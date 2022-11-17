ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Alice Scooper’ among winning names in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After tabulating almost 7,000 votes, three names have been chosen as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest. Drumroll, please…. The winners are:. “Alice Scooper”. “Snowguaro”. “Frost Responder”. Those names will be added to the driver and passenger side doors of three snowplow...
AZFamily

Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp

azbigmedia.com

Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona

The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20

Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326. "Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."
fox10phoenix.com

Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
12news.com

170,000 Arizonans took a Theranos blood test. Now Elizabeth Holmes will spend years behind bars

PHOENIX — Elizabeth Holmes used to be the next big thing, the leader of a revolutionary company. Now, she has been sentenced to behind bars for more than a decade. Holmes was convicted in January for defrauding investors in a scheme that revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
iheart.com

This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
AZFamily

Tempe calls attention to deadly crashes with new sign campaign

AZFamily

The Territorial Cup Road Rallies will be at these Phoenix-area locations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Are you ready for some football between two Arizona school rivals? The Territorial Cup rivalry goes back to when Arizona State University used to be called Territorial Normal School and before Arizona became a state. Here are a few places to watch the Territorial Cup game on Friday, Nov. 25, at Sun Devil Stadium. Three Road Rally events will be held in Tempe, Phoenix and Scottsdale.
yumadailynews.com

Most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AZFamily

One person detained after shooting in Avondale

AZFamily

50 cozy towns to visit this winter

PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
AZFamily

Mesa police find 700K fentanyl pills in largest bust in city's history

Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison. Paradise Valley school district making cuts due to budget mistake. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Nearly $14 million from an enrollment stabilization grant to...
