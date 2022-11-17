Read full article on original website
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
AZFamily
Phoenix pastor crushed by boulder on charity hike set to finish what he started
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A boulder crushed a Phoenix pastor who was hiking for charity in 2020. The hike ended up raising millions for the victims of Warren Jeffs’ polygamy in Colorado City. His daughter finished the journey in 2020, and now, the pastor is close to finishing it, too.
AZFamily
‘Alice Scooper’ among winning names in ADOT’s Name-A-Snowplow contest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — After tabulating almost 7,000 votes, three names have been chosen as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Name-A-Snowplow contest. Drumroll, please…. The winners are:. “Alice Scooper”. “Snowguaro”. “Frost Responder”. Those names will be added to the driver and passenger side doors of three snowplow...
AZFamily
Tom Petty estate exploring legal options after ‘stolen’ song used in Kari Lake video
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Tom Petty estate says GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake used one of the late musician’s songs without permission in a recent video posted on social media. Now the estate says it’s exploring legal options. Days after the AP and other news outlets...
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
AZFamily
Mysterious dinosaur sculptures appear near downtown Phoenix homeless camp
If you're looking for an action-packed weekend, head to Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre to watch the toughest sport on dirt!. Soccer players share impact Phoenix woman left on them days after horrific murder-suicide.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s a look at the future of water in Arizona
The landscape at Lake Mead in Arizona looks apocalyptic. Drastically lowered water levels that have left a “bathtub ring” around the perimeter and uncovered junk that was thrown into the reservoir decades ago have changed the ecosystem and impacted the tourism industry. Does that illustrate the future of water in Arizona?
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 18-20
Time: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Address: 24445 W. Sunrise Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326. "Join us at Gilbert Regional Park for a variety of musical entertainment, food and drink, shopping, and family fun this fall! Support local businesses and shop small during the festival. We will have products ranging from Gilbert gear to home goods and we're sure you'll find something for everyone on your list. Rock out with local musicians, Chauncey Jones and Matt Farris on Friday and The Retro Connection and 24K Magic- Bruno Mars on Saturday."
fox10phoenix.com
Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
12news.com
170,000 Arizonans took a Theranos blood test. Now Elizabeth Holmes will spend years behind bars
PHOENIX — Elizabeth Holmes used to be the next big thing, the leader of a revolutionary company. Now, she has been sentenced to behind bars for more than a decade. Holmes was convicted in January for defrauding investors in a scheme that revolved around the company’s claims to have developed a medical device that could detect a multitude of diseases and conditions from a few drops of blood. But the technology never worked.
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
AZFamily
Tempe calls attention to deadly crashes with new sign campaign
Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison.
AZFamily
The Territorial Cup Road Rallies will be at these Phoenix-area locations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Are you ready for some football between two Arizona school rivals? The Territorial Cup rivalry goes back to when Arizona State University used to be called Territorial Normal School and before Arizona became a state. Here are a few places to watch the Territorial Cup game on Friday, Nov. 25, at Sun Devil Stadium. Three Road Rally events will be held in Tempe, Phoenix and Scottsdale.
yumadailynews.com
Most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
AZFamily
One person detained after shooting in Avondale
Two children are in critical condition after police say their father shot them and himself in a Chandler home Saturday night. One person has died, and 5 are injured after a suspect allegedly shot at cars that were driving on the freeway in Avondale Saturday afternoon.
Faucets Could Run Dry For Hundreds Of Arizonans By The End Of The Year
More than 500 homes could lose water.
AZFamily
50 cozy towns to visit this winter
PHOENIX (Stacker) -- If it feels like all of your friends are heading off on tropical vacations this winter, consider heading down a different path with a visit to a quaint, cozy American town. Whether you’re interested in dog-sledding through the wilds of Wyoming or touring luxurious mansions along the...
myfoxzone.com
Santa Claus fell to his 'death' in Mesa, Arizona, 90 years ago - the story continues to fascinate locals
MESA, Ariz. — A notorious holiday stunt that shocked East Valley residents nearly a century ago will be dramatized as a radio-style performance on Nov. 25 at the Mesa Arts Center. "The Man Who Killed Santa Claus" will be told by Mayor John Giles and several local actors in...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
AZFamily
Mesa police find 700K fentanyl pills in largest bust in city's history
Moon Valley Nursery eagerly got involved to help out by agreeing to remove all that mulch and hauling it away at absolutely no cost to Harrison.
