ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, NC

Second-half rally lifts Jacksonville soccer past First Flight, into NCHSAA championship

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jJs6P_0jDeE6yk00

What does advancing to the soccer state championship game mean to Jacksonville’s Cam Askins?

“It means the world to me,” the senior said. “This is a dream come true.”

That dream of playing on high school soccer’s biggest stage in the state became a reality Wednesday night when the eighth-seeded Cardinals rallied for a 2-1 win at second-seeded First Flight in the NCHSAA 3-A East Regional final.

THINGS TO KNOW: Jacksonville vs. First Flight: What you need to know before soccer regional final

REASON TO CELEBRATE: Jacksonville boys soccer – and its boisterous fan base – headed to regional final

Askins scored the game winner with 8 minutes, 54 seconds remaining on a penalty kick while senior Jack Leary tied the game with a goal with 13:09 left. Jacksonville trailed 1-0 for most of the match after the Knighthawks’ Nathan Tsonev scored just 12 seconds into the game.

“The guys just battled,” Jacksonville coach Dave Miller said. “They just find a way to win. Its unbelievable.”

The Cardinals (18-7-2) advance to their sixth state championship in program history, and the first since 2013. Jacksonville looks to win its third title and first since it defeated Hickory 2-1 in the 2012 state final.

The Cardinals play Hickory on Saturday in the championship game. Hickory (21-2-3) defeated top-seeded Asheboro 2-1 on Monday.

“This is what we have been working hard for,” Leary said. “Some of us were dual-rostered our freshman year when we lost in the fifth round. We got it done for those guys. Now, let’s move on and get focused on the next one.”

TOP SEED UPSET: With upset of top seed, Jacksonville boys soccer hits stride in playoffs

PLAYERS TO WATCH: These Jacksonville-area boys soccer players can help their teams make NCHSAA playoff runs

That next one appeared beyond the Cardinals’ reach as First Flight held onto its 1-0 lead. But the Cardinals didn’t fret.

“We settled down and created some chances,” Miller said. “Their goalkeeper was huge. We made little adjustments in the second half and finally got a goal. These guys believe what we are trying to do and find a way to get it done.”

Askins added that while allowing a goal so early surprised the Cardinals, his team kept its composure.

“It was a reality check for us, but we knew we had to keep our heads up and that we still had 80 minutes to play,” he said. “We got some momentum at the end of the first half.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at chris.miller@jdnews.com . Follow him on Twitter @jdnsports .

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Second-half rally lifts Jacksonville soccer past First Flight, into NCHSAA championship

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Hough punter Owen Fehr offered by ECU

Cornelius, N.C. — Hough High School punter Owen Fehr received an offer from East Carolina on Friday. Fehr tweeted that ECU extended the offer after a conversation with Tim Daoust, special teams coordinator for the Pirates. As a senior this season, Fehr has punted the ball 25 times and...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier commits to Davidson football

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Havelock senior quarterback Andrew Frazier announced on social media today he has committed to play football for Davidson in college. Frazier threw for 2,560 yards this season with 29 touchdown passes to 6 interceptions. Andrew also ran for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns this fall. Havelock went 9-3 this season. Stats are according to Max Preps.
DAVIDSON, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 lottery ticket

NEW BERN, N.C. (WGHP) — Bridget White, of Oriental, bought a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. White bought her winning ticket from the Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. She stopped by lottery headquarters on Tuesday to claim her prize. After required […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Carl Rogers Family Invests $1 million in ECU athletics, Pirate Club

GREENVILLE, N.C. – The Carl Rogers family, Carl, his wife, Connie and Carl’s children and grandchildren, have made a $1 million investment to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence, Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced Friday. The Carl Rogers family is comprised of Richard Rogers and wife, Elizabeth; Jody Swing and husband, Thomas; […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Pamlico County woman wins $200,000 on scratch-off

PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pamlico County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize. The North Carolina Education Lottery says Bridget White, of Oriental, bought her lucky The Price is Right ticket from Trent Fuel Market on Trent Road in New Bern. After taxes, she took home $142,021.
PAMLICO COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Tyler Dees, 26; service Nov. 12

Tyler David Dees, 26, of Newport, passed away on Saturday November 5, 2022. Tyler was born on October 8, 1996, in Morehead City, the son of David Dees and Annie Wilson Brown. A native Carteret County resident, Tyler grew up playing travel soccer, then found a strong interest in trucks and fishing. He elevated his fishing to a tournament level and loved spending time on the water with friends and family. Later he would leverage those experiences to make custom fishing lures. Tyler was a kind, witty and gentle soul and loved by many. A soft soul gone to soon.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 13, 14 & 15

Sandra Kay DeFelice, 60, of Newport, NC passed away on November 13, 2022, at home. The memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. prior to the service. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC.
NEWPORT, NC
WNCT

Marine Corp veteran continues to serve as civilian

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Liz Hartman is a former Arabic linguist for the Marine Corps and currently serves as commander of the American Legion Post 539. She joined the Marine Corps when she was 20 years old because she felt she needed to make a drastic change to reach her desired accomplishments. “I joined […]
NEW BERN, NC
islandfreepress.org

Cold temperatures continue Sunday and Sunday night

Cold weather is expected to continue along the Outer Banks on Sunday, November 20, with temperatures in the low-50s during the daytime, and in the mid-30s on Sunday night. Although freezing temperatures are not expected for Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands at this time, residents in affected areas are advised to take steps on Sunday to protect outdoor water pipes and tender plants from the cold weather.
SURF CITY, NC
earnthenecklace.com

Phillip Williams Leaving WITN: Where Is the North Carolina Meteorologist Going?

Phillip Williams spent a decade bringing all the latest weather updates to Eastern North Carolina residents. Now the meteorologist is stepping back from his decades-long career for a different trajectory. Phillip Williams announced he is leaving WITN-TV in November 2022. Viewers naturally had questions since the announcement. They want to know if it is retirement for Williams and where he is going next. They especially hope he will be staying in North Carolina. Find out what Phillip Williams said about his departure from WITN-TV here.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Tim Reeder declared winner of NC House District 9 race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A canvas on Friday of the votes cast in the Nov. 8 election show Tim Reeder as the official winner of the NC House District 9 race. The race was held between Reeder, a Republican, and Brian Farkas, the incumbent Democrat. The unofficial returns on Election Day had Reeder with 15,069 […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Creel limit regulations in place for spots, croakers; wither go the spots?

As you hopefully know, recent changes have been made in the creel limit regulations for spots and croakers, both being reduced from near infinity to a maximum of 50 per day. This was done as a result of significant declines in harvest in both the Mid-Atlantic (north of Virginia-North Carolina border) and South Atlantic (North Carolina to Florida) regions, and adult abundance in the Mid-Atlantic region in recent years. Further decreases may be imposed depending on future stock assessment data.
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police searching for missing man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man. The Goldsboro Police Department says 35-year-old Nicholas Ridley was last seen at Warm Body-Warm Soul help center on October 1st. Police say Ridley is homeless and suffers from mental illness and substance...
GOLDSBORO, NC
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Wilmington's Casey's Buffet made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WILMINGTON, NC
The Daily News

The Daily News

1K+
Followers
481
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, NC from The Daily News - Jacksonville, NC.

 http://jdnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy