FrankHaveMercy Talks “Tuesdays” & Establishing Himself as a Breakthrough Artist in the Music Industry
FrankHaveMercy is ready to step from behind-the-scenes and into the limelight as his own recording artist. Kicking off his career doing photography, shooting for the likes of Nipsey Hussle and Kendrick Lamar, the Los Angeles-based creative shifted to creative direction and design until he landed on music — where his true love and passion resides.
DISNEY+ KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAY SEASON WITH STARSTUDDED “DISENCHANTED” HOLLYWOOD PREMIERE
The hit Disney classic “Enchanted” swept the world like a whimsical whirlwind in 2007. The film gave children and adults alike the desire to bring a fairytale experience right to their living rooms. But one thing that seemed to go unsaid was how we were to learn just how to see that fairytale in the lives we already live. Disney said ‘hold my Mickey ears’. The sequel “Disenchanted” has been released and embarks on spreading a beautiful message of how disillusion can breed a life-changing revelation. Sheen had the opportunity to not only be apart of the screening, but to have a sit down interview with the beautiful Yvette Nicole Brown, who now joins the sequel’s star studded cast!
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths review – bloated, occasionally brilliant
Alejandro G Iñárritu’s indulgent, audacious film is abstract, ambitious and full of personal symbolism. It’s also often a chore…
Hulu’s Reasonable Doubt Finale: Kerry Washington, Raamla Mohamed, Larry Wilmore, Emayatzy Corinealdi And More Attend
KERRY WASHINGTON, RAAMLA MOHAMED, LARRY WILMORE, EMAYATZY CORINEALDI AND MORE ATTEND iHEARTRADIO’S SEASON ONE FINALE CELEBRATION OF ONYX COLLECTIVE’S “REASONABLE DOUBT. On Tuesday, November 15th, Onyx Collective joined forces with iHeartRadio to host a fan screening and celebration of the season one finale of Onyx Collective’s first scripted series, “Reasonable Doubt.” Stars in attendance included executive producer and director, Kerry Washington; showrunner, creator, and executive producer, Raamla Mohamed; executive producer, Larry Wilmore; and series cast, EmayatzyCorinealdi, McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Anglea Grovey, and Sean Patrick Thomas at the iHeartRadio Theater in Burbank, CA.
Peacock’s BEL-AIR Is Back!
With a record-setting first season, Peacock’s BEL-AIR is back for Season 2 Premiering Exclusively On Peacock February 23 With New Episodes Airing Weekly On Thursday. “In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series. Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on— What it truly means to be a family even when it’s challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family? We’ll also explore Will’s character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He’s now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air. Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers — Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions, while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand.
The First Annual “Give Her FlowHers” Awards Gala
The first annual Give Her FlowHERS Awards Gala, honoring trailblazing women in entertainment by giving them their flowers was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills on the night of Friday November the 11th 2022. Empowered by the Femme It Forward Mission, it commemorated exemplary female creatives and leaders who empower uplift and inspire change. As always, SHEEN was on the scene to capture it all.
Leading Streetwear Brand, Milano Di Rouge, Celebrated 10 Years with “The Dream Continues” Fashion Experience and Gala in Atlanta
BMF’s Lil Meech, Rap Star Rich Homie Quan, and More Honor Milano Di Rouge’s 10-Year Anniversary. This past weekend, premier luxury streetwear brand Milano Di Rouge celebrated 10 years of success with their “The Dream Continues” Fashion Experience and Gala, in Atlanta, GA. The weekend kicked off Friday evening at The Stave Room, as Milano Di Rouge welcomed hundreds of longtime supporters to enjoy the innovative fashion experience and take a first look at the designs from their latest collection.
TREVOR NOAH: I WISH YOU WOULD – TRAILER DEBUT
Synopsis: Emmy and Grammy-nominated writer, and comedian Trevor Noah returns to Netflix in his new comedy special, I Wish You Would. True to form, Trevor hilariously shares revelations about learning to speak German, modern communication, and his love for curry. About Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would:. I Wish You...
Husband & Wife Team Darnell and Alyssa Gilet, Create “Do You Know Black?: A Game Show Celebrating Black History + Culture”
Do You Know Black? is a multi-platform brand aimed at celebrating and educating on Black history and culture in a fun and engaging way. Their mission is to deliver conversation by curating content and experiences that entertain, inform, and empower the black community, while also creating a safe space for individuals of all backgrounds to learn about the rich and diverse history of the Black Experience.
