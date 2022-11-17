Bob Iger has returned as Disney’s CEO, Bob Chapek has left the position, and some big changes have already been made in the Company. We’ve already taken a look at some of the massive challenges Iger will have to face as the returning CEO and the big things fans want him to tackle. One of the challenges on that list is addressing the situation with the dissolution of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District. Here are the latest updates on that district and what Bob Iger’s return could mean for Disney’s relationship with Florida politicians.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO