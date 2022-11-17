ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD



mocoshow.com

Both MoCo Mission BBQ Locations to Add Beer and Wine to the Menu

Mission BBQ, an American BBQ restaurant, arrived in MoCo when its Rockville restaurant opened back on 2017, taking over the Benjarong space in Rockville’s Wintergreen Plaza. Since then, Mission BBQ has opened a second MoCo location in Germantown, opening in early 2020 in the space that was formerly home to Ruby Tuesday. Both MoCo locations are now looking to add beer and wine to their menu.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Foxtrot Now Open in Bethesda; Gift For Opening Week Customers Available

Foxtrot’s fifth DMV-area location is now open at Bethesda Row (7262 Woodmont Ave.). Visitors who download and use the Foxtrot App opening week will receive a gift while supplies last. The 4,000-square-foot space’s renovation was reimagined by Foxtrot’s in-house design team in partnership with Studio Saint as interior designer.
BETHESDA, MD
Black Enterprise

Black Maryland Realtor Wins Battle Against Squatters Who Moved Into Sold Property

Maryland realtor Melea King is celebrating a big win for her clients. On Nov. 3, a family of squatters were evicted from a vacant home in Clinton, Maryland after three weeks of refusing to leave. King fought to make this happen with the help of media attention and Prince George’s County State Attorney, Aisha Braveboy, who launched a criminal investigation into a “bogus” lease.
CLINTON, MD
mocoshow.com

Saturday Afternoon Collision Injures Two

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) were called to the scene of a collision on Route 29 and Fairland Road at approximately 2pm on Saturday afternoon, according to MCFRS public information officer Pete Piringer. Two patients were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Northbound Route 29 was...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

More Than 250 Montgomery County Residents Attended MCDOT-Sponsored Adult Bike and E-Scooter Safety Classes

MCDOT recently completed the fall series of Adult Learn to Ride and Basic Skills bike classes and E-scooter Safety training classes. Combined, more than 250 residents participated and learned basic skills to safely navigate on a bicycle or an electric scooter. MCDOT partnered with the Washington Area Bicyclists Association (WABA)...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Statement of Support from Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman on the Explosion and Fire at the Potomac Oaks Condominium Complex

Per the City of Gaithersburg: City of Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman, on behalf of the City Council, issued a statement in regards to the explosion and fire that occurred on November 16, 2022, at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex located in the 800 block of Quince Orchard Boulevard. The Gaithersburg City Council and I, along with the entire Gaithersburg community, are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on November 16 at the Potomac Oaks condominium complex that resulted in multiple injuries and displaced residents. Our thoughts are with our residents and their families who have been affected by this devastating event.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

MCDOT Wins Michael F. Dwyer Excellence in Preservation Award

MCDOT recently won the Montgomery Preservation Incorporated (MPI) 2021 Michael F. Dwyer Award for rehabilitating and preserving the historic Montevideo Road Bridge in Poolesville. MPI is Montgomery County’s nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving, protecting, and promoting the county’s architectural heritage and historic landscapes. MPI’s Board of Directors announced the winners at an awards event held on Friday, Oct. 28 at the Kensington Armory.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘Don't Quit:' Maryland Students Help Save Teacher After Heart Attack

Students and staff at North Point High School in Charles County were honored Tuesday night for their heroic efforts to save the life of their welding teacher. Frank Holiday suffered an almost impossible-to-survive severe heart attack during a class back in September, and that day changed the lives of everyone present.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

MCPS: A Letter from the School System Medical Officer with Important Information for Thanksgiving Break

MCPD released the following community message on Friday, November 18:. Let me start by wishing all of you an enjoyable Thanksgiving! As we prepare to gather and celebrate the upcoming holidays, let’s think about how we can enjoy the time together, while keeping health in mind. Please review the holiday health reminders at the bottom of this message. The CDC also offers these holiday health strategies which include general wellness tips, and this guide to everyday actions to prevent the spread of flu-like illness, including flu and RSV.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wfmd.com

Fire Which Damaged Home In Williamsport Ruled Accidental

House on Hickory School Rd. in Williamsport (Photo from Md. State Fire Marshal’s Office) Williamsport, Md (KM) There were no injuries from a house fire in Williamsport Thursday morning. Just before 8:30 AM, fire fighters responded to 11020 Hickory School Road for a house fire. They spent 15-minutes bringing...
WILLIAMSPORT, MD
mocoshow.com

Message From Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich: Helping the Victims—and Searching for the Cause—Following the Potomac Oaks Fire in Gaithersburg

Below is this week’s message from County Executive Marc Elrich:. Sadly, dozens of Gaithersburg families are dealing with the aftermath of a fire and building collapse this week at a condo complex on Quince Orchard Boulevard. Please keep all those impacted by this disaster in your thoughts. Our first responders arrived quickly, and I am very appreciative of their response and for all those who continue working to support these families and investigate what happened there.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD



