kniakrls.com
Season of Gratitude Continuing at Central College
It’s the Season of Gratitude at Central College, a program that extends to students and faculty alike and challenges campus to give to others locally and beyond. This past week was the annual food drive, with boxes available on campus for non-perishable food donations, and highlighted by a visit from the KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio at the Maytag Student Center on Thursday.
kniakrls.com
Bank Iowa Donates to Athletic Departments for Touchdowns Scored
Bank Iowa made a donation following the fall sports season to the Pella Community School District and Pella Christian High School. The local branch gave $20 for every home touchdown scored by the Dutch and Eagles over the past few months as part of their “Powered by” segment for 92.1 KRLS. All proceeds from the donations are going to support the athletics programs at both Pella and Pella Christian Schools. Combined, $1,120 was donated.
kniakrls.com
Amy Jo Finnell
A Memorial Service for Amy Finnell will be Sunday, November 20th, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Chariton. A time of fellowship will follow the service until 3:00 p.m. Memorials may be made in care of Kirk Whitler.
kniakrls.com
Vetterick excited to lead Norwalk’s new girls wrestling program
When Alanah Vetterick started wrestling in third grade, she was the only girl in the room on day one and quickly asked her mother if it was OK for her to be there. Nearly 15 years later, Vetterick appears to be right where she belongs as the first-ever girls head wrestling coach at Norwalk Community.
kniakrls.com
Pella Resident Pinegar Named a Finalist for Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award
In a ceremony held this week, the Pella Rolscreen Foundation recognized its annual finalists and winners of the Joan Kuyper Farver Spirit Award. Pella Resident Todd Pinegar was a finalist for the Spirit Award this year. He received a $10,000 grant that is being designated to the Pella Christian Clay Target Team.
kniakrls.com
Groundbreaking Event Slated for Former VA Grounds
Marion County and the City of Knoxville will be kicking off the initial phase of redevelopment on the former Veterans Administration grounds. The area that is slated to get underway is for 34 new housing units. Knoxville CIty Manager Heather Ussery tells KNIA/KRLS News about the development, “This project came...
kniakrls.com
Norwalk girls wrestling debuts at Ballard
It will be a landmark moment for Norwalk Community athletics today when the Warrior girls wrestling program makes its debut in a meet at Ballard. Little Hawkeye Conference rivals Indianola and Pella will also be part of the field as competition gets underway at 5:30 p.m. Alanah Vetterick, a 2018...
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Snow Ordinance Reminders
Snow has already hit Marion County. What are some of the rules pertaining to dealing with the snow?. Meredith Clark, Knoxville Community Service Officer tells KNIA/KRLS News about the snow ordinance, “A snow ordinance being put into effect actually happens from Chief Fuller. He will decide that and it is based on if we’re expected to get one inch or more of snow and ice.”
who13.com
Steak is the star of this risotto
The perfect steak is the star of any meal, but Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank makes sure you can’t ignore two special additions on the plate. He shows the new menu item called Shiitake Steak Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona,...
kniakrls.com
Home for the Holidays Event December 10th
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce and Indianola Downtown Merchants are hosting the Home for the Holidays event on the downtown Indianola square on December 10th, featuring deals from local businesses, a special 25 foot tree lighting, complete with the Indianola High School A Capella choir, and a lighted parade. The parade is open to all who wish to participate, and will have prizes for Best Overall entry, Best Novelty entry, and Chamber’s Choice award.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Area Hunters can Donate Deer Hides for Veteran Therapy Program
Area deer hunters are often asked to donate venison to help feed the hungry, but they’re also urged to donate deer hides for use in the Veterans Leather Program. Lisa Widick, state spokeswoman for the Iowa Elks, says the state’s Elks lodges collected more than four-thousand deer hides for the program this past hunting season. The hides were trucked to a tannery in Missouri, then the finished leather is sent back to Iowa and the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Wrestling Competes at Ballard Scramble
The Indianola girls wrestling team competed in their first ever sanctioned event Thursday, earning several top finishes at the Ballard Scramble. First place finishers for the Indians included Nina Alexander at the 119-122lbs division, and Summer Wolff in the 140-145lbs division, while Jazelle Smith at 190lbs, Andrea Taylor at 140-142lbs, Sophia Juhasz-Boess at 142-143lbs, Elaina Merfeld at 127lbs, Marley Crooks at 109lbs, and Lanie Frericks at 226-233lbs were all second place finishers. The Indians will next wrestle Tuesday at Norwalk.
kniakrls.com
Merry-N County Christmas Starts Tonight
THRIVE Knoxville, in partnership with the Marion County Historical Society, are pleased to announce Merry-N County Christmas, a lighted holiday display through Marion County Park, is returning. This year the event will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 6-8 pm and will run today, November 18, through Saturday...
kniakrls.com
The Gathering Meets Sunday
The Gathering is a program hosted by the Knoxville Area Ministerial Association. It will be held Sunday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center. Speakers at the event include Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson, City Manager Heather Ussery, Marion County Supervisor Mark Raymie and from the Knoxville Hospital and Clinics Kevin Stittsworth, Director of Foundation and Public Relations.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Girls Basketball Featuring Two Seniors
The Indianola girls basketball team will have two seniors on this year’s squad, including four-year starter Emily Naughton and Gillian Smith. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports he will be relying on those two quite a bit to set an example for the younger athletes. “They have really...
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Schools Construction Update
Superintendent Greg Ebeling discusses the latest with ongoing construction projects in the Pella Community School District. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Indianola – Library Annual Report
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Indianola Library Director Michele Patrick about their annual report. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Indianola.
kniakrls.com
Christmas Celebrations Coming to Pella December 1st through 3rd
In two weeks, one of the biggest celebrations of the holiday season in central Iowa kicks off in Pella. Ann Frost with Visit Pella says the annual Tour of Homes and Kerstmarkt both return December 1st through the 3rd. For the 59th Tour of Homes, Frost says four stops will be decorated with holiday themes and ideas, generated by the homeowners, volunteers, and local sponsors.
kniakrls.com
Central College to Present Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore”
Central College’s Department of Visual and Performing Arts will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore,” a comic operetta in two acts. Performances run tonight through Sunday in Douwstra Auditorium on Central’s campus. This is a fully staged production with a pit orchestra. One of Gilbert...
KCCI.com
Fighting for survival: How Jordan Creek, Outlets of Des Moines thrive
Malls were once the go-to spot for shopping and socializing, but online shopping, COVID-19 and new competition have forced the old formula to adapt. This week KCCI looks at how key shopping centers in the Des Moines area are handling the changes, a story of both struggles and survival. Our...
