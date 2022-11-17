Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Invention Might Mean a ‘Moana’ Boat Ride Is Coming to Disney World!
The Walt Disney Company is always pushing the envelope of new ride and attraction technology!. We’ve seen the rise of trackless vehicles on rides like Rise of the Resistance and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and even an interactive virtual element in WEB SLINGERS. Now the future of water rides looks like it could be bright — and it may include one character with a big connection to the ocean!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Best Disney World Restaurants for Dinner for 2023
A meal at Disney World is MORE than just your standard entrée and side dish. So let’s start looking at some of the best restaurants on Disney property for dinner, that capstone meal of the day!. We’ve already addressed some of the best spots to grab breakfast during...
disneyfoodblog.com
A Popular Board Game Just Got a Disney Parks Makeover!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. If you and your family or friends are big fans of board games, we’ve got some great news for you. Recently we saw a huge Disney board game...
disneyfoodblog.com
What CROWDS Look Like on a SOLD OUT Magic Kingdom Day
Have you ever seen Magic Kingdom when the park passes have completely SOLD OUT?. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system has been a staple ever since the parks reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic closures. The new system requires guests to have both a theme park ticket and a Park Pass Reservation in order to enter any of the parks. The reservations are limited, which means that parks can (and do) sell out of reservations. On November 17th, Magic Kingdom completely sold out of park passes, for regular guests and for Annual Passholders. Come with us to see what a sold-out Disney World park looks like!
disneyfoodblog.com
The SECRET To Saving on Disney’s New Loungefly Backpack and Minnie Ears
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. You won’t be hard to spot in a crowd with Disney’s new ears, Loungefly backpack, and Spirit Jersey!. We’ve seen a lot of merchandise news from Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: Latest News: Annual Passes on Sale Again, We Found the ULTIMATE Hidden Mickey & LOTS of Minnie Ears
Hey, friends! We’re back with another DFB Video covering all the latest Disney news!. Disney dropped some big news on us this week, starting with MAJOR changes to ticket pricing, park hoppers, annual passes, and dining reservations. It’s a lot so buckle up!. Check out all the big...
disneyfoodblog.com
Blink and You’ll Miss This Major Disney Celebration!
Something incredible happened 94 years ago today — two stars of the stage and screen were BORN!. We’re talking about the most iconic couple of all time, Mickey and Minnie Mouse. That’s right, in 1928, the pair appeared for the first time in the short Steamboat Willie. Now, they’re celebrating their birthdays in a big way — in both Disney World AND Disneyland!
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Happens When a Disney World Park Hits Capacity
With the holidays quickly approaching, Disney World is getting a bit more crowded every day. Many guests plan their trips around the holidays, too — making sure to spend Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve (or both!) in the parks. But, with waves of people heading to Disney World, there’s always a chance the parks could reach capacity with no other guests allowed in. It’s rare, but it can occur — so here’s everything that happens when a Disney World park hits capacity.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Magic Key Passes Have SOLD OUT
Since Disneyland introduced its Magic Key annual pass program, things have been a bit…chaotic, to say the least. These passes have been put on sale, then sales were paused, and then suddenly Magic Key Passes went back on sale on November 16th, 2022. But now, it looks like Disney has paused sales of Magic Key Passes once again.
disneyfoodblog.com
4 Attractions and 2 Shows Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, with festive after-hours parties, holiday treats galore, and the start of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays! We’re expecting a BUSY few days in the parks, with lots of people coming in to celebrate. If you’re joining the throngs of...
disneyfoodblog.com
FULL MENUS Released for the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Holidays in Disney World
Can you believe that the holiday season has already begun in Disney World?! Well, you better believe it, because it’s happening. We’ve seen decorations, merchandise, and more around the parks and resorts, and we even got to go back to Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party!. Another event...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney’s Hollywood Studios: How To Get a FREE ‘Star Wars’ Souvenir
Okay, so we have to ask — what’s your favorite part of Disney’s Hollywood Studios?. If you’re a Star Wars fan, you might say Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Toy Story fans will probably say Toy Story Land. Those who love old Hollywood just might love everything else about the park. Us? We love the food…and the shopping! So let’s see what’s been happening in Hollywood Studios recently.
disneyfoodblog.com
Opening Date and New Menu Details for Takumi-Tei Restaurant in EPCOT
Dining along with the natural elements? Count us in. This tranquil experience can be found at Takumi-Tei restaurant in EPCOT. We’ve been missing its presence in the parks, as it hasn’t made its post-pandemic return yet. But some guests just received an email from the restaurant announcing a return date for this unique dining experience!
This $23 Four-Piece Handbag Set Has 25,600+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews and It Comes in 44 Colors
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
disneyfoodblog.com
Interacting With the 50th Anniversary Statues Has Changed in Disney World
What are you most looking forward to this holiday season?. If you’re visiting Disney World this season, there are tons of snacks to try, lots of decorations to see, and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party (if you’ve got your ticket!). But there’s another secret holiday offering you can experience if you’ve got MagicBand+ — some of the 50th Anniversary statues have special holiday greetings!
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Ears Have Arrived in EPCOT, But You Shouldn’t Buy Them in the Park
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We have a secret about how you can get some of the newest EPCOT ears for LESS!. EPCOT celebrated its big 40th Anniversary in 2022 with special snacks, unique...
mensjournal.com
Get lululemon Gifts Under $100 for the Holidays
Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com. Sponsored content. There is so much shopping to...
disneyfoodblog.com
See the CHANGES With EPCOT’s ‘Moana’ Attraction and New Festival Areas
EPCOT just celebrated its 40th Anniversary, and there are some BIG changes on the horizon for the park!. We’re partway through EPCOT’s multi-year transformation, and there’s one big area left to complete — the middle of the park. If you’ve visited in the past few years, you’ll know that the center of the park is surrounded by construction walls. But soon, we’ll be getting some exciting new additions in World Nature and World Celebration…and today we’ve got an update!
disneyfoodblog.com
A FULL List Of Disney World Park Hours Through January 2023
Are you visiting Disney World this holiday season, or trying to hit the lower crowds in January after New Year’s?. There’s a lot going on in the parks for the next few months — Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is happening now, EPCOT’s Festival of Holidays starts soon, and if you’re planning on spending New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day in the parks, grab those park passes ASAP! Disney World park hours are now available through January 2023, so let’s look at when you can hop into the parks this winter.
disneyfoodblog.com
The BEST Disney Deals on Amazon Right Now
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Okay, so we have good news and bad news. The good news is, leading up to the official Black Friday date of November 25th Amazon is offering plenty of deals, discounts, and sales on a variety of items!
Comments / 0