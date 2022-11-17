ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, NY

One shot in Amherst, incident under investigation

By Aidan Joly
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0usa_0jDeDkyE00

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was shot in Amherst on Wednesday and the incident is under investigation, according to Amherst Police.

They say they responded to the area of Main Street and Bailey Avenue just before 6:10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers located one victim, who was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

There is no danger to the public, police say.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Niagara

NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead following an officer-involved shooting on Saturday night, according to the Town of Niagara police department. They say they responded to the 4700 block of Chester Avenue just before 8:45 p.m. Saturday regarding a domestic violence incident. They say as the result of the shooting, a 40-year-old male […]
NIAGARA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Wick Street fire causes $200K in damages

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An early morning fire on Wick Street caused around $200,000 in damages at a residential structure on Saturday. Officials say they responded to the fire, which occurred at 22 Wick Street, just after 6:35 a.m. The two-alarm fire started on the first floor of the building. The Red Cross is assisting […]
BUFFALO, NY
YourErie

Six people facing charges after early-morning Chautauqua County raid

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Several people are facing charges after the early-morning raid of a Chautauqua County, New York, residence on Nov. 18. Four women and two men were charged with alleged crimes after Dunkirk Police Department officers, SRT, narcotics detectives and K-9 units, with the narcotics officers and K-9 units from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
hstoday.us

Buffalo Man Charged with Throwing Brick at FBI’s Window

U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced Thursday that Octavio Smith, 43, of Buffalo, NY, was arrested and charged by complaint with destruction of government property, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Assistant U.S. Attorney David J. Rudroff, who is handling the case,...
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Police conduct drug raid in Dunkirk during lake effect storm

Lake effect snow didn't prevent several police agencies from conducting a drug raid early Friday morning in the city of Dunkirk. The Dunkirk Police Department and its SRT Team, Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office K-9 units executed a search warrant at 532 Columbus Avenue around 6:20 AM. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says eight city residents were arrested on drug and weapon charges in the raid...
DUNKIRK, NY
News 4 Buffalo

City working to correct issue in plowing map system

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo says that they are aware of an issue in the Citizen Insight Mapping System and are working to correct it, city officials said Saturday. The city says they are working with a third party contractor to fix the issue. The city is also advising residents that state, […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Girl in hospital following accident in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. — A girl is in the hospital following an accident in Amherst on Wednesday morning. According to police, a female was hit by a car around 7 a.m. at Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Road. She was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital with head injuries. Police have not...
AMHERST, NY
YourErie

Men caught taking the kitchen sink

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two Brocton, New York men are facing charges after allegedly stealing a sink from a local diner. A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the village of Brocton at about 4 p.m. on Nov. 16. The deputy saw two men carrying a large double sink near Green Arch Diner on West Main Street. […]
BROCTON, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Tonawanda supervisor on snow: “We dodged a bullet”

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – As South Buffalo, the Southtowns and parts of the Southern Tier try to dig out from the winter storm, areas to the north of Buffalo have been left relatively unscathed, so far. Town of Tonawanda Joe Emminger said: “we dodged a bullet.” But, according to the forecast, the storm […]
TONAWANDA, NY
wnypapers.com

Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following updates and shared these graphics on Saturday night:. “We will be removing several travel bans as of midnight tonight (12:00am, 11/20/22)”. “Please take note, these updated travel bans and advisories go into effect at midnight! They are not in effect as of...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Shore News Network

Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute

BUFFALO, NY – A dispute between a man and his girlfriend turned deadly in Buffalo when 67-year-old James L. Allen took a kitchen knife and stabbed his girlfriend. Buffalo police officers responded to a home on Cambridge Avenue where the couple lived together. At around 1:35 p.m., Allen and his girlfriend, who was not identified by police were involved in a verbal altercation inside of their shared home on Cambridge Avenue in the City of Buffalo. “The defendant is accused of stabbing the victim in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument,” Erie County Prosecutor John Flynn said The post Buffalo man stabbed and killed girlfriend during domestic dispute appeared first on Shore News Network.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy