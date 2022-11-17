New Wawa with beer sales is set to open Thursday morning in Levittown

The newest Wawa in Bucks County is set to open Thursday morning in Bristol Township.

The store at Bristol-Oxford Valley Road will open at 8 a.m. with special grand-opening celebrations. The store is in Levittown behind the Indian Creek section and across from the Mill Creek section.

Nancy St Hilaire will serve as general manager of the new Levittown Wawa store, leading a team of approximately 50 associates, all of which are new positions brought to the area through the development of the store, officials said,. Jobs start at $15 and are eligible for other benefits.

The store is fully equipped with built-to-order fresh food kitchen and will sell beer.

Wawa began selling beer in 2019, and has slowly been expanding its locations with liquor licenses. The store that opened in Middletown this summer also has a liquor license. Wawa’s licenses are in the "Restaurant (Liquor)" category, and an establishment must have available seating in its store in order to sell these products, something that existing Wawa stores will have to implement.

The store, built on the site of a former auto repair shop and ice cream shop, is the 34th to open this year out of the 41 total stores projected to open across Wawa’s operating area in 2022, officials said.