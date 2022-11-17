Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Both MoCo Mission BBQ Locations to Add Beer and Wine to the Menu
Mission BBQ, an American BBQ restaurant, arrived in MoCo when its Rockville restaurant opened back on 2017, taking over the Benjarong space in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. Since then, Mission BBQ has opened a second MoCo location in Germantown, opening in early 2020 in the space that was formerly home to Ruby Tuesday. Both MoCo locations are now looking to add beer and wine to their menu.
mocoshow.com
Holiday Market at The Family Room Laytonsville on Saturday, November 19
The Family Room Laytonsville is holding a Holiday Market with over 35 local vendors on Saturday, November 19 from 9am until 2pm at 6820 Olney-Laytonsville Road in Laytonsville. “We are thrilled to welcome back 35 local Maryland Makers for our Holiday Market Day! Our vendors will be sharing a variety...
mocoshow.com
Foxtrot Now Open in Bethesda; Gift For Opening Week Customers Available
Foxtrot’s fifth DMV-area location is now open at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.). Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property
Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
mocoshow.com
Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
mocoshow.com
More Than 250 Montgomery County Residents Attended MCDOT-Sponsored Adult Bike and E-Scooter Safety Classes
MCDOT recently completed the fall series of Adult Learn to Ride and Basic Skills bike classes and E-scooter Safety training classes. Combined, more than 250 residents participated and learned basic skills to safely navigate on a bicycle or an electric scooter. MCDOT partnered with the Washington Area Bicyclists Association (WABA)...
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
mocoshow.com
Statement of Support from Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex
Per the City of Gaithersburg: City of Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, on behalf of the City Council, issued a statement in regards to the explosion and fire that occurred on November 16, 2022, at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex located in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. The Gaithersburg City Council and I, along with the entire Gaithersburg community, are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on November 16 at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex that resulted in multiple injuries and displaced residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and their families who have been affected by this devastating event.
mocoshow.com
Collision Injures Six (4 Adults, 2 Children); Shuts Down Brink Rd in Germantown on Friday Night
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Brink Rd and Leaman Ln. in North Germantown a little before 9pm on Friday night, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. According to Piringer, one person was trapped inside the car upon...
mocoshow.com
MCDOT Wins Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award
MCDOT recently won the Montgomery Preservation Incorporated (MPI) 2021 Michael F. Dwyer Award for rehabilitating and preserving the historic Montevideo Road Bridge in Poolesville. MPI is Montgomery County’s nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the county’s architectural heritage and historic landscapes. MPI’s Board of Directors announced the winners at an awards event held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Kensington Armory.
NBC Washington
‘Don't Quit:' Maryland Students Help Save Teacher After Heart Attack
Students and staff at North Point High School in Charles County were honored Tuesday night for their heroic efforts to save the life of their welding teacher. Frank Holiday suffered an almost impossible-to-survive severe heart attack during a class back in September, and that day changed the lives of everyone present.
mocoshow.com
MCPS: A Letter from the School System Medical Officer with Important Information for Thanksgiving Break
MCPD released the following community message on Friday, November 18:. Let me start by wishing all of you an enjoyable Thanksgiving! As we prepare to gather and celebrate the upcoming holidays, let’s think about how we can enjoy the time together, while keeping health in mind. Please review the holiday health reminders at the bottom of this message. The CDC also offers these holiday health strategies which include general wellness tips, and this guide to everyday actions to prevent the spread of flu-like illness, including flu and RSV.
Raccoons Infected With Rabies Found In Two Separate Anne Arundel Towns, Health Officials Say
Despite the county’s best efforts to immunize them against the virus, a pair of raccoons have tested positive for rabies in two separate towns within two days in Anne Arundel County. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health issued alerts this week after confirming cases of rabies in Crownsville...
Bay Net
Goodbye, Home Mortgage! Six Pick 5 Tickets Deliver $300,000 In Prizes
BOWIE, Md. – Buying multiple tickets with the same numbers for the same drawing is just part of the Lottery playing routine for a lucky a Prince George’s County resident. The day before he won $300,000 on six Pick 5 tickets, he played 20 tickets and didn’t win.
NBC Washington
Condo Owner's Suicide Caused Gaithersburg Building Explosion: Police
An explosion that ripped through two condo buildings in Gaithersburg, Maryland, and left at least 10 people injured was the act of a man who died by suicide, Montgomery County police said Friday. A medical examiner identified a body search crews found in the rubble on Thursday as Juan Pablo...
This Maryland Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical Experience
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season in the state of Maryland-from light displays to festive holiday markets. There's one experience in particular though that's especially magical and that's the scenic Polar Express ride. Keep reading to learn more.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Coffee Shop Listed in Eater’s “17 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.” List
Eater has created a list of “17 Must-Try Coffee Shops Around D.C.” and has included one of the many wonderful coffee shops in Montgomery County on its list– Takoma Bev Co, which was founded in 2016 and opened in 2017 in Takoma Park. Per Eater: “The all-day...
wfmd.com
Fire Which Damaged Home In Williamsport Ruled Accidental
House on Hickory School Rd. in Williamsport (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Williamsport, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Williamsport Thursday morning. Just before 8:30 AM, fire fighters responded to 11020 Hickory School Road for a house fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing...
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
mocoshow.com
Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg
Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
