALESTER, Okla. — The State of Oklahoma has executed Richard Fairchild. Fairchild was sentenced to death for the 1993 murder of 3-year-old Adam Broomhall. Court documents say that Fairchild held his girlfriend’s son against a furnace after he wet the bed. Fairchild’s attorneys filed a last-minute appeal Wednesday...
KOCO
Oklahoma school to start implementing clear backpack policy
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school will soon start implementing a clear backpack policy to improve safety measures. McLain High School in Tulsa will require students to use clear backpacks starting Nov. 21. The school also will only allow non-transparent bags – such as lunchboxes, pencil bags and purses – to be 6 inches by 9 inches.
KOCO
Oklahoma set to carry out fifth execution of 2022
MCALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma is set to carry out the fifth execution of 2022 on Thursday. Richard Fairchild has been on death row since 1993 for the killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son Adam Broomhall. Just a month ago, supporters claimed Fairchild wasn’t fit for the penalty. His...
KOKI FOX 23
Missouri woman pleads guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Okla., in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she...
KOCO
Driver dies after car leaves turnpike, sparks house fire in northeast Oklahoma
JENKS, Okla. — A 29-year-old woman died after authorities say she drove off a turnpike Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma and crashed into a house, sparking a fire. Tulsa-area television station KTUL reports that the woman was traveling west on the Creek Turnpike in Jenks when she crashed through a fence and struck a home. Authorities said the collision caused the house to catch fire.
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma tops Oklahoma State, becomes bowl eligible
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma wasn’t in its usual position of contending for the Big 12 title and a spot in the College Football Playoff. But the Sooners still won Bedlam. Dillon Gabriel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another and Oklahoma knocked off No. 24 Oklahoma State 28-13 on Saturday night.
Tulsa Man Convicted Of Killing Cousin With Water Meter Key
A Tulsa man has been found guilty in federal court of killing his cousin with a water meter key. Prosecutors say Kyle Freeman was out drinking with his girlfriend before driving back to Thomas' home near Admiral and Yale, where they were staying. They say Freeman and his girlfriend got into an altercation on the ride over, and when they got to the home, Donald Thomas tried to calm him down and eventually pushed him onto a couch. They say Freeman stabbed him twice about 20 minutes later and then fled the scene with his girlfriend. Creek County deputies later located the couple and took them to the Tulsa Police Department for questioning.
Kait 8
LAND WANTED: State of Arkansas searching for land for new prison; Is northwest Arkansas a possibility?
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Board of Corrections and the Arkansas Department of Corrections (DOC) issued a public notice for submissions for communities to express interest in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security facility. According to a DOC, the new prison would house approximately 1,000 inmates....
Oklahoma proposes landmark rule to keep mailed medications safe from extreme temperatures
Patients who get their prescription medications by mail in Oklahoma may soon have better protections for the safety of those drugs than any other state. On Wednesday, Oklahoma regulators proposed the nation’s first detailed rule to control temperatures during shipping, according to pharmacy experts. “This is a huge step,”...
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
Oklahoma woman’s cookies featured in Christmas movie
FAIRLAND, Okla. – A Fairland woman’s talent for creating artistic detailing on her cakes and cookies was recently showcased in a Christmas movie featuring her homemade cookies. Devin Culver’s homemade Christmas-themed cookies are featured in “The Christmas…Presents” a movie on the Great American Family Channel airing November 27...
KOKI FOX 23
Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
