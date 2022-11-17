Second-half rally lifts Jacksonville soccer past First Flight, into NCHSAA championship

What does advancing to the soccer state championship game mean to Jacksonville’s Cam Askins?

“It means the world to me,” the senior said. “This is a dream come true.”

That dream of playing on high school soccer’s biggest stage in the state became a reality Wednesday night when the eighth-seeded Cardinals rallied for a 2-1 win at second-seeded First Flight in the NCHSAA 3-A East Regional final.

Askins scored the game winner with 8 minutes, 54 seconds remaining on a penalty kick while senior Jack Leary tied the game with a goal with 13:09 left. Jacksonville trailed 1-0 for most of the match after the Knighthawks’ Nathan Tsonev scored just 12 seconds into the game.

“The guys just battled,” Jacksonville coach Dave Miller said. “They just find a way to win. Its unbelievable.”

The Cardinals (18-7-2) advance to their sixth state championship in program history, and the first since 2013. Jacksonville looks to win its third title and first since it defeated Hickory 2-1 in the 2012 state final.

The Cardinals play Hickory on Saturday in the championship game. Hickory (21-2-3) defeated top-seeded Asheboro 2-1 on Monday.

“This is what we have been working hard for,” Leary said. “Some of us were dual-rostered our freshman year when we lost in the fifth round. We got it done for those guys. Now, let’s move on and get focused on the next one.”

That next one appeared beyond the Cardinals’ reach as First Flight held onto its 1-0 lead. But the Cardinals didn’t fret.

“We settled down and created some chances,” Miller said. “Their goalkeeper was huge. We made little adjustments in the second half and finally got a goal. These guys believe what we are trying to do and find a way to get it done.”

Askins added that while allowing a goal so early surprised the Cardinals, his team kept its composure.

“It was a reality check for us, but we knew we had to keep our heads up and that we still had 80 minutes to play,” he said. “We got some momentum at the end of the first half.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily News: Second-half rally lifts Jacksonville soccer past First Flight, into NCHSAA championship