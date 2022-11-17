ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Apple Valley man arrested in 2015 for wild police chase held again on similar charges

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago

The Apple Valley man, who made headlines in 2015 after he led police on a stolen car and then a horse chase that led to a large legal settlement after San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies beat the fugitive, was arrested again after another chase from law enforcement.

At 1:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a report of an assault on a store clerk in the 20000 block of Bear Valley Road. Upon arrival, deputies learned the suspect, later identified as Francis Jared Pusok, 38, assaulted a 25-year-old male clerk and then fled the location in a vehicle.

A deputy later found Pusok’s vehicle in the area and attempted a traffic stop. Pusok did not yield and led deputies on a 4.6-mile vehicle pursuit.

During the pursuit, Pusok showed disregard for public safety by failing to stop at posted stop signs, driving into opposing lanes, reaching speeds of over 90 mph in residential neighborhoods, and driving head-on towards deputies multiple times, sheriff’s officials said.

The pursuit ended near Tussing Ranch and Navajo roads, where Pusok’s vehicle crossed over the train tracks at a high rate of speed, causing his vehicle to roll.

Pusok sustained injuries during the collision and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. During the cleanup of the crash site, a handgun was found.

Pusok may face charges of felony evading, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm, sheriff's officials said.

April 2015 incident

In the earlier incident in April 2015, Pusok was arrested after he fled from deputies, first in a car and then atop a horse, for hours before being apprehended in an unincorporated area south of Apple Valley and Hesperia.

His arrest was captured by a TV news helicopter that showed deputies beating him after he appeared to surrender. Three deputies were later charged and pleaded not guilty to felony assault, and 10 altogether were placed on administrative leave.

In 2017, Deputy Charles Foster was found guilty of one count of assault under the color of authority. Deputies Michael Phelps and Nicholas Downey plead no contest to disturbing the peace after a jury deadlocked on assault charges.

Superior Court Judge Dwight Moore vacated Foster’s conviction. Before a new trial could be scheduled, his attorney negotiated an agreement allowing his client to plead no contest to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace.

Foster was given probation. He appealed his termination and was reinstated as a sheriff’s deputy.

Pusok entered into a $650,000 settlement with the county shortly after the pursuit. However, he was arrested again after sheriff’s officials said he assaulted a man in Apple Valley in October 2015.

Sheriff’s officials ask anyone with information about the November 2022 investigation to contact Deputy Dominguez at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information at wetip.com.

Comments / 5

Sweetie Medlin
3d ago

Apparently didn't get help to prevent recidivism. Problem is that people are not assisted to live successful lives in society and return to criminal behavior. He should get a longer sentence with requirements for classes and programming while he's incarcerated. Taxpayers money should be put to good use. 3 hots and a cot do not change lives for the better. #TimeForChange

