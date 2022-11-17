Have you ever seen Magic Kingdom when the park passes have completely SOLD OUT?. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system has been a staple ever since the parks reopened after the COVID-19 pandemic closures. The new system requires guests to have both a theme park ticket and a Park Pass Reservation in order to enter any of the parks. The reservations are limited, which means that parks can (and do) sell out of reservations. On November 17th, Magic Kingdom completely sold out of park passes, for regular guests and for Annual Passholders. Come with us to see what a sold-out Disney World park looks like!

